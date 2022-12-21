ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

City Announces Closures and Schedule Changes Due to Potential Blizzard

Lincoln, Nebraska
 3 days ago

Due to potential blizzard conditions forecast for Wednesday, December 21 through Friday, December 23, the City today announced several closures and schedule changes.

The changes are as follows:

  • Aging Partners – Aging Partners Senior Centers in Lincoln and Lancaster County and the Fitness Center at 555 S. Ninth St. will be closed Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23. Aging Partners offices will be open both days. The Downtown Senior Center, 1005 “O” St., will remain open both days from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (regular office hours) for older adults needing to escape the cold temperatures. No meals are planned at the centers those two days.
  • Parks and Recreation – Programs that adhere to the Lincoln Public Schools Wednesday and Thursday cancellations include Calvert Preschool, Nature Center Preschool and Adaptive Recreation Adult Day Structure. Recreation Centers will be closed Thursday and Friday. Due to predicted high winds and possible drifting snow, staff may not start clearing trails until the snow and wind have stopped. Staff plan to have trails cleared by 9 a.m. the day after the storm.
  • Lincoln City Libraries – All branches will be closed Thursday, December 22. The Williams Branch will be closed during the LPS weather-related closure only. The Bookmobile will be off the road Wednesday, December 21 through Saturday, December 24. All items checked out from the Bookmobile which are due will be renewed and customers are welcome to keep their items until the next scheduled visit. For the latest updates on all LCL services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.
  • Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) Health Clinic – Clinics on Thursday, December 22 are scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. (regular hours). LLCHD will reassess weather conditions on Thursday morning and contact clients to reschedule appointments if needed.
  • LLCHD Dental Clinic – The dental clinic is canceled on Thursday evening. All clients have been rescheduled for earlier in the day on Thursday or another day of their choice.
  • Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program – The north office, 2662 Cornhusker Hwy., Suite 7, will remain open until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, but all appointments scheduled will be completed by phone calls to clients. The north office will be closed on Thursday with all WIC staff working from the main office, 3131 “O” St., completing appointments by phone during regular office hours. The Thursday evening clinic at the main office is canceled with all appointments rescheduled earlier in the day or another time of the client’s choice.

StarTran reminds residents to dress appropriately for outdoor conditions, wait 8 feet back from the bus stop and street to avoid snow spray, and plan for potential route delays throughout the storm. Visit lincoln.ne.gov/StarTran for bus route information.

Residents are encouraged to keep track of winter storm operations at lincoln.ne.gov/snow and by following @LTULNK on Twitter and @LTULincoln on Facebook.

