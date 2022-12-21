Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Newly restored home in downtown Minden is ready for Christmas
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A grand home in Minden’s Historic Residential District has been restored and is now dressed in her holiday finery, thanks to a local family that cares deeply about preserving history for future generations. The exquisite 5,600 square-foot, 5-bedroom home Samuel Grigsby Webb built for...
ktalnews.com
WATCH: Sweet surprise for Bossier City family battling rare cancer
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Cares Krewe headed to Bossier City to surprise a local celebrity and his family with a sweet holiday surprise. Two years ago, Kevin Duhon left the culinary scene to cook from home and care for his family. Kevin’s wife Karen was diagnosed with a rare stage 4 cancer called Metastatic Paraganglioma.
KTBS
Longtime KTBS 3 Anchor Gerry May retires after decades in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - After more than two decades, the ArkLaTex is saying goodbye to one of the most trusted newscasters in the region. KTBS 3's Gerry May enters the world of retirement on Friday. He'll be spending some well-deserved time with his family, on the golf course, and cheering on his beloved TCU Horned Frogs.
q973radio.com
Gifts Nobody In Shreveport Wants
Oh gosh we all have that one person in our life that is hard to shop for – and sometimes you may be wondering what to buy for that person that is super hard to shop for!. Here are a few things to NOT buy for that hard to buy for person in Shreveport.
KSLA
Caddo animal shelter says all dogs inside or fostered ahead of bitter cold
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: On Thursday, Dec. 22 around 4 p.m., Companions of Caddo Animal Services posted on Facebook that all the dogs who were being housed outside have either been moved inside or fostered for the weekend. With subfreezing temperatures on the way for Christmas weekend, the...
Louisiana Asks – Why's My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Many Louisiana motorists are reporting that their tire pressure monitoring system is giving them a warning this morning. Here's why and what to do if your light is on.
q973radio.com
Northwest Louisiana Hospitals Are Overwhelmed and the CEO’s Have Put Out A PSA
CEO’s at three major hospitals serving Shreveport issued a joint PSA, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting ER’s because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. Instead of visiting ER’s for minor issues, hospitals are encouraging the use of immediate care centers.
KSLA
Tornado victims’ funeral announced; open visitation to say goodbye
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends are getting ready to say goodbye to the mother and son victims of the tornadic storms that hit Keithville earlier this month. On Dec. 13, a tornadic storm swept through Keithville, La., with possible EF-2 damage with 130-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. The storm took the lives of Yoskiko Little, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8. Their bodies were found not far from their Keithville home.
Grinch Steals Baby Jesus from Shreveport Church
There always seems to be a Grinch roaming around the area at Christmas time and this year is no exception. This time, a thief pulled up to the Baptist Tabernacle Church on East Kingston Road in Shreveport. The guy popped the tailgate of his older model maroon Chevy Trailblazer and he started loading up the manger scene from in front of the church. The thief loaded up Baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph along with the 3 wise men and even the sheep were swiped. Only the angel was left behind.
Step Back in Time, Christmas Shopping is Fun at 175-Year-Old General Store in Marshall
Talk about a trip back through time. Did you have any idea that the oldest continuously operating general store in Texas is located right here in East Texas? Just outside of Marshall, TX as a matter of fact. T.C. Lindsey & Co., Jonesville store, in Jonesville just off of I20,...
KSLA
Ravaged by fire and neglect, what’s left of Humpfree’s is being demolished
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — What’s left of the old Humpfree’s building in downtown Shreveport is being demolished by the city. The building caught fire in September. It sits in the same city block as the Blind Tiger and Sand Bar. Tim Huck, who owns Sand Bar, said...
KSLA
Marshall, Texas, shelter reopens to help people escape the bitter cold
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — This cold is bringing many homeless indoors. With some shelters at capacity, it caused one East Texas shelter to temporarily reopen — even after code violations. While they work out its future with the city, everyone realized the need is great right now. “Right...
KTBS
Demolition begins at charred ruins of former Humpfree's
SHREVEPORT, La. -- What's left of the former Humpfree's club on Texas Street that burned down three months ago is finally being demolished and cleaned up. That's after the building owner, Judge Marcus Hunter, lost a court battle three weeks ago, as he tried to dodge the city's demolition order.
ktalnews.com
Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest Louisiana wastewater
Water samples collected by the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport revealed an increase in the level of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater in northwest Louisiana. Full story here » https://trib.al/Dp030nI. Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest …. Water samples collected...
New Plan for Arthur Circle School in Shreveport Revealed
After several years of neglect, the empty school on Arthur Circle will be getting a second chance at life!. The new plan is to move a Louisiana Key Academy in to the unused space. Louisiana Key Academy is a charter school with a curriculum designed for assisting those with dyslexia.
Thousands in Shreveport Area Without Power in Winter Storm
Thousands of residents are left in the dark as a powerful winter storm roars through Shreveport Bossier. Across the ArkLaTex, about 4,000 customers are without power this morning. In the Shreveport metro area, about 2,000 residents are in the dark as this deep freeze moves through. Hard Freeze Warning in...
KTBS
The Morning Break: Arctic Blast & Independence Bowl
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason and Jade discussed the Arctic Blast and the Independence Bowl.
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana
The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
ktalnews.com
Historic buildings in Minden, Homer get Main Street restoration grants
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Historic buildings on the main streets of two Northwest Louisiana towns are getting thousands in grant money for much-needed facelifts. Minden and Homer are among ten Main Street communities to revitalize historic commercial buildings this year through a grant from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation. Ruston was also chosen to receive funding.
