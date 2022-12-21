ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newly restored home in downtown Minden is ready for Christmas

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A grand home in Minden’s Historic Residential District has been restored and is now dressed in her holiday finery, thanks to a local family that cares deeply about preserving history for future generations. The exquisite 5,600 square-foot, 5-bedroom home Samuel Grigsby Webb built for...
WATCH: Sweet surprise for Bossier City family battling rare cancer

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Cares Krewe headed to Bossier City to surprise a local celebrity and his family with a sweet holiday surprise. Two years ago, Kevin Duhon left the culinary scene to cook from home and care for his family. Kevin’s wife Karen was diagnosed with a rare stage 4 cancer called Metastatic Paraganglioma.
Longtime KTBS 3 Anchor Gerry May retires after decades in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - After more than two decades, the ArkLaTex is saying goodbye to one of the most trusted newscasters in the region. KTBS 3's Gerry May enters the world of retirement on Friday. He'll be spending some well-deserved time with his family, on the golf course, and cheering on his beloved TCU Horned Frogs.
Gifts Nobody In Shreveport Wants

Oh gosh we all have that one person in our life that is hard to shop for – and sometimes you may be wondering what to buy for that person that is super hard to shop for!. Here are a few things to NOT buy for that hard to buy for person in Shreveport.
Tornado victims’ funeral announced; open visitation to say goodbye

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends are getting ready to say goodbye to the mother and son victims of the tornadic storms that hit Keithville earlier this month. On Dec. 13, a tornadic storm swept through Keithville, La., with possible EF-2 damage with 130-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. The storm took the lives of Yoskiko Little, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8. Their bodies were found not far from their Keithville home.
Grinch Steals Baby Jesus from Shreveport Church

There always seems to be a Grinch roaming around the area at Christmas time and this year is no exception. This time, a thief pulled up to the Baptist Tabernacle Church on East Kingston Road in Shreveport. The guy popped the tailgate of his older model maroon Chevy Trailblazer and he started loading up the manger scene from in front of the church. The thief loaded up Baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph along with the 3 wise men and even the sheep were swiped. Only the angel was left behind.
Demolition begins at charred ruins of former Humpfree's

SHREVEPORT, La. -- What's left of the former Humpfree's club on Texas Street that burned down three months ago is finally being demolished and cleaned up. That's after the building owner, Judge Marcus Hunter, lost a court battle three weeks ago, as he tried to dodge the city's demolition order.
Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest Louisiana wastewater

Water samples collected by the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport revealed an increase in the level of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater in northwest Louisiana. Full story here » https://trib.al/Dp030nI. Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest …. Water samples collected...
New Plan for Arthur Circle School in Shreveport Revealed

After several years of neglect, the empty school on Arthur Circle will be getting a second chance at life!. The new plan is to move a Louisiana Key Academy in to the unused space. Louisiana Key Academy is a charter school with a curriculum designed for assisting those with dyslexia.
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana

The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
Historic buildings in Minden, Homer get Main Street restoration grants

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Historic buildings on the main streets of two Northwest Louisiana towns are getting thousands in grant money for much-needed facelifts. Minden and Homer are among ten Main Street communities to revitalize historic commercial buildings this year through a grant from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation. Ruston was also chosen to receive funding.
The $3,000 New Beginnings Sweepstakes

We’re giving people in the Shreveport area and all across the ArkLaTex the chance to enter the $3,000 New Beginnings Sweepstakes!. Start the year with $3,000 cash in our New Beginnings Giveaway! A new year, and a new you! One winner will receive $3,000 cash to spend on a new venture, from revamping their wardrobe to buying supplies for a new hobby or planning for a new car! Ultimately, it’s your money to start the new year with – spend it on what YOU want!
