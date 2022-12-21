Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives at the White House ahead of addressing Congress

Read full article on original website
Russian State TV Hails Rep. Lauren Boebert For Refusing To Stand For War Hero Volodymyr Zelensky
Lawmaker who just squeaked by with a win in Colorado choses a side.
Russia Ukraine news – live: Putin says Zelensky and West ‘refuse to negotiate’
President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but that Kyiv and its Western backers had refused to engage in talks.“We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are,” Mr Putin told Rossiya 1 state television in an interview aired on Sunday.The Kremlin said it will fight until all its aims are achieved while Kyiv says it will not rest until every Russian soldier is ejected from all of its...
The Senate passes election reform designed to head off another Jan. 6
Lawmakers have said over and over that they want to prevent another Jan. 6-style attack on the U.S. Capitol from ever happening again. It took almost two years, but on Thursday, as part of a government spending package, the Senate passed the first federal elections legislation to that aim. The...
Putin claims Moscow is ready for Ukraine talks as attacks continue
KYIV, Ukraine — President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine even as the country faced more attacks from Moscow — a clear sign that peace wasn't imminent. Putin said in a state television interview, excerpts of which were released...
Russia responds to Zelenskyy's visit by accusing the U.S. of a proxy war in Ukraine
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned from Washington, D.C. — having secured billions of dollars in U.S. aid and multiple standing ovations in Congress — the Kremlin was quick to criticize the trip. The Biden administration announced on Wednesday it would provide an additional $1.85 billion in military...
Trump's legal team better be able to get him to plead insanity at trial, a Harvard law professor says
"If this is the 'defense' at Trump's forthcoming trial, I don't envy the lawyers who agree to represent him," tweeted law professor Laurence Tribe.
Senate passes major spending deal that now heads to House
With a looming Friday deadline to fund the government, the Senate has approved a nearly $1.7 trillion government funding bill by a bipartisan vote of 68-29. The package now goes to the House for approval. "This is one of the most significant appropriations packages we have done in a very...
On this day in history, Dec. 26, 1972, President Harry S. Truman dies after suffering from pneumonia
Harry S. Truman, the 33rd president of the United States, died at age 88 in Kansas City after coming down with pneumonia on this day in history, Dec. 26, 1972. His legacy has grown in recent decades.
NGOs are stopping work in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred their women staff
KABUL, Afghanistan — Three major international aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country's Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations. Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men...
After 18 months of investigations, the Jan. 6 report is out. Here are the toplines
After roughly 18 months of investigations, the House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has released their full report. The document, which is more than 800 pages long, recommends the Justice Department pursue criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for his role in the attack. And they say Congress should act to bar Trump, and others involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection, from ever holding federal office again.
Congress tasks a federal watchdog to examine Indian Affairs' troubled tribal jails
Congress is directing a federal watchdog to examine the Bureau of Indian Affairs' tribal jails program, which has come under fire for numerous deaths. The directive is part of the nearly $1.7 trillion federal spending bill approved by Congress this week. It tasks the Interior Department's Office of Inspector General to follow up on previous investigations into the beleaguered tribal jails program, which officials have described as a "national disgrace." The Interior Department oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
North Korea has hacked $1.2 billion in crypto and other assets for its economy
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean hackers have stolen an estimated 1.5 trillion won ($1.2 billion) in cryptocurrency and other virtual assets in the past five years, more than half of it this year alone, South Korea's spy agency said Thursday. Experts and officials say North Korea has turned...
Pope Francis laments the 'icy winds of war' buffeting humanity at Christmas
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the "icy winds of war" buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as "senseless." At noon local time, Francis delivered the traditional...
These young Republicans want the GOP to invest in Gen Z, but it's an uphill battle
The GOP, known as the Grand Old Party, isn't usually considered the political party of the young. In the midterm elections, a majority of Millennial and Generation Z voters – those under 41 – cast ballots for Democratic candidates, according to exit polls. "This is the greatest challenge...
Brittney Griner asks supporters to advocate for Paul Whelan
Brittney Griner has asked her supporters in a social media post to advocate for Paul Whelan, a former Marine serving a 16-year prison term in Russia for espionage charges the United States are baseless. The U.S. had sought to secure the release of both Whelan and Griner — the WNBA...
Why does the U.S. government lock medicine away in secret warehouses?
Surges in COVID-19, the flu and other respiratory illnesses are forcing the U.S. government to do something it normally reserves for emergencies: release hoards of stockpiled Tamiflu to states in dire need of more flu medicine. The move from the Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday came via...
Taliban expels female teachers from some schools. So who will teach the girls?
Two days ago the Taliban government in Afghanistan issued an edict banning female students from attending university, expanding on an earlier ban on secondary school for girls. With that, the highest level of education an Afghan girl could attain is grade 6, the last year of elementary school. But on...
How life got pricier (and, yes, cheaper!) this year — in 7 charts
Boy, have we talked a lot about inflation this year. The rising cost of food, pricier oil, supply-chain turmoil, Russia's war in Ukraine, growing wages and a lingering labor shortage all contributed to higher prices that touched almost every part of our lives. Here are some of the ways our...
