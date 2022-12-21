Jack DuCoeur, ex-boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, “lost the love of his life,” his aunt told the New York Post in a new interview. DuCoeur was previously considered a person of interest in the quadruple-murders that also claimed the lives of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, but has since been cleared by the police. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife—you know, get married and have kids and all of that,” Brooke Miller, DuCoeur’s aunt, continued, but “half of America” thinks DuCoeur could “be responsible” for the murders. Goncalves had broken up with DuCoeur three weeks before she was murdered. Read it at New York Post

MOSCOW, ID ・ 27 MINUTES AGO