Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati CityBeat

We'll Miss These Greater Cincinnati Restaurants and Bars That Closed in 2022

As we close out the year, we look back at all the restaurants the Greater Cincinnati area lost in 2022. While we're always excited to see how the food and drink scene here changes year to year, it's never easy to lose a favorite restaurant. From a decades-old establishment to a beloved bagel shop and more, the Queen City had to say goodbye to some pretty amazing places this year.
Cincinnati CityBeat

Photos: Inside Somerset's Stunning Winter Glow-Up, Complete with Festive Decor and New Cocktail Menu

Over-the-Rhine's Somerset bar is now sporting quite a chic winter glow-up. On Dec. 21, the bar hosted a Winter Solstice party to unveil its transformation into "a vibrant dreamland of global midwinter traditions," per a release. "This celebration is an alternative holiday experience, showcasing how the Solstice connects the peoples and cultures of the Northern Hemisphere to each other."
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State grocery stores packed ahead of winter storm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Grocery stores in the Cincinnati area have been packed with people shopping ahead of the winter storm. Dee Felice Market in downtown Covington is one of the many stores with a spike in customers Thursday. Owner Shelly Dee Felice Nelson says that the staff prepared more than a week in advance.
COVINGTON, OH
linknky.com

A $1.5M mansion in Mainstrasse

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. Mainstrasse Village is famous for its architecture and restaurants, but one of the village’s statement-piece buildings is the Boyd Mansion, located at 606 Philadelphia St., in Covington. Listed...
COVINGTON, KY
WCPO

Some Speedway stations run out of gas; put $9.99 on the price board

CINCINNATI — Some Cincinnati-area drivers were perplexed Friday to see their local Speedway station showing $9.99 on the sign board. It turns out it's not storm-related price gouging, but rather the station's way of informing drivers that they are out of gas. WCPO was able to confirm at least...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati’s Carew Tower to be converted into apartments, condos

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Downtown Cincinnati’s most iconic skyscraper, the Carew Tower, will be converted to residential use after an extensive redevelopment project. The Ohio Department of Development has awarded nearly $6.5 million to the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority for the building’s remediation. The grant award’s project...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1,500 jobs, new office tower coming to Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Medpace Holdings Inc. plans to add 1,500 jobs over the next six years in Cincinnati and invest $150 million to expand its offices and business operations, CEO Dr. August Troendle announced Wednesday. Troendle said the expansion would be the biggest in the medical research company’s history.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Volunteers hand out vital cold-weather items to Cincinnati homeless

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of Good Samaritans took to the streets Friday to provide those in need life-saving items like blankets, scarves and even temporary shelters. It’s dangerously cold in the Tri-State after Thursday night’s arctic storm front rolled through, and it’ll remain so for the next few days.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

12 Weird Stories from 2022 That Were ‘So Cincinnati'

Plenty of important things happened in Cincinnati this year, but do you remember the goofy stuff? Really strange shit went down that either made you proud as hell to be from the Queen City or embarrassed AF when your friends asked if the entire city was possessed. Check out some of CityBeat’s favorites below.
CINCINNATI, OH
chainstoreage.com

Easton Town Center opens 10 first-in-Ohio tenants

Ohio’s biggest retail center—which recently unveiled a new luxury lineup—has presented holiday shoppers with 10 stores and restaurants never before seen in the state. Easton Town Center in Columbus landed the nation’s second Amazon Style location, where shoppers can scan QR codes on favored items to receive a list of fashions that meet their preferences. They can continue to shop while trying on clothes in fitting rooms, using an interactive app to rate items and have more delivered to them through a two-way closet.
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Electrical fire reported on Reed Hartman Highway in Blue Ash

CINCINNATI — Electrical fire reported on Reed Hartman Highway in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
BLUE ASH, OH

