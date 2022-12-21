ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
WTVM

Kamarie Holland’s father gives back to the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many of us prepare for Christmas, the family of a little girl killed a year ago is honoring her memory and trying to help others. The death of little 5-year-old Kamarie Holland rocked the community, and now, her father is celebrating one of her favorite holiday’s in a special way.
COLUMBUS, GA
11Alive

2 homes catch fire in LaGrange; 3 hospitalized

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Three people were injured in a fire while one person still in critical condition after LaGrange firefighters battled two house fires at the same time on Thursday. Firefighters were called to the burning homes as one crew responded to a home off Cato Street, while the...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus restaurants open on Christmas day 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Christmas 2022 is right around the corner. Here’s a look at some of the nearby restaurants open on the 25th. Lemongrass Thai & Sushi 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.2435 Wynnton Rd, Columbus, GA 31906 Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 6100 Bradley Park Dr, Columbus, GA 31904 Taste Of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Missing woman and five-month-old located

UPDATE 12/23/22 12:51 p.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, Kegler and Williams were located in good health. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her five-month-old daughter. Police say Latoria Kegler and her five-month-daughter Majesty Williams were last seen Friday, Dec. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Complex phone scam uncovered at Fayette County Walmart stores

ATLANTA - Investigators in Peachtree City and Fayette County say they’ve uncovered a phone scam using stolen identities at numerous Walmart stores. Investigators say this scam involved a number of people, but they believe they have arrested the ringleader and two Walmart employees who was at the heart of it.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Hwy. 54 East closed all directions, Fayetteville reports

City of Fayetteville responds to winter weather-related incidents and conditions — December 23, 2022 — The City of Fayetteville Police, Fire, and Public Services departments have responded to winter weather-related incidents overnight and early Friday morning impacting residents and roadways. The majority of weather-related calls for service include fallen trees and wires down, causing a traffic hazard or the loss of power.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Auburn Discusses Business License Revocations

AUBURN — During the Auburn City Council Committee of the Whole, the council heard a presentation on an amendment to the Business License Ordinance. City Manager Megan Crouch gave the presentation after the amendment was tabled back in October. “Businesses, along with our citizens, are the lifeblood of our...
AUBURN, AL
Clayton News Daily

New interim Clayton County sheriff sworn in

JONESBORO — Clayton County residents have a new interim sheriff. Chief Deputy Levon Allen, who was touted by former sheriff and convicted felon Victor Hill as the next sheriff of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, was sworn in Thursday to lead the office. Allen was promoted to the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Arrest made in fatal LaGrange shooting

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — An arrest was made in a LaGrange shooting that left one female dead and multiple people injured, according to the LaGrange Police Department. Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens, 18, was arrested on felony murder and aggravated assault charges at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. This arrest is in connection to the June 24 shooting that […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Clayton County police locate missing baby boy

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police confirmed a baby who went missing Tuesday was found. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, officers responded to Kylie Court in Riverdale regarding a missing person call. During their investigation, officers learned that 7-month-old Jonha Harrison’s mother believed that a person named Josh was...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Changes To Lee County Trash Fee Billing

LEE COUNTY — There are changes coming to the Lee County Garbage Fee Billing system according to a press release from the Lee County Environmental Services Department. “The property tax bills that were sent out by the Revenue Commissioner in October 2022 did not include a garbage fee,” said a notice from Lee County. “Circumstances beyond our control are forcing us to implement a more flexible billing system.”
LEE COUNTY, AL

