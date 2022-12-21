Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Delaware
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of Philadelphia
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain Future
Philadelphia Eagles Lose Key Pro Bowler To Injury
Philadelphia Welcomed 99 Migrants on Christmas Eve
fox29.com
Video: Fire crews extinguish flames that engulfed Wissinimong rowhome
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia fire crews successfully extinguished the flames of a fire that engulfed a rowhome in Philadelphia. According to first responders, crews were called to a home in the area of Benner and Cottage Streets in the city's Wissinoming section around 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after, all hands...
fox29.com
Police: Driver hits 2 people, multiple cars & fatally strikes pedestrian before abandoning car in North Philly
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating an incident involving a driver who is accused of hitting several people and cars across North Philadelphia. According to police, the incidents occurred on Monday in multiple areas. Authorities say the driver of a 2005 silver or blue Ford Mustang was driving...
fox29.com
Watch: Firefighters rescue dog that fell through frozen lake in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - First responders in Bucks County rescued a dog that fell through an icy pond while chasing after a flock of ducks on Christmas Day. Daniel Daccardi and his wife were letting their dog Jack, their 65 pound black lab, go to the bathroom near a lake in Quakertown when his animal instincts got the best of him.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Monday to remain cold with frigid wind chill before temps rise for rest of year
PHILADELPHIA - Cold weather continues to blast parts of the country with bitterly cold temperatures after a winter storm brought precipitation and an arctic blast going, making it the coldest Christmas the Delaware Valley has seen in years. Monday morning temperatures across the Delaware Valley are in the teens and...
fox29.com
Delaware County family loses everything in Christmas Eve house fire
BROOMALL, Pa. - A Delaware County family lost everything in a devastating house fire on Christmas Eve. Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Broomall around 1 a.m. for reports of a house fire. "The flames were just unbelievable, and it was above the roof...
fox29.com
Montgomery County volunteer fire department seeking young recruits to help address statewide shortage
NORRITON, Pa. - The number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania's third-most populated county continues to fall, leaving first responders hopeful for new recruits. Chief Kevin McDevitt of the Norrriton Volunteer Fire Department in Montgomery County says the decline in volunteers has been happening for 10 years and is exacerbated by growing populations.
fox29.com
5 displaced after fire completely destroys Delaware County home on Christmas Day, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - A fire ripped through a home in Delaware County, leaving several people without a home on Christmas Day. Fire crews responded to the blaze at a home on the 1100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Broomall around 1 a.m. It took over two hours to bring the fire under control.
fox29.com
Bitter cold keeps last-minute shoppers away from stores in Camden County
HADDONFIELD, N.J. - Some people across the Delaware Valley braved the arctic cold to get out and grab final deals and last-minute gifts for under the tree, but most shoppers found the weather too frigid and didn't venture out, especially for normally busy Haddonfield. Restaurant manager Andrew Bodi observed, "Usually,...
fox29.com
Prosecutors: Woman's body found along Mercer County highway on Christmas Day
WEST WINDSOR, N.J. - A woman's body was found along a busy stretch of highway through Mercer County on Christmas Day, prosecutors said. Officers from the West Windsor Police Department were called to 3466 U.S. Route 1 around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a possible dead body in the road.
fox29.com
Man, 22, struck and killed by fleeing vehicle in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was struck and killed by a fleeing vehicle Monday night in North Philadelphia. The deadly crash happened near the intersection of North Broad Street and West Lehigh Avenue just after 8 p.m., according to police. The 22-year-old pedestrian was taken to Temple University...
fox29.com
Troopers: 2 killed after tractor-trailer overturns, shuts down traffic on New Jersey Turnpike
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A tractor-trailer collided with a car on the New Jersey Turnpike, ending in a deadly Christmas Day crash in Burlington County. Troopers say the tractor-trailer was attempting to pass a Mazda when it crashed and overturned near mile 42 in Westampton Township around 5 a.m. Both...
fox29.com
2 accused of stealing holiday tips left out for sanitation workers in Chester County
EAST GOSHEN, Pa. - Prosecutors in Chester County have accused a man and woman of stealing holiday tips left out for sanitation workers. Anne Farrelly, 33, and Adam Thompson, 35, were charged with theft by unlawful taking and other crimes after police allegedly found envelopes labeled "trashman" in their car during a traffic stop.
fox29.com
Man accused of peeking into window of Temple off-campus housing complex sought by police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of peeking into windows of off-campus student housing in North Philadelphia. On Tuesday, police released information and surveillance video of a suspect who is sought in connection with incidents at an off-campus housing complex...
fox29.com
Suspect charged with murder after man found fatally shot in Center City hotel on Christmas, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was found dead in a Philadelphia hotel on Christmas. According to police, 24-year-old Mehkial Heredia of Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania, has been arrested and charged with murder, burglary and possession of an instrument of crime.
fox29.com
Philadelphia Christmas killing: Police say man shot dead inside Center City hotel
PHILADELPHIA - Another Christmas shooting in Philadelphia has claimed the life of a man, and sparked a death investigation. Police say they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head inside the Sheraton hotel on the 200 block of North 17th Street in Logan Square just before 3 p.m.
fox29.com
State Police: Man charged after driving drunk through fatal crash investigation scene in Delaware
BEAR, Del. - A Delaware man has been arrested and is facing charges for driving impaired through the scene of a deadly accident, police say. According to Delaware State Police, 29-year-old Javier Rodriguez of Newark, Delaware, faces several charges, including reckless endangerment, disregarding a police officer signal, traffic offenses and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
fox29.com
Family of man killed in Philadelphia hit-and-run rampage searching for answers: 'You just left him there'
Roland White, 22, was fatally stuck by the driver of a speeding blue Ford Mustang near the intersection of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue around Monday night. The deadly collision, according to police, was part of a hit-and-run rampage through the city that started over 3 miles away on the grounds of Rivers Casino.
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot to death on staircase of home in Brewerytown
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was found shot to death in side a home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood on Monday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3000 block of Clifford Street for reports of a shooting. Police found a 57-year-old man shot multiple times...
fox29.com
Police searching for suspect who fired shots into North Philly home, struck teen, authorities say
Police released surveillance video and asked for the public's help to identify a suspect caught on video shooting into a North Philadelphia home. A teenager inside was struck by one of the bullets, according to police.
fox29.com
Video: Police searching for suspect who fired shots into North Philadelphia home, struck 14-year-old
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in the shooting of a juvenile in North Philadelphia. According to police, the shooting occurred on December 19 on the 2100 block of W York Street. Authorities say...
