ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Teachers Can Introduce Kindergarten and First-Grade Students to STEM with New Books in the Bestselling Picture-Perfect Series from NSTA

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The latest books in the Picture-Perfect Science series help young students learn to read while they read to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Teachers will find engaging ways to embed reading-comprehension strategies into STEM lessons with NSTA Press ’s new Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning and Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005036/en/ Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning available now for purchase at https://my.nsta.org/resource/126060. (Photo: Business Wire)
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Many schools used pandemic funds on teacher bonuses and hiring sprees

Still flush with billions of dollars in pandemic aid, many schools around the country are pouring funds into padding their payrolls or expanding programs they pursued long before the outbreak. Many schools have yet to spend the majority of the money they received in three rounds of relief funding since...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Atlantic

The End of High-School English

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. Teenagers have always found ways around doing the hard work of actual learning. CliffsNotes dates back to the 1950s,...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

What is the perfect gift for Black children this year?

During this season of gift-giving, parents spend a considerable amount of time and money trying to find and purchase the best Christmas presents for their children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Usually, it is whatever the most advertised toy happens to be that season. Not that much has changed since our childhood, in that regard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy