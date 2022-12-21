Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
Longtime Volunteer Celebrates 90th Birthday at Ashwaubenon Elementary School
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It’s a birthday celebration for a favorite volunteer at Valley View School in Ashwaubenon. Jerry Menne turns 90 the day after Christmas, but students wanted to wish him well a little early during a party for the man who has been making a difference for years.
Elementary school principal in Appleton creates funny video to announce snow day
"I am the principal of Richmond Elementary in Appleton. I created a video to announce our first snow day in many years."
wearegreenbay.com
Howard secures second naming rights donation for Howard Commons
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Howard has secured its second naming rights donation for the Howard Commons public space. The Roger and Star Kimps Family Foundation has agreed to donate $1 million to support the project. To recognize the donation, the village will name the activity building the Roger and Star Kimps Activity Center.
kfgo.com
Owner of KFGO, Duke Wright, dies at age 83
GREEN BAY, WIS. (KFGO) – The owner of KFGO and more than 80 other radio stations has died. Duke Wright passed away at his home in Green Bay, surrounded by his family. Wright, the President of Midwest Communications, also owned radio stations in Sioux Falls, Duluth, and Hibbing, Minnesota along with stations in Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Illinois and Wisconsin.
13 of the Coolest Campgrounds with Water Parks in Wisconsin!
These Wisconsin campgrounds and RV parks are custom-made for a fun summer vacation! Start your planning now and book early in the year to ensure that you’ll be able to visit one of these amazing destinations for next-level family camping adventures. Many of these locations offer so much entertainment...
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions
Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
WEAU-TV 13
High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
wuwm.com
What did 'Wisconsin Death Trip' miss?
Almost 50 years ago, the book Wisconsin Death Trip came out. It was the work of non-fiction writer Michael Lesy, a graduate student at Rutgers University. He’d encountered what he viewed as haunting photos from Black River Falls, a small town in western Wisconsin. Taken between 1885-1940, the glass photo negatives were kept in the archives of the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Flood: 'Big Fick Energy' Yields Successful December for Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- You remember that scene from 'The Office' where Michael Scott is trying to lure Danny Cordray away from a competing paper company? For those who haven't seen the hit TV series, first, seek help, but the gist of the scene is that Dunder Mifflin has the better products and better services, but Cordray beats them on sales anyway. Scott's pitch to Cordray? 'Imagine how well you'd do selling our stuff.'
Restaurants, businesses close doors as blizzard hits Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Restaurants and businesses across the Twin Cities metro and beyond are closing early as blizzard conditions sweep the state. The taproom at Bad Weather Brewing Company in St. Paul...
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Brooklyn leads to board full of flight cancellations at Appleton airport
GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- The Appleton International Airport is usually bustling the day before Christmas Eve, but cancellations from Winter Storm Brooklyn left it more of a ghost town this year. "Those really started to build," Airport Public Information Officer Jesse Funk said. "Now we have aircraft out of position, so...
discoverhometown.com
From newsroom: Local school districts cancel school for Dec. 22 due to weather conditions
All school districts in the Express News coverage area have canceled school for Dec. 22 due to weather conditions. All of southeast Wisconsin is under a Winter Storm Warning from 9 a.m. Dec. 22 to 6 a.m. Dec. 24.The following school districts in the Express News coverage that have announced that there will be no school on Dec. 22:
Look: Coyote rescued from basement at Wisconsin construction site
Animal services officers in Wisconsin rescued a coyote that wandered onto a construction site and became trapped in the basement.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin child dies from the flu
Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
This Is The Biggest House In Wisconsin
The master bedroom alone is 5,000-square-feet.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Bowler Rolls Another National Honor Count
We have a Men’s National Honor Count score to report today from Meadow Lanes West. Randy Baeckman rolled a 725 honor series in the Western Kings Bowling League on games of 255, 258, and 212. Congratulations Randy and thanks to league secretary Brian Glaeser for reporting it to us.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Aundre Cross honored; US, Wisconsin flags to be lowered Thursday
MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order on Wednesday, Dec. 21 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Thurs., Dec. 22 in honor of Aundre Cross. Cross, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, was killed on Friday, Dec. 9 in Milwaukee.
Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday
With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
