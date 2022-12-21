Read full article on original website
Related
5 New Netflix movies and shows you need to watch this December
Here's what to look out for on Netflix this December
dexerto.com
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega had nightmares “for years” after this horror movie
While Wednesday star Jenna Ortega may be the new Scream Queen on the block, there’s one horror movie that had her screaming for real. She’s creepy and she’s kooky, mysterious and spooky, she’s all together ooky, the… Jenna Ortega. And now she’s starring in a new Netflix series that focuses on the arguably most iconic Addams Family member, Wednesday Addams. We greatly enjoyed the series here at Dexerto, and you can read our review here.
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
A pretty wide range of quality sci-fi movies are sitting in the vault on Prime Video. Dust off the classics or try one of the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there. Scroll down for...
Popculture
Major Upcoming Horror Movie Pulled From Release Calendar
A major upcoming horror movie featuring stars of The Boys and Stranger Things has been pulled from the release calendar. In a new announcement, Sony revealed that True Haunting — now referred to as Untitled True Haunting — will no longer open on Jan. 6, as was initially scheduled. At this time, it is listed as "TBD," with no word on when it may debut. The film stars Erin Moriarty (The Boys) and Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things 4), and is based on true events originally recounted in Edwin F. Becker's book of the same name.
The 50 best movies of 2022 in the US – 50 to 1
This list is compiled by the Guardian film team, with all films released in the US during 2022 in contention. Check in every weekday to see our next picks, and please share your own favourite films of 2022 in the comments below. 50. Bros. Billy Eichner’s ribald romcom, produced by...
TechRadar
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio: how to watch, reviews, and everything we know about the Netflix movie
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio brings a new version of the classic fairy tale to life in 2022. Here is everything we know about the Netflix movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
A uniquely troubled historical horror survives an undead plague to live forever as a cult classic
Medieval horror movies have untapped potential to blend the sweeping historical epic, battle-heavy action spectacular, and gruesome levels of gore together into a satisfying genre-bending whole, even if it’s arguable that any of them will be able to top 2010’s sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Black Death. Released...
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Elvis' & 'Nope' Among AFI's Top Films of 2022
The American Film Institute today unveiled their annual list of the best films and television for the calendar year, and in what might - or might not - be a precursor for the major awards season, this year's film list was dominated by mainstream studio movies which have connected, or are expected to connect, with audiences upon their release.
The 10 Best Films of 2022
Even as the movie industry continues to recover from the pandemic’s debilitating effects, the ongoing story of film is not about loss of quality. This was a year filled with cinematic delights from every part of the world, with first-time filmmakers doing everything they could to shock audiences, and old masters delving into their darkest reminiscences for indelible works of memoir. I remain concerned by the fact that most of my favorite 2022 films didn’t come from major Hollywood studios—an industry that once prided itself on producing a breadth of stories currently seems too focused on the biggest and loudest—but this was still an unforgettable year.
Comments / 0