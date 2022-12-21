Read full article on original website
Renowned Cincinnati chef Jean-Robert de Cavel dies after cancer battle
The French chef was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma in 2018, but refused to let cancer slow him down. He continued to work at his restaurants until his death.
The Queen City Gets Its Groove Back: How Cincinnati Musicians Found Triumphs Throughout 2022
“The Cincinnati music scene is our country’s best-kept secret."
Cincinnati CityBeat
17 Arts & Culture Stories That Made an Impact on Greater Cincinnati in 2022
In 2022, Cincinnati celebrated several firsts — including the creation of a new pirate island — and long-standing local institutions — like BLINK and Kings Island — in truly spectacular fashion. These are the top Arts & Culture stories that affected Cincinnatians this year. Covington Food...
2022 Theater Year in Review: Greater Cincinnati’s Theater Companies Staged a Triumphant Return
CityBeat's theater critic Rick Pender provides a summary of Greater Cincinnati's theater offerings in 2022.
2022 Dining in Review: How Greater Cincinnati Restaurants Came Out on Top This Year
How Greater Cincinnati restaurants combatted rising costs, a workers shortage and more to find success in 2022.
WLWT 5
Renowned local French chef dies Friday after battle with cancer
A renowned local French chef in Cincinnati has died on Friday at the age of 61. Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel died in his sleep today as a result of a 5-year battle with soft tissue cancer. de Cavel began his culinary life in France. He came to Cincinnati in 1993...
Cincinnati CityBeat
12 Weird Stories from 2022 That Were ‘So Cincinnati'
Plenty of important things happened in Cincinnati this year, but do you remember the goofy stuff? Really strange shit went down that either made you proud as hell to be from the Queen City or embarrassed AF when your friends asked if the entire city was possessed. Check out some of CityBeat’s favorites below.
Cincinnati CityBeat
We'll Miss These Greater Cincinnati Restaurants and Bars That Closed in 2022
As we close out the year, we look back at all the restaurants the Greater Cincinnati area lost in 2022. While we're always excited to see how the food and drink scene here changes year to year, it's never easy to lose a favorite restaurant. From a decades-old establishment to a beloved bagel shop and more, the Queen City had to say goodbye to some pretty amazing places this year.
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Cincinnati CityBeat
People Photographed the Hell out of These Five Greater Cincinnati Places in 2022, Yelp Says
Cincinnati is incredibly photogenic, there's no denying it. And not only do we have a super Instagrammable skyline, bridges and parks, we're also lucky enough to have restaurants, businesses and attractions that offer plenty of opportunities for interesting and wonderful photographs. Yelp recently released its list of the most photographed...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Photos: Inside Somerset's Stunning Winter Glow-Up, Complete with Festive Decor and New Cocktail Menu
Over-the-Rhine's Somerset bar is now sporting quite a chic winter glow-up. On Dec. 21, the bar hosted a Winter Solstice party to unveil its transformation into "a vibrant dreamland of global midwinter traditions," per a release. "This celebration is an alternative holiday experience, showcasing how the Solstice connects the peoples and cultures of the Northern Hemisphere to each other."
WLWT 5
Cincinnati restaurant handing out free holiday meals this weekend
CINCINNATI — A local restaurant is getting ready to hand out free holiday meals for the third year in a row. Good Plates Eatery has been preparing free holiday meals for the public for three years in a row, no questions asked. Restaurant doors open at noon on Saturday....
Fox 19
1,500 jobs, new office tower coming to Cincinnati neighborhood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Medpace Holdings Inc. plans to add 1,500 jobs over the next six years in Cincinnati and invest $150 million to expand its offices and business operations, CEO Dr. August Troendle announced Wednesday. Troendle said the expansion would be the biggest in the medical research company’s history.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Our Favorite Greater Cincinnati Houses That Hit the Market in 2022
From a 1920s mansion with a built-in movie theater to a home featured in Architectural Digest, this list has everything. Some of these real estate listings were reader favorites and others were staff favorites. Either way, this list has some of the most interesting Cincinnati homes that were on the market in 2022.
Author Talia Lavin to Visit Cincinnati for Discussion on Rise of Extremism and Anti-Semitism
In her book "Culture Warlords," Lavin goes undercover to reveal the identities and inner-workings of online white nationalists.
AdWeek
Why is Cincinnati Losing Local TV Talent So Quickly?
Cincinnati local stations appear to be struggling to hold on to on-air staff. This year’s high turnover rate led local media writer John Kiesewetter to ask some of the stations about what’s going on in the Queen City market. Kiesewetter points out that this year’s turnover in reporters...
WKRC
Growing Cincinnati restaurant brand opening new location at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Cincinnati restaurant brand will open its third location inside the $100 million Factory 52 development in Norwood. Decibel Korean Fried Chicken, which first launched inside of Kroger's 1010 On the Rhine food hall in 2021 before expanding adjacent to Esoteric Brewing in Walnut Hills, has signed a lease to open a location inside the Gatherall Food Hall at Factory 52.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Marshall Avenue in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Marshall Avenue in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
linknky.com
A $1.5M mansion in Mainstrasse
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. Mainstrasse Village is famous for its architecture and restaurants, but one of the village’s statement-piece buildings is the Boyd Mansion, located at 606 Philadelphia St., in Covington. Listed...
moversmakers.org
Faths pledge historic gift to CISE to help kids afford Catholic high school
The Faths keep turning heads with their philanthropy — this time returning to a familiar passion. The foundation of CISE (Catholic Inner-city Schools Education) announced Dec. 21 that it had received a $50 million pledge from Harry and Linda Fath to establish an endowment that will award scholarships to CISE-supported Catholic elementary school graduates to go to local Catholic high schools. In addition, the gift will strengthen student support systems at local high schools to help ensure the continued success of these scholars.
