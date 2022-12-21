ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

HHS offers resources after death of Spanish teacher

A Hays High School teacher died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday and the school district is offering grief resources to students. Lora Gallegos-Haynes, 63, a Spanish teacher, died from complications of a heart attack on Thursday, according to a letter released by HHS principal Shawn Henderson. School and community...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays home damaged in early morning fire Thursday

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the Hays Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire located at 309 W. 21st in Hays. One of the occupants of the home noticed smoke in the living room and smoke around the fireplace. Upon arrival, fire crews found the fireplace...
HAYS, KS
republic-online.com

Barton County prosecutor selected to fill local county attorney position

LOUISBURG — J. Colin Reynolds will be the new Miami County Attorney. During a Miami County Republican Party convention Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Louisburg Senior Center, precinct delegates voted 32-12 to select Reynolds, an assistant county attorney in Barton County, over current Deputy Miami County Attorney Sarah Stewart. Both are registered Republicans and were the only nominees.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

12 pounds of meth uncovered in Kansas drug bust

ODIN, Kan. (KSNW) — A large stash of drugs has been found, and two people are in custody after a bust in Barton County. The sheriff’s office says around 11 a.m. Tuesday, deputies executed a search warrant near NE 140 Road and 80th Avenue west of Odin in the northeast part of the county. Inside […]
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Hoisington man arrested for several drug charges

On Wednesday, Dec. 21 at approximately 10 a.m., the Hoisington Police Department, along with the Great Bend Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant at 319 ½ E. 2nd Street in Hoisington. Kevin Pekarek Jr., age 40, was located in the residence and taken into custody. During the search...
HOISINGTON, KS

