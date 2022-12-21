Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opens another new Georgia locationKristen WaltersNewnan, GA
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
A 'Monster' Red Stag Deer Over 300 lbs. Appeared in Alabama and a Teenager Hunted it at His Grandfather's RequestZack LoveRandolph County, AL
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving dayEdy ZooNewnan, GA
Related
wrbl.com
Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘They took care of my mother’: Lanett family honors EAMC staff and makes donation
After seeing the love and care his mother received during her stay at East Alabama Medical Center, Shannon Lott of Lanett wanted to give back to the staff on the Progressive Care Unit (8T). Lott’s mother, Carolyn, was a patient at EAMC for 75 days until she passed away on...
WTVM
Kamarie Holland’s father gives back to the community
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many of us prepare for Christmas, the family of a little girl killed a year ago is honoring her memory and trying to help others. The death of little 5-year-old Kamarie Holland rocked the community, and now, her father is celebrating one of her favorite holiday’s in a special way.
79-year-old with dementia disappears after doctor’s appointment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — The Fayetteville Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call for a 79-year-old who didn’t come home after a doctor’s appointment Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities said they are looking for 79-year-old Edward Felder, last known to be...
2 homes catch fire in LaGrange; 3 hospitalized
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Three people were injured in a fire while one person still in critical condition after LaGrange firefighters battled two house fires at the same time on Thursday. Firefighters were called to the burning homes as one crew responded to a home off Cato Street, while the...
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
Columbus restaurants open on Christmas day 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Christmas 2022 is right around the corner. Here’s a look at some of the nearby restaurants open on the 25th. Lemongrass Thai & Sushi 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.2435 Wynnton Rd, Columbus, GA 31906 Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 6100 Bradley Park Dr, Columbus, GA 31904 Taste Of […]
Slain father of 2, Riverdale mayor’s nephew remembered for kindness, selflessness
Casting a fishing rod into a metro Atlanta lake amid the occasional sound of splashing water against the humming of the ...
UPDATE: Missing woman and five-month-old located
UPDATE 12/23/22 12:51 p.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, Kegler and Williams were located in good health. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her five-month-old daughter. Police say Latoria Kegler and her five-month-daughter Majesty Williams were last seen Friday, Dec. […]
fox5atlanta.com
Complex phone scam uncovered at Fayette County Walmart stores
ATLANTA - Investigators in Peachtree City and Fayette County say they’ve uncovered a phone scam using stolen identities at numerous Walmart stores. Investigators say this scam involved a number of people, but they believe they have arrested the ringleader and two Walmart employees who was at the heart of it.
The Citizen Online
Hwy. 54 East closed all directions, Fayetteville reports
City of Fayetteville responds to winter weather-related incidents and conditions — December 23, 2022 — The City of Fayetteville Police, Fire, and Public Services departments have responded to winter weather-related incidents overnight and early Friday morning impacting residents and roadways. The majority of weather-related calls for service include fallen trees and wires down, causing a traffic hazard or the loss of power.
People in Clayton County are up in arms over special ordinance
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — People are planning to flood a Clayton County board of commissioners meeting because they are upset with a specific ordinance that decides who represents you. Many people in Clayton County say the proposed ordinance is unconstitutional in that it supersedes state law. They plan to...
opelikaobserver.com
Auburn Discusses Business License Revocations
AUBURN — During the Auburn City Council Committee of the Whole, the council heard a presentation on an amendment to the Business License Ordinance. City Manager Megan Crouch gave the presentation after the amendment was tabled back in October. “Businesses, along with our citizens, are the lifeblood of our...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Metro Atlanta homeowner explains steps to protect pipes ahead of cold weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cold weather heading to metro Atlanta also brings some important advice to keep things flowing at home. Plumbers and other experts suggest several tips ahead of a freeze. Jerome Walker is a homeowner in Fayetteville and told Atlanta News First he always follows...
Clayton News Daily
New interim Clayton County sheriff sworn in
JONESBORO — Clayton County residents have a new interim sheriff. Chief Deputy Levon Allen, who was touted by former sheriff and convicted felon Victor Hill as the next sheriff of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, was sworn in Thursday to lead the office. Allen was promoted to the...
Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery
A teenager was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in a shooting at a LaGrange restaurant, pol...
Arrest made in fatal LaGrange shooting
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — An arrest was made in a LaGrange shooting that left one female dead and multiple people injured, according to the LaGrange Police Department. Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens, 18, was arrested on felony murder and aggravated assault charges at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. This arrest is in connection to the June 24 shooting that […]
Clayton County police locate missing baby boy
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police confirmed a baby who went missing Tuesday was found. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, officers responded to Kylie Court in Riverdale regarding a missing person call. During their investigation, officers learned that 7-month-old Jonha Harrison’s mother believed that a person named Josh was...
opelikaobserver.com
Changes To Lee County Trash Fee Billing
LEE COUNTY — There are changes coming to the Lee County Garbage Fee Billing system according to a press release from the Lee County Environmental Services Department. “The property tax bills that were sent out by the Revenue Commissioner in October 2022 did not include a garbage fee,” said a notice from Lee County. “Circumstances beyond our control are forcing us to implement a more flexible billing system.”
Comments / 1