Sulzer enables production of 3 billion liters of renewable fuels from waste at one of world’s largest biofuels facilities

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29) is pleased to announce today that it has determined to pursue a direct spinout of its Toggle3D design studio SaaS Software platform through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (“Subco”). The transaction is currently anticipated to proceed by way of plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) pursuant to which the Toggle3D and associated assets will be spun out into a new Subco, but will be subject to final tax and legal structuring considerations. Nextech shareholders will receive Toggle3D (Spinco) Shares distributed directly to the shareholders of Nextech on a pro-rata basis.

3 DAYS AGO