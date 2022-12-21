Read full article on original website
HHS offers resources after death of Spanish teacher
A Hays High School teacher died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday and the school district is offering grief resources to students. Lora Gallegos-Haynes, 63, a Spanish teacher, died from complications of a heart attack on Thursday, according to a letter released by HHS principal Shawn Henderson. School and community...
UPDATE: Elliott bringing dangerous cold, snow to NW Kan.
There is a 90 percent chance of snow after midnight Wednesday, as much of western Kansas remains in a winter weather weather watch and wind chill advisory with Winter Storm Elliott bearing down. There is also a chance of freezing fog after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Weather is now expected to...
UPDATE: NWS upgrades wind chill threat in NW Kansas
Hays and Ellis County remain in a winter storm watch Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as well as a wind chill warning from Wednesday through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting 1 to 2 inches of snow to arrive with the bitter cold. After a...
Hays home damaged in early morning fire Thursday
At approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the Hays Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire located at 309 W. 21st in Hays. One of the occupants of the home noticed smoke in the living room and smoke around the fireplace. Upon arrival, fire crews found the fireplace...
Barton County prosecutor selected to fill local county attorney position
LOUISBURG — J. Colin Reynolds will be the new Miami County Attorney. During a Miami County Republican Party convention Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Louisburg Senior Center, precinct delegates voted 32-12 to select Reynolds, an assistant county attorney in Barton County, over current Deputy Miami County Attorney Sarah Stewart. Both are registered Republicans and were the only nominees.
Freezing fog in Kansas, vehicles sliding off I-70, other roads
Freezing fog is making roads slick in some areas of Kansas. There have been multiple crashes.
12 pounds of meth uncovered in Kansas drug bust
ODIN, Kan. (KSNW) — A large stash of drugs has been found, and two people are in custody after a bust in Barton County. The sheriff’s office says around 11 a.m. Tuesday, deputies executed a search warrant near NE 140 Road and 80th Avenue west of Odin in the northeast part of the county. Inside […]
Hoisington man arrested for several drug charges
On Wednesday, Dec. 21 at approximately 10 a.m., the Hoisington Police Department, along with the Great Bend Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant at 319 ½ E. 2nd Street in Hoisington. Kevin Pekarek Jr., age 40, was located in the residence and taken into custody. During the search...
