Opelika, AL

Auburn Rotary Club Delivers books to Third Grade Students

Club member Karen Hopkins delivered dictionaries to the third grade class at Creekside Elementary in Auburn. The smiles on children’s faces say it all. All third graders at each elementary school in Auburn received the books from the Auburn Rotary Club, which continues striving to make a difference in the community.
Changes To Lee County Trash Fee Billing

LEE COUNTY — There are changes coming to the Lee County Garbage Fee Billing system according to a press release from the Lee County Environmental Services Department. “The property tax bills that were sent out by the Revenue Commissioner in October 2022 did not include a garbage fee,” said a notice from Lee County. “Circumstances beyond our control are forcing us to implement a more flexible billing system.”
Opelika City Council Approves Tax Abatements

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council approved tax abatements for Car Tech LLC, HL Mando America Corporation and approved extensions of previously approved abatements for AGS America Incorporated and Golden State Foods. The Mando project is expected to cost nearly $18.5 million, and the Car Tech project is valued...
OPELIKA, AL

