2022 Dining in Review: How Greater Cincinnati Restaurants Came Out on Top This Year
How Greater Cincinnati restaurants combatted rising costs, a workers shortage and more to find success in 2022.
Cincinnati CityBeat
People Photographed the Hell out of These Five Greater Cincinnati Places in 2022, Yelp Says
Cincinnati is incredibly photogenic, there's no denying it. And not only do we have a super Instagrammable skyline, bridges and parks, we're also lucky enough to have restaurants, businesses and attractions that offer plenty of opportunities for interesting and wonderful photographs. Yelp recently released its list of the most photographed...
Cincinnati CityBeat
We'll Miss These Greater Cincinnati Restaurants and Bars That Closed in 2022
As we close out the year, we look back at all the restaurants the Greater Cincinnati area lost in 2022. While we're always excited to see how the food and drink scene here changes year to year, it's never easy to lose a favorite restaurant. From a decades-old establishment to a beloved bagel shop and more, the Queen City had to say goodbye to some pretty amazing places this year.
Renowned Cincinnati chef Jean-Robert de Cavel dies after cancer battle
The French chef was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma in 2018, but refused to let cancer slow him down. He continued to work at his restaurants until his death.
The Queen City Gets Its Groove Back: How Cincinnati Musicians Found Triumphs Throughout 2022
“The Cincinnati music scene is our country’s best-kept secret."
Cincinnati CityBeat
17 Arts & Culture Stories That Made an Impact on Greater Cincinnati in 2022
In 2022, Cincinnati celebrated several firsts — including the creation of a new pirate island — and long-standing local institutions — like BLINK and Kings Island — in truly spectacular fashion. These are the top Arts & Culture stories that affected Cincinnatians this year. Covington Food...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Photos: Inside Somerset's Stunning Winter Glow-Up, Complete with Festive Decor and New Cocktail Menu
Over-the-Rhine's Somerset bar is now sporting quite a chic winter glow-up. On Dec. 21, the bar hosted a Winter Solstice party to unveil its transformation into "a vibrant dreamland of global midwinter traditions," per a release. "This celebration is an alternative holiday experience, showcasing how the Solstice connects the peoples and cultures of the Northern Hemisphere to each other."
Fox 19
Tri-State grocery stores packed ahead of winter storm
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Grocery stores in the Cincinnati area have been packed with people shopping ahead of the winter storm. Dee Felice Market in downtown Covington is one of the many stores with a spike in customers Thursday. Owner Shelly Dee Felice Nelson says that the staff prepared more than a week in advance.
linknky.com
A $1.5M mansion in Mainstrasse
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. Mainstrasse Village is famous for its architecture and restaurants, but one of the village’s statement-piece buildings is the Boyd Mansion, located at 606 Philadelphia St., in Covington. Listed...
2022 Theater Year in Review: Greater Cincinnati’s Theater Companies Staged a Triumphant Return
CityBeat's theater critic Rick Pender provides a summary of Greater Cincinnati's theater offerings in 2022.
WCPO
Some Speedway stations run out of gas; put $9.99 on the price board
CINCINNATI — Some Cincinnati-area drivers were perplexed Friday to see their local Speedway station showing $9.99 on the sign board. It turns out it's not storm-related price gouging, but rather the station's way of informing drivers that they are out of gas. WCPO was able to confirm at least...
WLWT 5
Renowned local French chef dies Friday after battle with cancer
A renowned local French chef in Cincinnati has died on Friday at the age of 61. Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel died in his sleep today as a result of a 5-year battle with soft tissue cancer. de Cavel began his culinary life in France. He came to Cincinnati in 1993...
Fox 19
Cincinnati’s Carew Tower to be converted into apartments, condos
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Downtown Cincinnati’s most iconic skyscraper, the Carew Tower, will be converted to residential use after an extensive redevelopment project. The Ohio Department of Development has awarded nearly $6.5 million to the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority for the building’s remediation. The grant award’s project...
Fox 19
1,500 jobs, new office tower coming to Cincinnati neighborhood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Medpace Holdings Inc. plans to add 1,500 jobs over the next six years in Cincinnati and invest $150 million to expand its offices and business operations, CEO Dr. August Troendle announced Wednesday. Troendle said the expansion would be the biggest in the medical research company’s history.
Fox 19
Volunteers hand out vital cold-weather items to Cincinnati homeless
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of Good Samaritans took to the streets Friday to provide those in need life-saving items like blankets, scarves and even temporary shelters. It’s dangerously cold in the Tri-State after Thursday night’s arctic storm front rolled through, and it’ll remain so for the next few days.
Cincinnati CityBeat
12 Weird Stories from 2022 That Were ‘So Cincinnati'
Plenty of important things happened in Cincinnati this year, but do you remember the goofy stuff? Really strange shit went down that either made you proud as hell to be from the Queen City or embarrassed AF when your friends asked if the entire city was possessed. Check out some of CityBeat’s favorites below.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Marshall Avenue in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Marshall Avenue in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
chainstoreage.com
Easton Town Center opens 10 first-in-Ohio tenants
Ohio’s biggest retail center—which recently unveiled a new luxury lineup—has presented holiday shoppers with 10 stores and restaurants never before seen in the state. Easton Town Center in Columbus landed the nation’s second Amazon Style location, where shoppers can scan QR codes on favored items to receive a list of fashions that meet their preferences. They can continue to shop while trying on clothes in fitting rooms, using an interactive app to rate items and have more delivered to them through a two-way closet.
WLWT 5
Electrical fire reported on Reed Hartman Highway in Blue Ash
CINCINNATI — Electrical fire reported on Reed Hartman Highway in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
