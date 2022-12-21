Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Hors d’oeuvres to spread joy this holiday season
My family Christmas gatherings have always consisted of snacking throughout the day and then having a meal that afternoon. Honestly, I’ve never known any other way. However, there are a few key hors d’oeuvres that stand out in my memory. These treats were a staple of family Christmas...
You can visit these festive New England mansions this holiday season
Plan an outing at one of these eight stunning holiday destinations. New England is full of historic mansions, and many of them host special programming during the final months of the year. Add a little luxury to your holiday season at one (or all) of these eight gorgeous properties. Castle...
6 Alternatives To Traditional Gift-Giving This Holiday Season
It's no secret that money is tight for a lot of consumers. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 33% of Americans are buying fewer gifts this year due to the economy and budget concerns....
'Tis the season for family holiday projects and gifts that give back
Looking for a more meaningful holiday this year? We've compiled a list of ideas for your family, along with some gifts that give back.
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays
Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
Eagle
The US Botanic Garden celebrates the holiday season with annual ‘Season’s Greenings’ display
The U.S. Botanic Garden (USBG) rang in the holiday season with its annual “Season’s Greenings” exhibit, which includes a massive outdoor G-gauge train display and scaled down D.C. landmark replicas surrounded by plants and flowers. The train display in the outdoor gardens has railroads and bridges weaving...
From switching off Christmas lights to fewer family visits – how people are cutting back this festive season
Christmas lights glinting through windows are a familiar sight in dusky December. But this year, many of these traditional decorations may remain firmly switched off.One in five (20%) people will be turning their festive lights on for fewer hours of the day than usual this season – and some will be having no Christmas lights on at all, as people look for ways to keep their bills down, according to new research from HSBC UK.The bank found that many people will be cutting back in the run-up to Christmas Day this year, as well as on the day itself.Social occasions...
psychologytoday.com
Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect
Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
Busch Light's New 'Bush Lights' Will Make Your House the Talk of the Neighborhood This Holiday Season
Love Busch Light? You probably need these bush lights.
Sarris Candies sees inflation impact during holiday season
Something sweet in your stocking is going to cost a little more this year. Bill Sarris, owner of Sarris Candies, says it is one of the company’s busiest times of the year and due to inflation and supply chain issues, the average cost of candy is about 5% higher this year.
This Gorgeous Holiday Centerpiece Was Completely Made From the Dollar Store
And it looks good enough to sell at Target.
The Holiday Mental Motherload Is Melting My Brain
It’s 10pm on a mid-December night and I finally rest my head on the pillow. I am exhausted, but I can’t sleep — not yet. Because the moment my eyes close it starts: the automatic and instinctual mental checking of all the boxes. The holiday season to-dos, the worries, the plans, and the don’t-forgets — all jingling around in my brain while my husband snores a slow-tempoed symphony just six inches away. I love the holidays, but they also stress me the f*ck out. Because while Santa’s list is long, a mother’s holiday list is even longer. And as planner, orchestrator, and manager of all of my family’s yuletide cheer, I am kind of losing my mind.
Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans
Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
hotelnewsme.com
SEVA TABLE INVITES GUESTS TO CELEBRATE THE FESTIVE SEASON WITH A PLANT-BASED MENU
SEVA Table, the first 100% plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO café in the Middle East, invites the guests to celebrate festivities this December, over delicious food and in a unique atmosphere. For the first time ever, the café is opening its’ doors for Christmas, debuting a special set menu for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day, and unveiling December specials available from the 1st until the 31st. This season at SEVA will be all about the festivities with their authentic, winter-flavours whipped into mouth-watering combinations.
Giving During the Holidays: Charitable Deeds That Make a Difference
What can you do to help your community? Discover some charitable deeds you may practice during the holidays and throughout the year. The holiday season has already arrived. You've undoubtedly begun thinking about what to get your family and friends for holidays. Consider giving joy and kindness to people who need it the most.
iheart.com
More Americans Will Give Tip During Holidays, Except Less Than Usual
This holiday season, more housekeepers, hairdressers, and gardeners are likely to get annual tips. A new study looked at tipping and discovered that while Americans do it, the benefits may be lower than expected due to inflation. According to Bankrate.com, the median tip for service providers who typically receive once-a-year tips around the holidays will most likely be lower than in previous years.
Three Tips for Making the Best Holiday Sugar Cookies
One of many people’s favorite parts of the holidays is baking and enjoying delicious sweet treats. My personal favorite, and the one that I am on the mission to perfect, is the sugar cookie. Who doesn’t love a buttery cookie decorated with delicious frosting and festive sprinkles? For me,...
Comments / 0