Vanderbilt (9-5) ended nonconference play on Wednesday with a 76-46 win over Alabama A&M (1-8). The Commodore defense stifled the Lady Bulldogs, forcing 27 turnovers, and the ‘Dores were led in scoring by sophomore Sacha Washington (23 points, 6 rebounds) and 5th-year Ciaja Harbison (18 points, 8 assists). Only...

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO