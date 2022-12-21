Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Shoppers brave the elements for winter supplies, last minute Christmas shopping
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — On Friday it was not the typical crowded shopping scene at Target in South Charleston a day before Christmas Eve. Despite the extreme conditions some residents, such as Oliver Derrick, still had shopping to do. "[It's] just some Christmas shopping for the family," Derrick...
WVNT-TV
Free warming center services in Beckley are available during frigid conditions
WVNT-TV
The impact of extreme winter weather on hotel bookings
WVNT-TV
Beckley first responders built "trust" at warming centers
WVNT-TV
WVDOH Preparing For Winter Weather
Beckley Warming Center offers respite from frigid conditions
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Warming Center has announced that it will be opening its doors to those in need of a safe location on particularly frigid nights. With plummeting temperatures affecting residents throughout the Raleigh County area and beyond, many are in need of warmth and safety as the weather persists.
WVNT-TV
Extreme cold through weekend, much warmer next week
Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Raleigh, eastern Fayette, western Greenbrier, eastern Nicholas, western Pocahontas until tomorrow morning. High Wind Warning for western and northern Pocahontas County through Christmas Eve morning – wind gusts occasionally in excess of 50 mph could cause scattered power outages. Wind Advisory for Mercer, Summers,...
‘Do not travel’ warns Oceana Fire Department
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities in the Oceana area are warning residents of the dangers of travel in the current weather conditions. Following the drastic shift in temperatures during the AM hours Friday, conditions in many areas throughout Southern West Virginia have dropped to single digit temps, with the Town of Oceana falling into such a category itself.
wchsnetwork.com
Firefighters keep flames out of Sissonville church sanctuary
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Flames damaged a Kanawha County church Friday afternoon but the flames didn’t reach the sanctuary. The blaze was reported at Crossroads Community Church on Martins Branch Road in Sissonville at shortly after 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene they had to battle single...
268 animals at shelter amid freezing weather in Kanawha County, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The animal shelter in Charleston, West Virginia, says over 260 adoptable animals are available while volunteers work through flurries and frigid temperatures on Friday. Many residents stayed inside to avoid driving and other hazards on Friday, but for some people, the weather meant stepping out into the cold and taking a […]
Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
How to prevent your pipes from bursting
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — With extremely cold temperatures on the horizon, there is a threat of pipes bursting. Preventive maintenance is one way to keep your pipes from freezing, such as disconnecting any garden hoses and keeping areas where pipes are located like your basement or a crawlspace warmer. Will Davis with the Beaver Volunteer […]
WVNT-TV
Dangerous wind chill arrives late tonight – brutal cold ahead
Winter Weather Advisory for Raleigh, Fayette, Pocahontas, Wyoming and McDowell counties through noon Friday for light snowfall accumulations. High Wind Warning for western and northern Pocahontas County through Christmas Eve morning – wind gusts occasionally in excess of 50 mph could cause scattered power outages. Wind Advisory for the...
WVNT-TV
Dangerous Winter Storm Friday: Flash freeze, snow, strong winds, dangerous wind chills
Friday, as our arctic front passes through, temps crash hard and fast. Flash freezing of the previous days rain will make travel dangerous. As our ground cools fast, snow showers, heavy at times will begin to stick with measurable snow likely. For the lowlands, a quick 1-2 inches is possible while the higher elevations through Greenbrier and Pocahontas county could see 2-4 or more inches. This is a developing system with some fine tuning still left to be done but know this system will impact holiday travel regardless of totals. Plan on a very messy couple of days.
WVNT-TV
Doctor offers tip to reduce holiday stress
WVNT-TV
Bone-chilling and dangerous cold aims for two Virginias
Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Raleigh, eastern Fayette, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Monroe, Summers, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas County tonight through Thursday morning. Wind Chill Watch for the ENTIRE region Friday morning through Christmas Eve!. Tonight features increasing clouds and a mix of rain and snow showers likely after midnight. A...
Beckley Water Company advises residents to protect pipes ahead of plummeting temperatures
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Frigid temperatures and stormy conditions are already purportedly on the horizon in the initial days of the winter season. As such, Beckley Water Company issued tips Thursday on how best to prepare for the anticipated colder conditions, which are expected to include low temperatures, snow, and high wind throughout the weekend.
Metro News
High wind gusts force ski resorts to adjust lift operations
GHENT, W.Va. — West Virginia’s ski industry is being impacted by the high winds associated with the Christmas weekend polar vortex storm. Ski lift operations are being monitored with wind gusts in some cases Friday exceeding 50 mph. Canaan Valley in Tucker County closed on-slope operations as of...
Tips to prevent water pipes from freezing
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Below freezing temperatures can cause water pipes to burst and leak, but one Beckley real estate broker says there are ways to prevent it. Tim Berry, owner of Tim Berry Real Estate on Johnstown Road, said that, if a house will be vacant for a long time, a professional plumber should […]
WDBJ7.com
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
