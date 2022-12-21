Read full article on original website
Trump's legal team better be able to get him to plead insanity at trial, a Harvard law professor says
"If this is the 'defense' at Trump's forthcoming trial, I don't envy the lawyers who agree to represent him," tweeted law professor Laurence Tribe.
After 18 months of investigations, the Jan. 6 report is out. Here are the toplines
After roughly 18 months of investigations, the House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has released their full report. The document, which is more than 800 pages long, recommends the Justice Department pursue criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for his role in the attack. And they say Congress should act to bar Trump, and others involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection, from ever holding federal office again.
Russian State TV Hails Rep. Lauren Boebert For Refusing To Stand For War Hero Volodymyr Zelensky
Lawmaker who just squeaked by with a win in Colorado choses a side.
Senate passes major spending deal that now heads to House
With a looming Friday deadline to fund the government, the Senate has approved a nearly $1.7 trillion government funding bill by a bipartisan vote of 68-29. The package now goes to the House for approval. "This is one of the most significant appropriations packages we have done in a very...
Opinion: The light of Hanukkah shines in Ukraine
Many have compared President Zelenskyy's address to a joint session of Congress to the appearance Winston Churchill made 81 years ago. But I was reminded of when Churchill addressed the Canadian House of Commons a few days later. He said French generals who urged surrender to Germany had told their government, "'In three weeks England will have her neck wrung like a chicken.'"
Congress tasks a federal watchdog to examine Indian Affairs' troubled tribal jails
Congress is directing a federal watchdog to examine the Bureau of Indian Affairs' tribal jails program, which has come under fire for numerous deaths. The directive is part of the nearly $1.7 trillion federal spending bill approved by Congress this week. It tasks the Interior Department's Office of Inspector General to follow up on previous investigations into the beleaguered tribal jails program, which officials have described as a "national disgrace." The Interior Department oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
These young Republicans want the GOP to invest in Gen Z, but it's an uphill battle
The GOP, known as the Grand Old Party, isn't usually considered the political party of the young. In the midterm elections, a majority of Millennial and Generation Z voters – those under 41 – cast ballots for Democratic candidates, according to exit polls. "This is the greatest challenge...
