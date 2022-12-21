Winter officially begins on Dec. 21. Kansas weather is paying attention. After highs above freezing through Wednesday, the forecast high for Thursday dips down to minus two. High winds will make those temperatures even more dangerous, with wind chills expected to near minus-40 degrees in North Central Kansas. Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller said the timing of the weather will not help matters.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO