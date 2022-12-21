Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
coladaily.com
West Columbia home voted ColaDaily's 'Sights & Lights Home of the Season'
The people have spoken, and one home in West Columbia secured the most votes to clinch the title of Cola Daily's 'Sights & Lights Home of the Season.'. Chris Trimnal and his family have lived in their home for two years, and Chris said the house is very special to them because his grandparents previously owned it.
Last-minute shoppers out in force despite cold weather
CAMDEN, S.C. — Last-minute shoppers headed out Friday to battle the blustery winds and minimal parking in downtown Camden to ensure they had gifts for their loved ones. "It's just cold out here," shopper Shirley Ann Gorham said. "Definitely a lot of bags in people's hands, so it's definitely...
abccolumbia.com
Winter storm disrupts holiday flights, train routes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Winter storm is disrupting holiday travel… on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 3,000 flights are cancelled and train routes also on full stop throughout the weekend. Mike Valerio reports.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia announces office closures during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced building and office closures in observance of the holidays. Facilities will be closed for Christmas from December 23 through December 26 and on January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
Local church and community members work together to open warming shelter in Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — This weekend, a multipurpose room at O'Neal Street United Methodist Church in Newberry is transforming into a warming shelter. It's the first to open in the county. “The shelter will be open to those who are without a home, without a shelter during this time. But...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire hosts 3rd annual food drive
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia – Richland Fire department held their third annual ‘Firefighters Feeding Families Holiday Food Drive’ Wednesday. Volunteers banded together to make sure that families in need throughout the city of Columbia will have food on their table during the holiday season. This year , the Department was able to collect more than enough non perishable food to feed some three hundred households. Those items were collected and then delivered to families facing financial challenges this holiday season.
abccolumbia.com
City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: Abstain from drinking and driving this holiday weekend
A few tips can be followed to have a safe, enjoyable holiday season:. Have a designated driver, who won’t drink, or use a ride share service or other transportation provider. Remember the risks increase with that first sip. Stay alert. Avoid texting and other distractions while behind the wheel...
manninglive.com
Burger Chick owner celebrates 15 years of ownership
At twenty-two years old while in school at Francis Marion University, J. Weinberg decided it was time to become a business owner. Weinberg said, “I just thought that it seemed like a good opportunity to break into the business world.”. Burger Chick was established in 1973. In 2007, William...
abccolumbia.com
Caught on camera! Giant moose sheds its antlers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A wild winter video caught on cam in the wild…shows a giant moose with something to lose!
abccolumbia.com
Snow day at Hyatt Park Elementary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It was snowing in Columbia today but only students at Hyatt Park Elementary School got to see it. Students at Hyatt Park Elementary had a snow day, thanks to snow machines donated by Riverbank Zoo & Garden and St. Michael’s and All Angels Church.
coladaily.com
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays
The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
'If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them': Tips to keep your furry friends and plants warm
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The three P's you need to prep for in cold weather: people, plants and pets. Once you’ve taken care of yourself and loved ones, it’s time to turn your attention to your furry and flowery friends. "If it’s too cold for you, it’s too...
Is your home ready for the Christmas weekend freeze? Here's what to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many of us might have been wishing for a white Christmas, and while it looks to not happen, we will have plenty of cold weather to deal with. With temperatures expected to plummet below freezing, experts recommend you prepare your homes now. "Most people they wait...
wach.com
Tips on how to protect your pipes before the arctic blast
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The below freezing temperatures, we’re about to get, can create a disaster at your house, specifically on your pipes. Cracking and breaking are a very real possibility when it gets as cold as the forecast shows. Kayla Kincaid of Meetze Plumbing has some advice...
Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
WIS-TV
Thousands of residents impacted by outages across the Midlands as winter weather arrives
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday morning began with winter weather arriving in the Midlands, leaving some without power. Dominion Energy reported 256 active outages as of 7:21 a.m. Its outage map said over 22,000 customers were without power Friday morning. As of around 5 p.m., the new number is just...
abccolumbia.com
Thousands experience power outages due to high winds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy and Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative have reported wind related outages on December 23 throughout the Midlands. According to the Dominion Energy website there are currently over 300 active outages, with more than 7,000 customers affected by this lapse in power. Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative (MCEC) reported 1,697...
abccolumbia.com
Forward City Church celebrates Christmas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Travis Greene and Dr. Jackie Greene from Forward City Church talk about two Christmas events this weekend. There will be a Christmas Carnival on Friday at 12 p.m., followed by a Christmas Eve Production on Saturday at 7 p.m. It all takes place at the...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina Girl Scouts gear up for 2023 cookie season with new flavor, techno twist
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Girl Scout Cookies fans have something to look forward to in the new year: A new flavor that will teach them new skills. Girl Scouts of South Carolina — Mountains to Midlands — will kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookies season on Jan. 2 from the Upstate to Columbia, Karen Kelly, vice president of marketing and communications, said Wednesday.
