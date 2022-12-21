Read full article on original website
Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes
URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
Another Coating of Snow For SE Minnesota This Evening
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Snow is expected later today across southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of new snow could accumulate in the region starting in the late afternoon and ending early Monday. The latest forecast for Rochester calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow by midnight.
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa
Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
WATCH: Eastern Iowa Sports Reporter Covering Winter Storm Goes Viral
Have you ever wondered if anyone covering severe weather or extreme winter weather thought to themselves, "man, this really sucks!"? The answer to that question is, yes. We got that answer from someone who typically doesn't cover weather in Iowa, he mainly covers sports so we aren't sure this answer it totally valid.
Carscoops
Iowa Mechanic To Pay $7.2M To Ex-Angie’s List CEO For Overcharging Classic Car Repairs
One of the founders, and the former CEO of Angie’s List, Bill Oesterle, has won a $7.2 million decision in Iowa against a mechanic who was found to have misled him on the authenticity of at least one classic car, and overcharged him for work on others. Craig Hillinger,...
Hallmark Humbug: Iowa Keeps Getting Snubbed By Christmas Movies
We can all agree that Iowa would be the PERFECT setting for a Hallmark movie, right?. AND we all know that there are some amazing places to shoot the formulaic flick right here in the Hawkeye State. Let's set the record straight on something. Some of the greatest and most...
Iowa sports reporter’s live weather coverage goes viral
IOWA (AP) — Mark Woodley, an Iowa sports broadcaster, became a Twitter sensation after he was called on to do live broadcasts outdoors in the wind and snow because sporting events were called off. “I’ve got good news, and I’ve got bad news,” he told an anchor. “The good...
WOWT
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
Will You Eat Minnesota’s Most-Hated Christmas Food This Year?
The 2022 holiday season is upon us, with all the wonderful traditions it brings. But does one of your traditions involve eating the Most Hated Christmas Food in Minnesota?. While the pandemic undoubtedly made your holidays different the past few years, one of the things that remains a constant is indulging in some of those beloved traditions that center around the special foods and festive drinks we enjoy over the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Winter storm forces restaurant owner to make decision that affects her customers, employees and profit
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Finding a restaurant to eat or drink at during a winter storm is a rare occurrence, but for Tara Elkins, owner of The Diner in Downtown Davenport, it's a decision that is harder to make than it seems. "We're everyday people just wanting to make a...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Iowa (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Iowa. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Iowa. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
What Spirits Did Iowans Drink the Most in 2022? [LIST]
According to a new article from KCRG, Iowans drank a LOT in 2022! A new report from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division says that there was a 3.75% increase in liquor sales this year, totaling around $431 million. If you're wondering what liquors Iowans were enjoying the most this year,...
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in Iowa
A popular discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi opened its newest Iowa supermarket location in Windsor Heights.
cbs2iowa.com
Semi jackknifes on I-80 Friday evening
Our Iowa's News Now Skycam in Coralville caught the moment a semi jackknifed heading west on Interstate 80. Luckily a separate semi behind the first one was able to stop before sliding into it.
agupdate.com
Iowa farmland prices jump in 2022
Farmland values are up 17% in Iowa. The Iowa State Land Value Survey was released Dec. 13, showing that average farmland values in Iowa are $11,411 per acre as of Nov. 1, 2022, up $1,660 from last year. “This is phenomenal because last year Iowa farmland values rose 29% already,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Iowa using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Traveling by air or road? It’s all a mess in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – A winter storm working its way across the state has made travel problematic for many Iowans hoping to get to their destination before the holidays. Iowa roads are partially to mostly covered in snow as of Thursday at 8:45 a.m., with the Iowa Department of Transportation even saying travel is not […]
x1071.com
Four COVID-19 Related Deaths In Area In Latest Report
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area from December 15th to Wednesday. One death was reported each in Dubuque and Delaware counties in Iowa and Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for: Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Lafayette County in Wisconsin. The community level fell from medium to low in the past week in Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa; as well as Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Native And Prominent Iowa Conservative Adds Chapters To Book About His Son
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon native who is the leader of a Christian conservative group has added chapters to a book he wrote in 2007 about his profoundly disabled son, Lucas. Bob Vander Plaats is president and CEO of The Family Leader. Lucas, the third son of Vander Plaats...
