Read full article on original website
Related
republic-online.com
Barton County prosecutor selected to fill local county attorney position
LOUISBURG — J. Colin Reynolds will be the new Miami County Attorney. During a Miami County Republican Party convention Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Louisburg Senior Center, precinct delegates voted 32-12 to select Reynolds, an assistant county attorney in Barton County, over current Deputy Miami County Attorney Sarah Stewart. Both are registered Republicans and were the only nominees.
Extreme cold moving into Central Kansas on Thursday
Winter officially begins on Dec. 21. Kansas weather is paying attention. After highs above freezing through Wednesday, the forecast high for Thursday dips down to minus two. High winds will make those temperatures even more dangerous, with wind chills expected to near minus-40 degrees in North Central Kansas. Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller said the timing of the weather will not help matters.
UPDATE: Elliott bringing dangerous cold, snow to NW Kan.
There is a 90 percent chance of snow after midnight Wednesday, as much of western Kansas remains in a winter weather weather watch and wind chill advisory with Winter Storm Elliott bearing down. There is also a chance of freezing fog after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Weather is now expected to...
UPDATE: NWS upgrades wind chill threat in NW Kansas
Hays and Ellis County remain in a winter storm watch Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as well as a wind chill warning from Wednesday through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting 1 to 2 inches of snow to arrive with the bitter cold. After a...
KWCH.com
Winter storm slows down truck drivers, keeps towing companies busy
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A powerful winter storm blanketed Kansas Thursday morning, bringing in cold and creating slick roads slick, but it also produced a lot of business for tow companies across the state. It didn’t take long to halt the progress of some truck drivers. “This is my...
Hays home damaged in early morning fire Thursday
At approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the Hays Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire located at 309 W. 21st in Hays. One of the occupants of the home noticed smoke in the living room and smoke around the fireplace. Upon arrival, fire crews found the fireplace...
HHS offers resources after death of Spanish teacher
A Hays High School teacher died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday and the school district is offering grief resources to students. Lora Gallegos-Haynes, 63, a Spanish teacher, died from complications of a heart attack on Thursday, according to a letter released by HHS principal Shawn Henderson. School and community...
Freezing fog in Kansas, vehicles sliding off I-70, other roads
Freezing fog is making roads slick in some areas of Kansas. There have been multiple crashes.
Ellis County receives $1.2M grant for Hoosier bridge replacement
Ellis County received a $1.2 million state grant to replace the Hoosier bridge 6 miles south of Walker over Big Creek. Brendan Mackay, Public Works director, gave a report on the grant to the Ellis County Commission at its meeting Tuesday. The grant is part of the Off-System Bridge Program....
Hoisington man arrested for several drug charges
On Wednesday, Dec. 21 at approximately 10 a.m., the Hoisington Police Department, along with the Great Bend Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant at 319 ½ E. 2nd Street in Hoisington. Kevin Pekarek Jr., age 40, was located in the residence and taken into custody. During the search...
12 pounds of meth uncovered in Barton County bust
A large stash of drugs has been found, and two people are in custody after a bust in Barton County.
Comments / 0