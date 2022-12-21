Amelia has been my dear friend since we started Avondale kindergarten together in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals) back in September of 1968. She turned the big 6-0 this past Nov. 3. Amelia is one month and 16 days older than I am; this fact has brought me much joy over the years. However, Leigh Ann, our mutual dear friend, doesn’t celebrate her birthday until July. Therefore, she is probably laughing at both of us.

LAGRANGE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO