Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
Related
intheknow.com
Wife refuses to attend family dinner because of mother-in-law’s Christmas stocking tradition
A husband is furious at his wife for boycotting his mother’s Christmas dinner. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice. His mom has a tradition of creating custom stockings for all her grandchildren. Then she hangs the stockings near the fireplace. He...
Upworthy
Twin sisters married twin brothers. Their kids are technically cousins but genetically brothers.
Briana and Brittany Deane hated each others' boyfriends as teenagers. "So often, we were in relationships with singletons who didn't understand our twin sister bond," Briana, one half of the identical twin sisters pair, told Insider. Deep down, the sisters nurtured a shared dream of marrying a set of identical twin brothers. "I think there was some underlying stress that if one of us got too serious with a singleton guy, then it would ruin this dream we had, which was always our hope, even though others told us it was unrealistic," Brittany said. So when Briana and Brittany met identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers at the 2017 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, they knew they'd found something special.
After Living a Good Life With a Wife and Kids, Man Learns That It Was All a Lie
At a party in 2005, a man named Mike who was in his final semester of college met this incredibly attractive woman named Jade. Although Jade initially tried to avoid him, Mike pursued her for months before finally winning her heart. For Mike, it was essentially love at first sight. It was a real dream come true, and miraculously, my sliding only got better after that.
Husband Furious That His Partner Is Buying Things for a Baby Who Was Conceived During an Affair
A human's propensity for error is well-documented; famed psychiatrist Sigmund Freud even posited that we are incurably fallible. Given this, it's no surprise that parents are not perfect; they will make mistakes, some of which may have lasting effects on their children.
Mother Furious at 5-Year-Old for Lacking 'Basic Manners' After Receiving Present
Photo byPhoto by Marina Abrosimova on UnsplashonUnsplash. Among many of the parental responsibilities comes the need to teach one's child basic manners so that they can function well in normal society.
'My Wife Died at 36. I Became A Single Father of 11'
Gershon Schusterman reveals how he rebuilt his life following his wife's sudden death, in this exclusive essay.
Man bans his mother and her partner from future Thanksgivings
A Thanksgiving Feast On A TablePhoto byJed Owen/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone doesn't like what you cook, it can be hard to not take it personally. Having Thanksgiving meals means different people from different situations have to try to get along. Everyone needs to try to have good manners, at the very least.
After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime
This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
Wife leaves husband for his father after revealing she was carrying love child
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byPhoto by Alicia Petresc on UnsplashonUnsplash.
Parents Reunited With Daughter Who Was Abducted as a Baby 51 Years Ago
Jeff and Alta with their daughter, MelissaPhoto byThe Vanished Podcast. Jeff and Alta Highsmith lived in Fort Worth, Texas with their baby daughter, Melissa. The couple divorced in 1971. Alta moved into an apartment with her best friend, Carol, and she found a job waitressing at a restaurant. Jeff and Alta shared custody of 21-month-old Melissa.
Dad wants to control his adult daughter and her husband while on his property
Couple in lovePhoto byJLC IMAGERY/UnsplashonUnsplash. Parenting is a complicated business, and it doesn’t get any less so when your kids are grown. From the time kids hit puberty, many parents struggle with their children’s changing hormones.
Pele's family gather at his hospital bedside on Christmas Eve
Family members visited the legendary Pele on Saturday at the Sao Paulo hospital where he is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems, according to a social media post by his daughter. On Wednesday, the Albert Einstein Hospital, where the three-time World Cup winner is staying, announced that his colon cancer was showing "progression" and he needed "more extensive care to treat kidney and heart failure."
Ex-Boyfriend of Slain University of Idaho Student ‘Lost the Love of his Life,’ Aunt Says
Jack DuCoeur, ex-boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, “lost the love of his life,” his aunt told the New York Post in a new interview. DuCoeur was previously considered a person of interest in the quadruple-murders that also claimed the lives of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, but has since been cleared by the police. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife—you know, get married and have kids and all of that,” Brooke Miller, DuCoeur’s aunt, continued, but “half of America” thinks DuCoeur could “be responsible” for the murders. Goncalves had broken up with DuCoeur three weeks before she was murdered. Read it at New York Post
Mom shares daughter's kindness in class: "I made a teacher cry today"
The mother of a compassionate seventh grader who helped a fellow student when he fell in class has shared the story of an action that made her cry with pride. Kristin Adair is a mom of four who lives in Tampa, Florida. The woman works as a third-grade teacher, and Karington Nobles is her oldest daughter.
"She Told Me That Because My Daughter Wasn't Her Blood, She Didn't Count": 17 Dreadfully Awful In-Laws Who Chose Hate Over Love
"Sadly, my husband doesn’t have good boundaries and will never stand up to his family for either of us, so I’m contemplating divorce."
Sand Hills Express
Couple who shares birthday welcomes baby on birthday
For the Scott family, Dec. 18 is a big day. Cassidy and Dylan Scott, a married couple from Huntsville, Alabama, just happen to have the same birthday. This week, they welcomed their first baby – on their birthday. For the couple to have their baby on their birthday is...
New Mother Pressured to Have Baby Renamed by Husband's Mom
Having a newborn baby brings a host of unique experiences, and selecting a name is one of the most poignant. This final decision often involves negotiation with family members for whom sentimentality is often as important as any other factor. But ultimately, is it up to the parents to make the final decision? This topic was highlighted in a recent online post and documented by Alice Gibbs of Newsweek.
Ethel Cain review – stirring sermons of love, God and murder
Hayden Silas Anhedönia delivers a powerful set of sprawling, gothic pop under her Preacher’s Daughter persona
intheknow.com
Widow believes nursery cam captured husband’s spirit soothing the baby he never met: ‘The veil is thin’
Nursery camera footage is going viral after a widow claimed it captured the spirit of her husband comforting their baby boy. Mom of two, Whitney Allen (@whitneylynallen), gained over 3.2 million views, 385,000 likes and nearly 8,000 comments when she uploaded the moving footage to her account. While we’ve seen...
Upworthy
Working mom highlights parenting double standards of how her husband gets 'daddy privilege'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 24, 2021. It has since been updated. Like most mothers, Chloe Sexton is painfully aware of society's double standards when it comes to parenting. The former news producer turned baker spent the last year building her Memphis, Tennessee–based bakery business from the ground up—all the while pregnant with her now-six-month-old baby. From purchasing, loading up and transporting hundreds of pounds of butter, sugar, flour, etc. from her local wholesaler to spending hours baking, Sexton has been doing it all herself alongside mothering baby Theodore and his older brother, Mason. While this period has seen her tackle all the challenges of being a business owner mom with a smile on her face, one experience inspired her to call out her husband's "daddy privilege"—the phenomenon when men get praised for just showing up and for doing the very basics of parenting.
Comments / 0