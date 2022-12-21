Read full article on original website
Related
8 must-have gadgets to fight the frosty winter
Winter is a time when people like to stay warm and cozy in their homes. And there are a lot of gadgets that can help them do just that. The best winter gadgets can be used in a variety of ways. Some of them are to keep you warm and cozy, while others are for outdoor activities. That being said, let's take a look at some of the best winter tech gadgets that will make your lives easier on frosty winter nights.
fitchburgstar.com
RCC: Have a ‘green’ winter this season
Love it or hate it, the snow and ice-cold temperatures of a Wisconsin winter are here for the next few months. While everything outside may be covered in a blanket of white, it’s a great time of year to be thinking green. There’s no doubt that the winter months...
thewildest.com
10 Sweaters Your Dog Might Need This Winter — Really
OK, dog parents, before the first flurry of snowflakes fall it’s time we clear something up: Your dog can get cold. For years, people have perpetuated the myth that their pups have fur coats to protect them against the cold weather, and it’s simply wrong — and dangerous. “Just like us, many dogs are more comfortable outside when wearing an extra layer,” says Dr. Nancy Kay, a board-certified specialist in the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine. In other words, sweater weather isn’t just for crunchy-leaf season; your pup could benefit from a jumper (as they say in the U.K.) all winter long.
How To Prep Your Hostas For The Winter
You can save your hostas by taking a series of steps each fall to prepare for a frosty winter and ensure plush growth for the following spring.
Gardening season doesn't have to be over! 9 tips to enjoying your garden all winter long.
As the cold weather approaches, it's time to give your garden some TLC. Here are 9 ways to prepare your garden for winter.
Tips for keeping warm as the ‘wintry spell’ begins
As cold arctic air is set to move across the UK, plunging temperatures to as low as minus 10C, what can you do to keep yourself warm – both in and out the house?Keep your curtains closedCurtains aren’t exactly airtight, but even the loosest layer of fabric can make a remarkable difference when it comes to limiting heat loss – particularly if the sun is at the other side of the house, meaning you don’t have any warm light streaming in.Draught-proof doors, windows and cracksFor windows that open, use self-adhesive strips to seal up any gaps around the frame, and...
Herald Community Newspapers
Are your tires ready for holiday travel? Here are some helpful tips
(BPT) - There’s nothing more magical than a journey to visit loved ones during the holiday season. Unfortunately, it’s also one of the most treacherous times of year to drive. If you want to be ready for wintry roads, four-wheel drive and skilled driving aren’t enough. It’s vital...
townandstyle.com
Houseplants for the Holidays
Plants are a great way to bring a natural touch of color to your home during the holidays. This winter, we’re looking beyond the classic poinsettia. There are many other houseplants that can add some cheer and bring a unique touch to your holiday decor. amaryllis. These beautiful colorful...
savvygardening.com
Make a Christmas hanging basket as part of your winter outdoor decor
I love gathering all my materials to put together winter arrangements for the holiday season. If you have an area where you hang flowers during the warmer months, or even shepherd’s hooks in the yard, why not use that space for a Christmas hanging basket? I hadn’t really thought of making a hanging container arrangement until I started to see them at my local grocery store and garden center. I think they add another festive element to a front porch, or backyard, or wherever you like to decorate.
Download: Spring/Summer 2024 In Season Look Book
The hottest place to be this summer was outside—literally and figuratively. August 2022 was the world’s sixth-warmest August in 143 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The languorous month capped off the Northern Hemisphere’s second-hottest meteorological summer on record at 2.07 degrees Fahrenheit above average, behind Summer 2020. It was the third-warmest U.S. summer in the 128 years on record. Record-breaking weather was a global phenomenon this summer. Europe had its hottest metrological summer to date. The U.K. reached 104 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time in July. China endured a heatwave that lasted more than two months and...
Comments / 0