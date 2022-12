On Dec. 5, scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s National Ignition Facility (NIF) achieved fusion ignition for the first time in history. This major breakthrough — in which a controlled fusion reaction produced more energy than was required to start it — was decades in the making. In the experiment, researchers directed powerful lasers emitting 2.05 megajoules (MJ) of energy at a specially designed capsule containing hydrogen atoms, causing them to fuse together and release 3.15 MJ of energy. This achievement provides vastly improved capabilities for maintaining the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile and brings us closer to the promise of clean energy.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO