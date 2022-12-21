Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A hunter can’t have too many knives, and good glass is worth drooling over. This year’s hunting accessories delivered in both categories, with a couple great deals in the mix. One thing we learned while testing hunting accessories this year is that a big price tag doesn’t always mean big performance, and that a small name should not be dismissed. A few items surprised us—good and bad. Some of this gear will change what we’ve been used to: Optics tester Angie Kokes never thought she’d love $300 binoculars so much; I’ll never go back to using a bulky water pump purifier again; and we’ll all think twice about packing a proper first-aid kit in the truck, even if it’s just for a quick hunt down the road.

22 DAYS AGO