De Pere, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Howard secures second naming rights donation for Howard Commons

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Howard has secured its second naming rights donation for the Howard Commons public space. The Roger and Star Kimps Family Foundation has agreed to donate $1 million to support the project. To recognize the donation, the village will name the activity building the Roger and Star Kimps Activity Center.
HOWARD, WI
kfgo.com

Owner of KFGO, Duke Wright, dies at age 83

GREEN BAY, WIS. (KFGO) – The owner of KFGO and more than 80 other radio stations has died. Duke Wright passed away at his home in Green Bay, surrounded by his family. Wright, the President of Midwest Communications, also owned radio stations in Sioux Falls, Duluth, and Hibbing, Minnesota along with stations in Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Illinois and Wisconsin.
GREEN BAY, WI
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions

Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

What did 'Wisconsin Death Trip' miss?

Almost 50 years ago, the book Wisconsin Death Trip came out. It was the work of non-fiction writer Michael Lesy, a graduate student at Rutgers University. He’d encountered what he viewed as haunting photos from Black River Falls, a small town in western Wisconsin. Taken between 1885-1940, the glass photo negatives were kept in the archives of the Wisconsin Historical Society.
WISCONSIN STATE
247Sports

Flood: 'Big Fick Energy' Yields Successful December for Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- You remember that scene from 'The Office' where Michael Scott is trying to lure Danny Cordray away from a competing paper company? For those who haven't seen the hit TV series, first, seek help, but the gist of the scene is that Dunder Mifflin has the better products and better services, but Cordray beats them on sales anyway. Scott's pitch to Cordray? 'Imagine how well you'd do selling our stuff.'
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin child dies from the flu

Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Bowler Rolls Another National Honor Count

We have a Men’s National Honor Count score to report today from Meadow Lanes West. Randy Baeckman rolled a 725 honor series in the Western Kings Bowling League on games of 255, 258, and 212. Congratulations Randy and thanks to league secretary Brian Glaeser for reporting it to us.
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Aundre Cross honored; US, Wisconsin flags to be lowered Thursday

MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order on Wednesday, Dec. 21 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Thurs., Dec. 22 in honor of Aundre Cross. Cross, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, was killed on Friday, Dec. 9 in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI

