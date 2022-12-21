Read full article on original website
Related
The 7 Best Cocktails to Mix This Holiday Season
Despite what the marketing teams may say, there’s no such thing as an “Easter Cocktail.” Nor, for that matter, are there designated cocktails for President’s Day, Purim, or the Autumnal Equinox. But the December holidays? You could buy a different book on “Holiday Cocktails” every day and you’d run out of shelf space before you ran out of drinks. December just hits different. No one ever tells you to “get in the spirit” of Arbor Day but getting into the spirit is practically what the month of December is all about—it’s cold and the sun sets at like 2 pm and...
10 Hot Chocolate Bombs That’ll Make You Forget About Starbucks This Winter
You can’t go wrong with chocolate—it’s a year-long vibe, whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day, an anniversary, or a birthday. Especially during the winter, it’s hard not to want to snuggle up on the couch and scarf down a bunch of chocolate. Last year, it seemed like hot cocoa bombs took over the world of sweets, and we’re here to say that this delicious trend is back, and tastier than ever. If you haven’t heard of them yet, here’s a quick debrief: Hot chocolate bombs are spheres of chocolate that are filled with hot cocoa mix and sometimes even marshmallows and sprinkles...
8 Holiday Foods That People Actually Hate In Western New York
There are certain foods that only come out around the holidays. But if you ask most people, they could probably not come out at all. When the holidays roll around, there are a lot of things that people look forward to. Some people can't wait for the Christmas music. Others love holiday movies. Some cannot get enough of the nostalgia and the tradition. For a lot of people, it's all about the food.
Commercial Dispatch
Hors d’oeuvres to spread joy this holiday season
My family Christmas gatherings have always consisted of snacking throughout the day and then having a meal that afternoon. Honestly, I’ve never known any other way. However, there are a few key hors d’oeuvres that stand out in my memory. These treats were a staple of family Christmas...
Get festive during your grocery trip and pick up the 8 best holiday snacks at Aldi
It's officially December! Those who may have been hesitant to swing into full-fledged holiday fever in October or November are now capitulating to festive desire with aplomb. From baking and movie-watching to gift wrapping and hours upon hours of holiday tunes, we have entered the height of the season. If,...
‘Grinchiest’ places of the holiday season revealed
Sleigh it ain’t so! Shopping centers are the “grinchiest” places of them all during the holidays, according to nearly two-thirds of Americans. Some 64% of 2,000 adults believe malls and shopping centers induce the most stress during the winter months, with airports (59%) and the post office (58%) rounding out the Top 3. Crowds, long lines and noise were among the most aggravating pet peeves at these stressful locations. Social media platforms are also causing stress this holiday season, with Facebook leading the pack. Nearly half of respondents say they feel overwhelmed by shopping ads and insensitive or negative content being posted online during...
10 tips for wrapping your holiday gifts
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson provides ways to spruce up holiday gift wrapping with different organizational tools and ways to wrap gifts in the weeks before Christmas..
The Daily South
Dairy Queen's Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Is Back, Plus A Brand New Holiday Treat
'Tis the season for a treat or two. While Christmas pinwheels, cornflake wreaths, cranberry Christmas cake, classic eggnog, and eggnog french toast casserole are all delicious, Dairy Queen has the answer for when you want a festive dessert but don’t feel like making it yourself. Once again, DQ has...
This is what people think makes the holidays festive
According to new research, 56% of people globally refuse to admit the festive season has begun if there’s no snow on the ground. A recent survey of 8,500 people across 14 different countries — including 2,000 in the U.S. — revealed 40% want to travel somewhere colder and snowier than where they live, rather than hotter and sunnier (34%) for the festive season. And while those in the U.S. (41%) and India (53%) would rather hit up a busy city than anywhere else, people in the U.K. prefer a rural holiday getaway (31%), and Canadians dream of a beach vacation (32%). But how...
fashionweekdaily.com
Daily Gift Guide: All Things Warm & Cozy
It’s that time of year, where all you want to do is Netflix and chill or put on your chicest cozy jacket to go for a hot chocolate with friends. And so, we put together a list of all our favorite comfortable, soothing, and plush gifts this year. The...
Three Tips for Making the Best Holiday Sugar Cookies
One of many people’s favorite parts of the holidays is baking and enjoying delicious sweet treats. My personal favorite, and the one that I am on the mission to perfect, is the sugar cookie. Who doesn’t love a buttery cookie decorated with delicious frosting and festive sprinkles? For me,...
Men's Health
The 30 Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters in 2022 for Your Holiday Parties
UGLY CHRISTMAS sweater is a theme we see every December from friends’ parties to dress down days at work. What's great is we now have an entire mini-industry providing us with Christmas sweaters that get increasingly more elaborate each year. You can find sweaters that reference your favorite holiday movie or pop culture event, and you can find sweaters that make silly jokes involving the standard cast of the season like Santa, Frosty, and Rudolf. For those who like a more light hearted approach, decking yourself out in ribbons, garland, and ornaments like a wearable Christmas tree is easier to do than ever.
M&S’s light-up snow globe gin liqueur duo is now only £20 for two bottles, to get you in the Christmas spirit
This isn’t any gin, this is M&S snow globe gin, and you can now grab two bottles for only a tenner, thanks to this seasonal deal. It’s that time of year when we’re all thinking ahead to filling up our cupboard and drinks cabinet for Christmas, so this sizeable saving will make the booze budget go a bit further. For the uninitiated, the gin liqueur comes in agloriously festive light-up glass bottle, making it an ideal display piece both during the holiday season and beyond. Simply add the sparkly bottle to a surface, and you’ve got a Christmas decoration doubling...
Hand warmers make the best stocking fillers & they’re now 50% off at Amazon
Keep warm this winter with 50% off the AJVV Hand Warmer at Amazon
secretchicago.com
Drinking Hot Chocolate Can Actually Make You Smarter, Study Suggests
A relatively new study has found that drinking hot chocolate could temporarily boost a person’s intelligence. Researchers at The University of Birmingham in England recently studied 18 healthy men, and those who were given cocoa to drink temporarily performed some cognitive tasks better than those who weren’t. So, why is it that this cocoa improved their cognitive thinking? Well, it’s all about the flavanol.
domino
’Tis The Season to Transform Your Home Into a Cozy Cotswolds Cottage
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. While some might argue that Nancy Meyers movies are always relevant, it’s no secret that they’re having a bit of a moment. With coastal grandma ruling this past summer’s style, we’re considering cozy Cotswolds as its winter counterpart. Think: less Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give sporting a straw hat, more Cameron Diaz in The Holiday reading a first-edition novel on a floral armchair. Sweet design elements like mismatched furniture, painted cupboards, and ruffled upholstery make the look undeniably homey, which is just what we crave as we nest for colder months.
Your favorite Houston steakhouse is ready to serve festive feasts to-go
Thanksgiving may be behind us, but don't forget about all the feasts still coming up this festive season, from Christmas meals to holiday hosting to New Year's nibbles.Don't worry: You don't have to cook any of them if you don't want to. From December 1 through January 1, The Butcher Shop at B&B Butchers is offering a holiday take-out menu that's available with 48-hour notice.Entertain with entrees that span beef Wellington to pork crown roast, filet mignon to roasted Prime rib, and even a whole Berkshire smoked ham.Holiday sides are served by the sheet and feed eight-10 people. All your...
macaronikid.com
A Guide to Hosting Holiday House Guests
The Holiday season is upon us! For many families, this time of year also means welcoming guests into our homes. Sometimes for an afternoon, a weekend, or even a few weeks! Preparing for a house guest can be a daunting task, especially if they will be spending the night!. Here...
macaronikid.com
Create Fun and Joyful Stockings with Sweet Treats from Target!
As children, my siblings and I would rush to the living room after breakfast on Christmas morning and grab our stockings from the fireplace. It was one of our favorite parts of the holiday… except when it was time for grandma’s apple pie. Opening stockings is always a fun part of Christmas and now it has become one of my favorite traditions as a mom.
‘Scarred’ mortician mum lists the dangerous Christmas decorations and snacks that are banned in her house
A mum has shared the Christmas decorations and snacks she won't allow in her house because she's a 'scarred mortician'. Lauren Eliza has amassed more than 850,000 followers on TikTok, where she shares insights from her macabre profession in a bid to normalise death. But just because she wants to...
Comments / 0