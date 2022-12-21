ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Weird Stories from 2022 That Were ‘So Cincinnati'

Plenty of important things happened in Cincinnati this year, but do you remember the goofy stuff? Really strange shit went down that either made you proud as hell to be from the Queen City or embarrassed AF when your friends asked if the entire city was possessed. Check out some of CityBeat’s favorites below.
We'll Miss These Greater Cincinnati Restaurants and Bars That Closed in 2022

As we close out the year, we look back at all the restaurants the Greater Cincinnati area lost in 2022. While we're always excited to see how the food and drink scene here changes year to year, it's never easy to lose a favorite restaurant. From a decades-old establishment to a beloved bagel shop and more, the Queen City had to say goodbye to some pretty amazing places this year.
Photos: Inside Somerset's Stunning Winter Glow-Up, Complete with Festive Decor and New Cocktail Menu

Over-the-Rhine's Somerset bar is now sporting quite a chic winter glow-up. On Dec. 21, the bar hosted a Winter Solstice party to unveil its transformation into "a vibrant dreamland of global midwinter traditions," per a release. "This celebration is an alternative holiday experience, showcasing how the Solstice connects the peoples and cultures of the Northern Hemisphere to each other."
1,500 jobs, new office tower coming to Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Medpace Holdings Inc. plans to add 1,500 jobs over the next six years in Cincinnati and invest $150 million to expand its offices and business operations, CEO Dr. August Troendle announced Wednesday. Troendle said the expansion would be the biggest in the medical research company’s history.
Our Favorite Greater Cincinnati Houses That Hit the Market in 2022

From a 1920s mansion with a built-in movie theater to a home featured in Architectural Digest, this list has everything. Some of these real estate listings were reader favorites and others were staff favorites. Either way, this list has some of the most interesting Cincinnati homes that were on the market in 2022.
Why is Cincinnati Losing Local TV Talent So Quickly?

Cincinnati local stations appear to be struggling to hold on to on-air staff. This year’s high turnover rate led local media writer John Kiesewetter to ask some of the stations about what’s going on in the Queen City market. Kiesewetter points out that this year’s turnover in reporters...
Growing Cincinnati restaurant brand opening new location at Factory 52

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Cincinnati restaurant brand will open its third location inside the $100 million Factory 52 development in Norwood. Decibel Korean Fried Chicken, which first launched inside of Kroger's 1010 On the Rhine food hall in 2021 before expanding adjacent to Esoteric Brewing in Walnut Hills, has signed a lease to open a location inside the Gatherall Food Hall at Factory 52.
A $1.5M mansion in Mainstrasse

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. Mainstrasse Village is famous for its architecture and restaurants, but one of the village’s statement-piece buildings is the Boyd Mansion, located at 606 Philadelphia St., in Covington. Listed...
Faths pledge historic gift to CISE to help kids afford Catholic high school

The Faths keep turning heads with their philanthropy — this time returning to a familiar passion. The foundation of CISE (Catholic Inner-city Schools Education) announced Dec. 21 that it had received a $50 million pledge from Harry and Linda Fath to establish an endowment that will award scholarships to CISE-supported Catholic elementary school graduates to go to local Catholic high schools. In addition, the gift will strengthen student support systems at local high schools to help ensure the continued success of these scholars.
