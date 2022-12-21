ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

WHO 13

Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes

URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
IOWA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Another Coating of Snow For SE Minnesota This Evening

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Snow is expected later today across southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of new snow could accumulate in the region starting in the late afternoon and ending early Monday. The latest forecast for Rochester calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow by midnight.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa

Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
IOWA STATE
97X

WATCH: Eastern Iowa Sports Reporter Covering Winter Storm Goes Viral

Have you ever wondered if anyone covering severe weather or extreme winter weather thought to themselves, "man, this really sucks!"? The answer to that question is, yes. We got that answer from someone who typically doesn't cover weather in Iowa, he mainly covers sports so we aren't sure this answer it totally valid.
IOWA STATE
FOX2Now

Iowa sports reporter’s live weather coverage goes viral

IOWA (AP) — Mark Woodley, an Iowa sports broadcaster, became a Twitter sensation after he was called on to do live broadcasts outdoors in the wind and snow because sporting events were called off. “I’ve got good news, and I’ve got bad news,” he told an anchor. “The good...
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
AMES, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Will You Eat Minnesota’s Most-Hated Christmas Food This Year?

The 2022 holiday season is upon us, with all the wonderful traditions it brings. But does one of your traditions involve eating the Most Hated Christmas Food in Minnesota?. While the pandemic undoubtedly made your holidays different the past few years, one of the things that remains a constant is indulging in some of those beloved traditions that center around the special foods and festive drinks we enjoy over the Christmas and New Year holidays.
MINNESOTA STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Iowa (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Iowa. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Iowa. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

What Spirits Did Iowans Drink the Most in 2022? [LIST]

According to a new article from KCRG, Iowans drank a LOT in 2022! A new report from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division says that there was a 3.75% increase in liquor sales this year, totaling around $431 million. If you're wondering what liquors Iowans were enjoying the most this year,...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Semi jackknifes on I-80 Friday evening

Our Iowa's News Now Skycam in Coralville caught the moment a semi jackknifed heading west on Interstate 80. Luckily a separate semi behind the first one was able to stop before sliding into it.
CORALVILLE, IA
agupdate.com

Iowa farmland prices jump in 2022

Farmland values are up 17% in Iowa. The Iowa State Land Value Survey was released Dec. 13, showing that average farmland values in Iowa are $11,411 per acre as of Nov. 1, 2022, up $1,660 from last year. “This is phenomenal because last year Iowa farmland values rose 29% already,...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Iowa using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Traveling by air or road? It’s all a mess in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – A winter storm working its way across the state has made travel problematic for many Iowans hoping to get to their destination before the holidays. Iowa roads are partially to mostly covered in snow as of Thursday at 8:45 a.m., with the Iowa Department of Transportation even saying travel is not […]
DES MOINES, IA
x1071.com

Four COVID-19 Related Deaths In Area In Latest Report

There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area from December 15th to Wednesday. One death was reported each in Dubuque and Delaware counties in Iowa and Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for: Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Lafayette County in Wisconsin. The community level fell from medium to low in the past week in Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa; as well as Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.
IOWA STATE
