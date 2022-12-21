Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Elementary school principal in Appleton creates funny video to announce snow day
"I am the principal of Richmond Elementary in Appleton. I created a video to announce our first snow day in many years."
seehafernews.com
Two More People Return Nomination Paperwork for Local City Council Races
More nomination paperwork has been returned for two local City Council races. Starting in Two Rivers, a total of seven people have taken out paperwork from the City Clerk’s office, but only two have returned them. Last week we reported that Dean LaRose threw his hat into the ring,...
WEAU-TV 13
High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Reminds Residents of Snow Shoveling Ordinance
The snow is forecast to fall, and the shovels and snowblowers will soon be. If you have not shoveled the sidewalk in front of your home, the City of Manitowoc is encouraging you to keep up with it. The Manitowoc Municipal Code requires all property owners, lessees, or occupants of...
wapl.com
Winnebago County issues winter emergency homeless shelter order
UPDATE: Statement from Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel:. Beginning this evening at 6pm, the county will run a shelter at the location of the Day-by-Day Warming Shelter at 449 High Avenue. The county is being supported by the city of Oshkosh. As more information becomes available, we will update. At...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Health Department warns of rise in Influenza and Covid 19
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Despite the CDC Community Level indicating lowrelative risk in Appleton for COVID-19, please be advised that the Wastewater data indicates that community levels of COVID-19 in Appleton are very high. The Appleton Health Department recommends following the Center for Diseases Control’s community level guidelines for...
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Brooklyn leads to board full of flight cancellations at Appleton airport
GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- The Appleton International Airport is usually bustling the day before Christmas Eve, but cancellations from Winter Storm Brooklyn left it more of a ghost town this year. "Those really started to build," Airport Public Information Officer Jesse Funk said. "Now we have aircraft out of position, so...
Homeless shelter ready to help ahead of storm
FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV)-Northeast Wisconsin homeless shelters are preparing for the upcoming winter storm. But the Day By Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh almost had to close its doors when the winter storm arrives because of staffing shortages. “Our focus right now is that whoever you are if you need a place to sleep we’re […]
kfgo.com
Owner of KFGO, Duke Wright, dies at age 83
GREEN BAY, WIS. (KFGO) – The owner of KFGO and more than 80 other radio stations has died. Duke Wright passed away at his home in Green Bay, surrounded by his family. Wright, the President of Midwest Communications, also owned radio stations in Sioux Falls, Duluth, and Hibbing, Minnesota along with stations in Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Illinois and Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans
(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
"Frosty" the crossing guard makes appearance in Neenah
A Neenah crossing guard shows her holiday spirit by coming to work in a Frosty the Snowman costume throughout December.
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County Sheriff’s announce tow ban for I-41 and WIS 441
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A tow ban has been announced for all of I-41 and WIS 441 in Outagamie County effective immediately. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the tow ban is expected to be in place until at least Saturday morning, December 24. Deputies say...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 22, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, December 22, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay
Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
Extreme weather conditions lead to road hazards
As extreme weather continues through northeast Wisconsin, whiteout conditions, black ice, snow accumulation and high winds spelled danger for some drivers.
WBAY Green Bay
Air travel is severely hampered by winter storm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While some are braving the roads in these snowy conditions, others are trying to get away by plane for the Christmas holiday. The Lees are among the lucky families at Appleton International Airport, welcoming their brother home just in time for the holidays. “I’m back...
WBAY Green Bay
Several counties issue tow bans
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Tow bans have been issued in Brown County, Manitowoc County, and Outagamie County. Brown County says their tow ban is in effect until further notice. In Outagamie County, a tow ban has been issued for all of I-41 and State Highway 441. The ban will be...
spectrumnews1.com
How to keep your pipes from freezing
WISCONSIN — As a winter storm sweeps through Wisconsin, it’s time to ensure your pipes are protected. As temperatures drop, the City of Neenah offered some tips to keep your pipes from bursting:. If your pipes are already frozen, here are some way to thaw them:
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay’s Second Kwik Trip Conditionally Approved
With the new Kwik Trip development completed this year on the city’s east side, plans for a second store near the intersection of Highway 42/57 and Duluth Avenue (County S) on Sturgeon Bay’s west side received conditional approval Monday from the city’s Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board.
Comments / 0