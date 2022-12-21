Read full article on original website
Related
Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch
What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Bull Elk Strangled to Death in Idaho Backyard
Pictures show the elk's head covered in layers of rope after it wandered into a backyard and got stuck.
Brave sheepdog kills 8 coyotes trying to catch his flock: meet Casper
A sheepdog in Georgia is being hailed a hero after killing a group of coyotes that attacked his owner’s flock of sheep. The fight lasted more than 30 minutes, and left Casper with deep battle wounds.
Georgia Sheepdog Fights, Kills 8 Coyotes
As we develop further and further into coyotes’ natural range, interactions with pets have only become more common. Often, these occurrences are negative for one or both parties. Coyotes don’t like hanging out with people or their pets, and small pets may be killed if left unattended outside. Bigger dogs often instinctively chase off coyotes […] The post Georgia Sheepdog Fights, Kills 8 Coyotes appeared first on DogTime.
Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche
A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
20-month-old sheepdog named Casper fights off and kills 8 coyotes that attacked his flock, farmer says
A Georgia sheepdog is recovering at home after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked his owner's flock of sheep, farmer John Wierwiller said. Casper, a 20-month-old Great Pyrenees from Decatur, fought off a pack of coyotes who were threatening John Wierwiller's sheep farm, he said. The fight lasted longer than half an hour, left eight coyotes dead and bloodied Casper, with skin and part of his tail torn off, Wierwiller told Atlanta's WAGA-TV.
Wyoming Fisherman Stumbles Upon Grizzly Bear Chasing Down A Helpless Cow
Talk about a good meal for a wild animal. I imagine that an animal likes a good grain fed cow just as much as we like a grain fed deer. It’s hard to beat the taste of some good meat that ate well throughout its whole life. Not to...
Wisconsin Hunter Tags Buck While Hunting With… An Emu
Here’s a hunting story I can guarantee you’ve never heard before. According to WLUK, Asher Torbeck was hunting in Gillett, Wisconsin on November 19, the opening morning of Wisconsin’s gun season, when something caught his eye. “I was hunting a stand about 100 yards from a high-fence deer farm my uncle owns,” Torbeck wrote in a Facebook post. “At about 10 a.m., I looked towards the fence and saw something walking. [It’s] not uncommon for deer to walk the fence line inside and outside the fence, so I got the binos up to take a look. There was a lot of brush that way, but I was pretty sure what I saw only had 2 legs.”
Man Caught in Snowstorm Swears He Saw a Yeti Dash Across the Road and Hide
It runs across the road and hides in the snow.
US grid operator asks households to reduce power amid rolling blackouts in brutal winter storm Elliott
A major grid operator in the US has asked its 65 million customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggle in the subzero conditions of winter storm Elliott, which has left more than 1.7 million customers without power in the midst of the festive season.Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25 December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances and commercial and industrial power users were also...
Alabama Bowhunter Bags Extremely Rare Red Stag: “Looked Like A Darn Moose”
An Alabama teen bagged a red stag. No I’m not talking about the whiskey, I’m talking about the deer species that’s only indigenous to Europe, and parts of Iran and Asia, and northern Africa. In Alabama, typically the only deer you see roaming the woods are your...
The Season: Hunting Texas Whitetails Au Naturale
I hunted from the ground, from a natural blind sparsely woven with mesquite branches and thornscrub sticks, as unlike a typical south Texas whitetail hunt as you can get. I sat on a sun-bleached, cheap plastic deck chair, brown pants tucked into tall snake boots, and dipped my head low so my hat brim shielded my face. The 10-point buck was quartering away, at 40 yards, so I didn’t have a shot—or, not a shot I wanted to take. But there was time. The buck moved along a wide sendero and into a meadow of thigh-high grass and mesquite, and he’d be in the clear for another 50 yards. The rifle was a Steyr-Mannlicher bolt action .270 with a double-set trigger—its old-school vibe matched the old-school ground-hide setting—and it was a heavy burden as I settled the crosshairs and tracked the deer across the desert glade.
Bighorn Sheep Falling Victim to Mysterious Disease in the Rocky Mountains
A mysterious disease has begun killing the bighorn sheep of the Rocky Mountains. In recent months, wildlife experts have counted dozens of dead sheep so far. However, they have not been able to determine the actual source of the infection. According to Newsweek, the strange outbreak began killing bighorn sheep...
Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel
A battering winter storm has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States
a-z-animals.com
Reindeer vs. Whitetail Deer: The 7 Main Differences
While someone who doesn’t know anything about animals might confuse them, reindeer and deer are two different animals. Though they belong to the same family, confusingly called “deer,” many different subspecies and groups are included in it. In this article, we’ll cover the main differences between reindeer (or caribou) and whitetail deer and explain to you what makes each unique.
The Best Hunting Accessories of 2023
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A hunter can’t have too many knives, and good glass is worth drooling over. This year’s hunting accessories delivered in both categories, with a couple great deals in the mix. One thing we learned while testing hunting accessories this year is that a big price tag doesn’t always mean big performance, and that a small name should not be dismissed. A few items surprised us—good and bad. Some of this gear will change what we’ve been used to: Optics tester Angie Kokes never thought she’d love $300 binoculars so much; I’ll never go back to using a bulky water pump purifier again; and we’ll all think twice about packing a proper first-aid kit in the truck, even if it’s just for a quick hunt down the road.
Hook and Hunting: Ice Fishing Outlook
When the weather gets colder, instead of finding ways to stay warm inside, ice fishing enthusiasts can’t wait to get out on the ice. While there is still some time before the ice fully forms, one conservationist wants to make sure you’re prepared. The first step is to...
I Got Severely Injured By This Montana Food…
It happens to me more often than I’d care to admit. Whether it’s choking on a grape, a chicken bone slices my gums (I know gross), or pizza burning my hand- It happens to everyone. I finally tried a Montana Pastie. You know, the piping hot dough filled...
Comments / 0