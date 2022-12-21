ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Upworthy

Twin sisters married twin brothers. Their kids are technically cousins but genetically brothers.

Briana and Brittany Deane hated each others' boyfriends as teenagers. "So often, we were in relationships with singletons who didn't understand our twin sister bond," Briana, one half of the identical twin sisters pair, told Insider. Deep down, the sisters nurtured a shared dream of marrying a set of identical twin brothers. "I think there was some underlying stress that if one of us got too serious with a singleton guy, then it would ruin this dream we had, which was always our hope, even though others told us it was unrealistic," Brittany said. So when Briana and Brittany met identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers at the 2017 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, they knew they'd found something special.
TWINSBURG, OH
Ingram Atkinson

After Living a Good Life With a Wife and Kids, Man Learns That It Was All a Lie

At a party in 2005, a man named Mike who was in his final semester of college met this incredibly attractive woman named Jade. Although Jade initially tried to avoid him, Mike pursued her for months before finally winning her heart. For Mike, it was essentially love at first sight. It was a real dream come true, and miraculously, my sliding only got better after that.
Jason's World

Man bans his mother and her partner from future Thanksgivings

A Thanksgiving Feast On A TablePhoto byJed Owen/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone doesn't like what you cook, it can be hard to not take it personally. Having Thanksgiving meals means different people from different situations have to try to get along. Everyone needs to try to have good manners, at the very least.
Ingram Atkinson

After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime

This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
AFP

Pele's family gather at his hospital bedside on Christmas Eve

Family members visited the legendary Pele on Saturday at the Sao Paulo hospital where he is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems, according to a social media post by his daughter. On Wednesday, the Albert Einstein Hospital, where the three-time World Cup winner is staying, announced that his colon cancer was showing "progression" and he needed "more extensive care to treat kidney and heart failure."  
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Boyfriend of Slain University of Idaho Student ‘Lost the Love of his Life,’ Aunt Says

Jack DuCoeur, ex-boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, “lost the love of his life,” his aunt told the New York Post in a new interview. DuCoeur was previously considered a person of interest in the quadruple-murders that also claimed the lives of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, but has since been cleared by the police. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife—you know, get married and have kids and all of that,” Brooke Miller, DuCoeur’s aunt, continued, but “half of America” thinks DuCoeur could “be responsible” for the murders. Goncalves had broken up with DuCoeur three weeks before she was murdered. Read it at New York Post
MOSCOW, ID
Sand Hills Express

Couple who shares birthday welcomes baby on birthday

For the Scott family, Dec. 18 is a big day. Cassidy and Dylan Scott, a married couple from Huntsville, Alabama, just happen to have the same birthday. This week, they welcomed their first baby – on their birthday. For the couple to have their baby on their birthday is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Rebecca Gold

New Mother Pressured to Have Baby Renamed by Husband's Mom

Having a newborn baby brings a host of unique experiences, and selecting a name is one of the most poignant. This final decision often involves negotiation with family members for whom sentimentality is often as important as any other factor. But ultimately, is it up to the parents to make the final decision? This topic was highlighted in a recent online post and documented by Alice Gibbs of Newsweek.
Upworthy

Working mom highlights parenting double standards of how her husband gets 'daddy privilege'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 24, 2021. It has since been updated. Like most mothers, Chloe Sexton is painfully aware of society's double standards when it comes to parenting. The former news producer turned baker spent the last year building her Memphis, Tennessee–based bakery business from the ground up—all the while pregnant with her now-six-month-old baby. From purchasing, loading up and transporting hundreds of pounds of butter, sugar, flour, etc. from her local wholesaler to spending hours baking, Sexton has been doing it all herself alongside mothering baby Theodore and his older brother, Mason. While this period has seen her tackle all the challenges of being a business owner mom with a smile on her face, one experience inspired her to call out her husband's "daddy privilege"—the phenomenon when men get praised for just showing up and for doing the very basics of parenting.
MEMPHIS, TN

