The Hill

FTC sues to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) voted Thursday to sue to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard, adding to the aggressive antitrust action taken under Democratic Chairwoman Lina Khan.  The FTC argued that if Microsoft closes the deal, it would have the power to harm competition by being able to change terms…
sfstandard.com

Elon Musk Is No Longer the Richest Person in the World

Elon Musk is no longer the wealthiest human being on the planet—for now. On Thursday, Forbes’ real-time rating of the 150 richest people and families showed the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has dropped to second place. Bernard Arnault, the chairman and co-CEO of French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH,...
SlashGear

Elon Musk May Have Almost Sold Tesla To Apple, But Tim Cook Didn't Want It

The chaos Elon Musk is currently facing post-Twitter acquisition is not the first patch of rough road the world's richest person has encountered during his business career. Some might say it follows him around like Jack Frost nipping at one's nose. It's not even the first time chaos has reigned during his Tesla tenure.
marketplace.org

Unionization efforts are shaking up the gaming industry

Unions have come to the video game industry. They started small at just one independent developer about a year ago, then those efforts started to spread. Workers at some of the biggest names in the business have started organizing — at Activision Blizzard and recently at ZeniMax, a company owned by Microsoft.
The Verge

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney thinks ‘every politician should fear’ Apple’s power

As the CEO of Epic Games, no one wants to see the Open App Markets Act become US law as much as he does. If passed by Congress before this ​​lame-duck session ends and Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in January, the legislation would force Apple and Google to let developers distribute apps outside of their respective stores and also use other in-app payment providers. It would be a seismic moment for app makers like Sweeney, who argues that the App Store of today is “strangling the digital economy.”
BGR.com

Reliable insider says Twitter cut server orders by 80% after Musk’s acquisition

Elon Musk shared an outlandish goal for Twitter a few days ago, saying he wants his social network to reach 1 billion monthly users within 18 months. That’s an incredibly bold target for a company trying to navigate particularly tumultuous waters after Musk’s acquisition. And it might be challenging to reach if you don’t have the human resources to build the infrastructure to support such an influx. Also, it would be virtually impossible after halting server orders, which a reliable insider claims that Musk’s Twitter just did.

