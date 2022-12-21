ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

Winners of the Youth Hunting Story Contest celebrated

MISSOULA, MT — Winners of the inaugural Youth Hunting Story Contest were recognized in a ceremony at the State Capitol in Helena on Monday, according to Gov. Greg Gianforte. To celebrate the tradition of hunting within Montana, Gov. Gianforte created the Youth Hunting Story Contest in the fall. The contest was open to Montana youth and apprentice hunters ages 10 through 17, with participants submitting a maximum of 500-word hunting story and a photo from the hunt.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Rosters for 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game in Butte revealed

BILLINGS — The Montana East-West Shrine Game, the annual matchup featuring some of Montana's best graduating high school football players, has unveiled rosters for its 76th edition next summer in Butte. Forty players will suit up for each team during the game, scheduled for June 17, 2023, at Naranche...
BUTTE, MT
Daily Montanan

Lee Enterprises, owner of five Montana daily newspapers, accused of online privacy violations

The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law. Lee publishes newspapers and other media content in 77 markets across 26 states. The company’s five Montana newspapers include The Billings Gazette, Missoulian, Helena Independent-Record, the Montana Standard and […] The post Lee Enterprises, owner of five Montana daily newspapers, accused of online privacy violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Butte Rescue Mission serves up free Christmas meal

BUTTE, Mont. — A Christmas meal is a luxury many in Southwest Montana cannot afford, so the Butte Rescue Mission is here to help. On Friday afternoon, a dinner of ham, green beans, potatoes, bread rolls and desserts was served to dozens of locals. “What goes into this meal...
BUTTE, MT
Daily Montanan

Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources

It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Helena music teacher charged with assaulting two more elementary students

A Helena music teacher who was previously charged with assaulting one of his students is now facing two additional charges of assaulting children at Four Georgians Elementary School. Carson Yahvah was charged with one felony count of assault on a minor June 6 and two more felony counts of assault...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Multi-car accident on southbound I-15

MISSOULA, MT — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported emergency crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 145 between Bernice and Elk Park. Officials remind drivers to slow down and move over in the area of the incident. According to Montana Highway...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman, MT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy