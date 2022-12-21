ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

republic-online.com

Barton County prosecutor selected to fill local county attorney position

LOUISBURG — J. Colin Reynolds will be the new Miami County Attorney. During a Miami County Republican Party convention Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Louisburg Senior Center, precinct delegates voted 32-12 to select Reynolds, an assistant county attorney in Barton County, over current Deputy Miami County Attorney Sarah Stewart. Both are registered Republicans and were the only nominees.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Extreme cold moving into Central Kansas on Thursday

Winter officially begins on Dec. 21. Kansas weather is paying attention. After highs above freezing through Wednesday, the forecast high for Thursday dips down to minus two. High winds will make those temperatures even more dangerous, with wind chills expected to near minus-40 degrees in North Central Kansas. Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller said the timing of the weather will not help matters.
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Winter storm slows down truck drivers, keeps towing companies busy

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A powerful winter storm blanketed Kansas Thursday morning, bringing in cold and creating slick roads slick, but it also produced a lot of business for tow companies across the state. It didn’t take long to halt the progress of some truck drivers. “This is my...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays home damaged in early morning fire Thursday

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the Hays Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire located at 309 W. 21st in Hays. One of the occupants of the home noticed smoke in the living room and smoke around the fireplace. Upon arrival, fire crews found the fireplace...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

HHS offers resources after death of Spanish teacher

A Hays High School teacher died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday and the school district is offering grief resources to students. Lora Gallegos-Haynes, 63, a Spanish teacher, died from complications of a heart attack on Thursday, according to a letter released by HHS principal Shawn Henderson. School and community...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Hoisington man arrested for several drug charges

On Wednesday, Dec. 21 at approximately 10 a.m., the Hoisington Police Department, along with the Great Bend Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant at 319 ½ E. 2nd Street in Hoisington. Kevin Pekarek Jr., age 40, was located in the residence and taken into custody. During the search...
HOISINGTON, KS

