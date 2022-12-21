Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas Is What We Make of It
Is Santa real? Of course. It doesn’t hurt to have a fantasy while knowing full well the actual truth. It reminds me of one of my favorite sayings: For those who THINK, the world is a tragedy; for those who FEEL, the world is a symphony. Being a thinker who feels is the best combination of all.
psychologytoday.com
Are You a Body Language Expert or Nonverbally Clueless?
People vary in their ability to communicate via body language, yet it is possible to improve. There is no body language “dictionary.” Cultural differences and situational circumstances affect the interpretation of any particular cue. Becoming a body language expert takes dedication and time, but it can be done...
psychologytoday.com
Emotions We Must Deal with to Defend Democracy
The 2022 midterm elections raise questions about our psychological lives. For large numbers of Americans there is a sense of loss of the world we had known, of much that has defined our lives and our sense of reality. At issue are our collective forms of loss, and hopeful expressions of overcoming that loss.
Opinion: Americans Need to Show More Respect for Education
It’s pretty discouraging to look at the desolation of America’s political landscape. It would be nice if everyone took a moment to look at themselves in the mirror and ask, “What are we doing?”
psychologytoday.com
It’s Finals Week, Not the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Rereading the syllabus can help you see the class you took as more than the sum of its parts. Think about what you’re asking of your professors, what position this puts them in, and how you want to be remembered. It's good to celebrate and to create rituals that...
Buddhist monk Matthieu Ricard's advice on cultivating happiness
Finding the right type of happiness is within our reach. “One does not become happy overnight, but with patient labor, day after day. Happiness is constructed, and that requires effort and time. In order to become happy, we have to learn how to change ourselves.” Luca and Francesco Cavalli-Sforza.
Opinion: The Narcissist Discard Leaves Victims In Despair And Confusion
A breakup with a narcissist usually involves the victim being discarded because they no longer have enough value and life to take away in the narcissist's eyes. I recently talked to a survivor of narcissistic abuse, who told me that she felt extremely frustrated that she hadn’t been the one to cut things off first and felt incredibly embarrassed that she had been dumped by someone who had mistreated her.
WDIO-TV
Love languages and gift giving
Do you know your your Love Languages? They might be helpful with all the holiday gift giving right around the corner. Stacy Crawford owner of Klear Water Coaching and Wellness dropped by to discuss the “Love Tank” an idea from Gary Chapman’s Book Love Languages. “The love...
psychologytoday.com
The Emotional Life of Jesus
Great religious leaders—such as Jesus—often are not understood in the context of their emotional lives. An emotional analysis of Jesus suggests he likely felt great irritation, sadness, and compassion during his lifetime. Understanding the emotional life of Jesus may give some direction for what the Christian church is...
psychologytoday.com
The Faulty Message of "It's a Wonderful Life"
Poverty and near-poverty remain endemic in the U.S. Entertainment can function as a way to alleviate stress—and avoid reality. We can enjoy feel-good family fare like "It's a Wonderful Life" and still pay attention to the real need for change in America today. The Frank Capra film "It's a...
Comments / 0