Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox7austin.com
Arctic blast: Hard Freeze Warning continues until noon Saturday
Central Texas is waking up with wind chills in the single digits and some of us are even in negative territory. Limit outdoor activity until at least noon today. Adaleigh Rowe has the latest on the arctic blast.
Here are some winter weather tips ahead of the big cold front
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo reported that the season’s first big cold front is expected to hit Texas early Thursday, delivering freezing temperatures that could possibly run through Saturday. According to a Facebook post by the agency, projected temperatures are...
San Angelo LIVE!
Deadly Wind Chill Values Below Zero & Temps in the Single Digits Begin Thursday
SAN ANGELO – Frostbite and hypothermia are the most serious dangers with the dangerous and deadly wind chill values West Texans will experience beginning Thursday. The National Weather Service office in San Angelo has issued a Wind Chill Watch from 6 a.m. Thursday to noon on Friday but temperatures will remain below freezing well into the weekend.
San Angelo LIVE!
NWS Meteorologists Merry Christmas...
SAN ANGELO – The National Weather Service office in San Angelo took to Facebook Christmas Eve to wish everyone a Merry Christmas with a poem. (To the tune of a certain grandma/reindeer song) We all got run over by an arctic air mass. But at least its warming up...
San Angelo LIVE!
Freezing Temps Shouldn't Stop Anglers from Throwing a Line in the Concho River
SAN ANGELO, TX – Don't let this freezing weather deter you from fishing this weekend because on Thursday the Texas Parks and Wildlife stocked the Concho River downtown with Rainbow Trout. According to the TPWD San Angelo Inland Fisheries Department, on Dec. 22, crews stocked hundreds of trout into...
San Angelo LIVE!
One More Frigid Night on Tap for West Texas
SAN ANGELO – Temperatures across West Texas will again drop into the lower teens Friday night but those blustery north winds have subsided and with them the frigid wind chill values well below zero. Friday night, temperatures will drop to around 13 degrees so pets and pipes still need...
San Angelo LIVE!
Winter Weather Closures Begin in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX —With winter weather at full force in the Concho Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22, winter weather delays have begun. The first to close its campus was Angelo State University. They made the announcement this afternoon on their Twitter page. "Due to inclement weather and dangerously cold wind chills, Angelo State University will be closed Friday, Dec. 23. Essential staff personnel should contact their direct supervisor for further information."
fox7austin.com
Near freezing temps on the way in Central Texas
Enjoy the "warm weather" while you can, temps will be in the 30s at the end of the week. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
San Angelo LIVE!
Bison Viewing at San Angelo State Park Saturday
SAN ANGELO – With the weather improving Saturday, the San Angelo State Park will host a Bison and Longhorn viewing at noon. Come out tomorrow, the 24th, for a Bison and Longhorn viewing at noon!. You'll be able to see them from the warmth of your vehicle. If you...
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: More Volunteers Needed at the Warming Shelter Through the Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX — Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills have prompted the City of San Angelo to open a warming shelter through Christmas. The City and the American Red Cross are operating the warming shelter in the Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center on Farr St. and they are still looking for volunteers this weekend to help at the warming shelter.
One hospitalized after wreck on 19th and Bryant
SAN ANGELO, Texas — One driver was transported to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of 19th and Bryant. The two vehicles, a truck, and an SUV, collided in the intersection. It is currently unknown what caused the accident and if any citations have been issued. A Concho Valley Homepage reporter witnessed the […]
VIDEO: WB on West Houston Harte shut down due to major crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 6:33 p.m. Monday, warning drivers to avoid westbound on West Houston Harte by Central High School due to a motor vehicle collision. Current westbound traffic is being diverted to the Jefferson and North Van Buren exit while the collision is being […]
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE DAILY NEWS | The Grinch Has Invaded San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX – On today's LIVE! Daily News, the Grinch takes over the show!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
San Angelo LIVE!
Booking Report: Failure to Wear Glasses & Major Theft Arrests Thursday
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked ten individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Theft, Alcohol related charges, Family Violence and not wearing corrective lenses. 36-year-old Ethan Leonard was arrested by San Angelo Police on...
San Angelo man indicted after pretending to be Officer Prince
Indictments report that Davidson presented himself as 'Officer Prince', a police officer with the San Angelo Police Department, after being charge with intoxicated manslaughter earlier this year.
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Concho Valley Football Stars Make the ALL-COVER1 Team
SAN ANGELO- COVER1 is near an end and the Crew has built three ALL-COVER1 Teams plus MVPs, Six-Man teams, and something special for people in need. First things first, our COVER1 superlatives including MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year. Tyler...
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Police Chief Searches for Serial Porch Pirate
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo Police Chief Frank Carter on Tuesday asked his Facebook followers to identify a man who was caught on camera stealing packages off people's front porch. In the post, published on Dec. 20, 2022, Carter asked the public to identify the man below. He...
San Angelo LIVE!
Tom Green County Man Arrested After Violently Assaulting Family Members Early Thursday
SAN ANGELO – A Tom Green County man was arrested on domestic violence charges after assaulting family members and barricading himself in a rural home early Thursday morning. According to information from the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, Dispatch received a 911 call concerning a domestic issue in the area of Lakota Lane in unincorporated Tom Green County shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday. The caller advised her husband was intoxicated, was yelling at her, and had pushed her. She also advised the husband had guns in the bedroom. The incident became physical while dispatch was still on the phone with the caller and when Patrol Deputies arrived, a male, later identified as Rodney Smith, 54 years old, immediately entered a master bedroom and barricaded himself and a protective K-9 within.
Police say 16-year-old dies from accidental shooting
SAPD says that the preliminary investigation shows that the shooting was an accident, however, the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
San Angelo LIVE!
Former Employees Hijack the Craving Crab Social Media Page to Share Shocking Message
SAN ANGELO, TX – Former employees at the local cajun seafood restaurant 'The Craving Crab' on Wednesday afternoon hijacked the business' Facebook page and made viral post that might shock you. In the post the former employees made claims that new management fired the entire serving staff, got in...
Comments / 0