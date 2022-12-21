ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxla.com

Bystander struck, killed during LA street takeover

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver in connection with the death of a bystander in attendance at a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night. The incident happened Sunday around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man shot dead in his vehicle in Hawthorne

A man in his 20s was found shot to death inside his car in Hawthorne Saturday evening. The man, whom authorities did not identify, was found in the 11500 block of York Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. when officers from the Hawthorne Police Department responded to reports of shots fired, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
CBS LA

Man found shot dead on Christmas at Palmdale apartment complex

A man was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in Palmdale on Christmas night.A shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, where a man in his 30s was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. The man was found under a staircase at the Arbor at Palmdale apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No further details were immediately released. Sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating at the scene.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Man fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles

A man in his early-to-mid 30s was fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning. The stabbing in the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue was reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at about 1:15 a.m., the department said in a news release. The victim, who had been stabbed in the upper […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Pedestrian killed in Riverside crash

A 34-year-old man was struck and killed in a crash in Riverside on Christmas Day, police said. The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Tyler and Hole avenues. Responding officers from the Riverside Police Department found the victim with “multiple serious injuries.” He was taken to a hospital where he died. A […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Man fatally stabbed in unincorporated Los Angeles

Authorities Sunday were investigating a stabbing death in unincorporated Los Angeles. The death occurred just before 1:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue. It was there that authorities responded to a report of a stabbing death. When they arrived, they located the victim who had been stabbed in his upper torso. He was treated at the scene and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was described as a Hispanic male in his 30s.No further details were available. Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff's K-9 killed in Gardena SWAT standoff

A K-9 Detail dog with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. was shot and killed in the line of duty during a SWAT standoff early Thursday night.Gardena Police said a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in the neighborhood had been isolated for about 33 hours in an apartment on the 1800 block of W. 145th St. Gardena Police requested assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. at 5:42 p.m. Thursday.L.A. County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau and a K-9 unit responded. The sheriff's team reportedly forced their way into the apartment, and the suspect fired, killing the K-9....
GARDENA, CA
localocnews.com

Huntington Beach Police Department makes arrest for murder in relation to the December 5, 2022, homicide

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) arrested 33-year-old Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula for the murder of 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseuth of Los Angeles. Since December 5, 2022, Detectives from the Huntington Beach Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit have tirelessly worked to identify and arrest...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Woman Beaten to Death Thursday, Suspect in Custody

[Editor’s note: This story incorrectly stated the day of the incident ion an earlier version. It has been corrected]. Police said a 60-year-old Pasadena woman was beaten to death in Pasadena on Thursday afternoon and a suspect is in custody. Lt. Rudy Lemos told Pasadena Now that officers were...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Homeless woman killed outside Pasadena 99-cent store

A 60-year-old Pasadena homeless woman died in the parking lot of a Pasadena 99-cent store after getting into a fistfight with another woman."It's very tragic, not only for the victim but for the suspect as well and the city as a whole," said Acting Deputy Chief Art Chute. "This is a time of peace and joy."The fight happened on the 400 block of North Robles Avenue on Thursday a little before 4:40 p.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.Responding officers found an unresponsive woman, Corina Monroy, after she sustained head trauma during the fight. Authorities believe she fell to the...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Beloved community activist killed in Christmas Eve hit-and-run

Family and friends are grieving the loss of a community activist and minister who died when she was struck by a car in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. The driver fled the scene. Witnesses say Trina Newman, 61, was dropping off presents for local children at a community center...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch. The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
signalscv.com

Macy’s robbery: One suspect arrested, other outstanding

The Macy’s in Valencia was robbed on Thursday night, resulting in one suspect arrested and the other fled, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Thursday deputies responded to a call for service regarding a robbery at Macy’s.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver near South LA

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a vehicle at Broadway and 88th Street in the Broadway-Manchester area, near South Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The incident is being considered a hit-and-run. According to Officer Matthew Cruz, it happened around 3:27 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead a the scene, with a canopy requested, Cruz said.There is no description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LOS ANGELES, CA

