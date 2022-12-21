ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

CBS News

Firefighters battle house fire in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - The Clymer Volunteer Fire Company, along with several other departments, battled a house fire Friday afternoon. Due to the harsh weather conditions, several departments were called in to assist with the blaze. Crews operated on the scene for just about three hours, the department shared...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

