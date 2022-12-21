Read full article on original website
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
I went to Disney World 35 times this year. Here are 19 of the best things I did.
I'm a theme-park journalist who's been going to the Florida Disney properties for 30 years. In 2022, I visited dozens of times and found plenty to do.
Why You May Not Be Able To Park at Disney World Hotels
Did you know that Disney World hotels have their own set of rules?. For example, if you’re bringing your pet to Disney World, there are only a few specific hotels where they can stay with you. Before you visit, you’ll want to know about the hotel rules where you’re staying! And that includes this seasonal transportation restriction.
Disney World and Disneyland Remove a Popular Ride, Plan a New One
Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report has been working through the past couple of years to reimagine Disney’s iconic Splash Mountain ride. The slow-moving log ride at both Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., and Disney World in Orlando, Fla., will be replaced as the parks need to part ways with the controversial ride that features the "Song of the South" theme.
How to Get One of Disney World’s NEWEST Popcorn Buckets Without a Park Ticket
When a new Disney collectible is released, it can be a struggle to get your hands on one of the highly sought-after items. We’ve seen guests queue for hours for brand-new Disney merch, including some popcorn buckets (remember the dramatic saga of the Figment popcorn bucket??)! One of the best ways for Disney to alleviate these bottlenecks is by offering new releases at multiple merchandise locations. That’s exactly what’s happening now!
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World
You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
Parking Restrictions Extended to All Walt Disney World Resorts For Holidays, Walt Disney World Railroad Rumored to Return Next Month, Buffet Returning to Chef Mickey’s, and More: Daily Recap (12/20/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 12/04/22 (Phone Photography & Filming No Longer Allowed on Space Mountain, Toy Story Holiday Ear Headband, New Daisy & Minnie Pandora Charm Set, & More)￼
Season’s Greetings from Magic Kingdom! Today we plan on doing some shopping and rides. As always we will be sure to report on all the new things we find. Let’s get started. On our way to Magic Kingdom this morning we spotted more blue road signs that have...
New Mickey Balloon Premium Rainbow Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon to Magic Kingdom
A new premium popcorn bucket is coming soon to Magic Kingdom. This shiny rainbow bucket is just the latest shaped like a Mickey balloon. The metallic bucket will include a rainbow strap and reads “Magic Kingdom Established 1971” on the side. The bucket will be available via mobile...
Dates Announced for Destination D23 2023 In Disney World
D23 Members get to take advantage of so many incredible perks year after year — it’s no wonder why you might be (or are thinking about becoming) part of Disney’s Official Fan Club. There are special discounts, exclusive merch items, and even members-only events that feature some...
PHOTOS: View TRON Lightcycle Run Construction From the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom
The Walt Disney World Railroad has reopened at Magic Kingdom after four years. It closed in December 2018 for construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run — which we can now see from the train!. This billboard advertising TRON Lightcycle / Run has been in place for years. We didn’t...
SNEAK PEEK Inside the TRON Ride in Magic Kingdom!
We’ve been following the progress of the new rollercoaster coming to Magic Kingdom: TRON Lightcycle Run. From ride testing to music, we’ve been watching the ride inch closer to its spring 2023 opening. And today, we got an even closer look at what to expect from this new thrill ride!
Disney World Offering Bonus Park Reservations to Annual Passholders
Don’t forget to check the calendar for bonus reservations and availability during the holiday period––from December 12 through December 23, 2022!. Passholders with passes that are not blocked out on these dates may be able to make a bonus reservation (reservations that do not count towards the reservation holds for a pass type) to visit the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks, subject to reservation availability.
EPCOT Specific Commercial Debuts (Featuring the Departing ‘Harmonious’) on Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
While most of the Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products ads during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade have focused on the Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resorts as a whole, we were wholly surprised to see a new commercial dedicated specifically to EPCOT air today!. The new ad debuted...
Disney sets closing date for iconic Splash Mountain ride, reveals 2024 'Princess and the Frog' replacement
Walt Disney World has announced the official closing date for its Splash Mountain ride before it gets reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
EVERY New Restaurant Coming to Disney World in 2023
So much has bee announced lately from the opening timeline for TRON Lightcycle Run to the closing date for Splash Mountain to the return of character dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table. While we’re super excited about everything heading our way, you know our passion lies with Disney food so let’s recap all of the new restaurants opening in 2023.
New Fuzzy ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Sulley Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World
Keep warm this winter with a fuzzy Spirit Jersey inspired by Sulley from “Monsters, Inc.” now available at Walt Disney World Resort. The top half of this Spirit Jersey is solid light blue. The bottom (fuzzy) half is light blue with purple polka dots, just like Sulley’s fur.
