In our regular postgame feature, the Cats Illustrated staff offers its first impressions from Kentucky's 88-68 win over Florida A&M on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena... I'm flying this plane solo tonight, so hopefully I can do this bizarre game justice. Kentucky entered the matchup as a 38-point favorite, but found itself in a 10-point game going into the final media timeout of the night. To the Wildcats' credit, they really finished the game the right way and stretched that lead out to the final margin of 20 points. But in between a hot start and good finish was a lot of strange basketball tonight at Rupp Arena. Florida A&M came to Lexington ranked No. 362 out of 363 Division I programs in KenPom's offensive efficiency ratings. The Rattlers left town having posted their best night of the season, shooting 52% from the field and knocking down nine of their 16 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc to make this game interesting. Kentucky did not get its usual dominant performance from Oscar Tshiebwe in the post (14 points, 8 rebounds) but the Cats got 27 points and nine assists from freshman guard Cason Wallace, who closed the game out as the primary point guard as Sahvir Wheeler sat for most of the half, and a very encouraging 12 points from senior guard CJ Fredrick, who knocked down four of his six 3-point attempts. Kentucky desperately needs those two -- as well as Antonio Reeves -- to build some momentum as SEC play starts next Wednesday at Missouri.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO