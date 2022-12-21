Read full article on original website
A man who fell off of a cruise ship in the middle of the night said he survived by treading water for 20 hours, eating bamboo, and fighting off jellyfish in shark-infested waters
Other passengers on the ship, like Shant'a Miller White, told Insider that passengers were left in the dark as to what had happened to the man.
Sailor Stranded in Shark-Infested Waters After Boat Sank in Middle of Night
Finnish skipper Tapio Lehtinen had been sleeping when he heard a loud bang and realised water was pouring into his boat.
Underwater cameras captures shark 'walking' on sea floor
Sharks have been filmed “walking” on the sea floor by underwater cameras as part of a new study.This footage, captured by cameras with bait attached to them, reveals the impressive range of skills nurse sharks use when feeding.Sharks demonstrated verticle feeding (with their head down), ventral feeding (with their belly up) and “pectoral positioning.”The latter describes the flexing of pectoral fins in a motion similar to walking on the sea floor.Recorded off the Turks and Caicos Islands, the video provides key insight for the University of Exeter and NGO Beneath the Waves.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Holidaymakers’ parasail crashes into sea after getting tangledCouple surprise friends and family by getting married at engagement partyLove Actually star sings with woman who lost voice to cancer in Vodafone Christmas ad
Investigation into hundreds of dead fish found on popular Australia beach
An investigation is underway after thousands of dead fish washed up on a popular beach. Beachgoers who travelled to Semaphore Beach in Adelaide over the weekend were met with a stinky surprise after the fish washed up on the sand. The fish are believed to be sardines or anchovies. The cause of the mass fish death is unknown, but the Department of Primary Industries and Regions SA (PIRSA) has kicked off an investigation into the incident. “PIRSA is aware of dead fish being reported in the Point Malcolm area and are investigating the cause,” the department told NCA NewsWire in a statement. The department said...
See A Gigantic Shark Leap Onto A Boat With Fisherman and Thrash Violently
See A Gigantic Shark Leap Onto A Boat With Fisherman and Thrash Violently. Fishermen always look to catch the largest fish, but with their rods and not their boats. These fishermen in Whitianga, New Zealand were in for a shock when a giant mako shark jumped into their boat. Eventually, the shark was able to wriggle back into the water, but it was a breathtaking sight to see while it landed aboard.
He told his sister he was going to the bathroom. Then he came to in the Gulf of Mexico.
He spent nearly 20 hours alone, treading water in the Gulf of Mexico after falling off a cruise ship and being saved on Thanksgiving. James Michael Grimes spoke about the experience Friday, saying it has taught him to not take life for granted. "My worst fear is drowning and that...
Enormous Dead Humpback Whale Covered in Barnacles Washes up on Beach
The whale is thought to have likely died from natural causes such as old age, and was removed from the beach via a truck and taken to a landfill site.
Cruise ship passenger who treaded water for 20 hours speaks out, says he never accepted that 'this is it'
The cruise ship passenger who went missing and treaded water for 20 hours before being rescued said he never accepted "this is it" after falling into the ocean.
Quantum of the Seas Lifeboat Accident Caught on Video
A scary moment captured on video by a passenger on Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas shows the moment a lifeboat plunged into the water from height. Thankfully nobody was on board and their were no injuries. Cruise Hive reports that the incident took place Thursday, December 1, during...
3 stowaways traveled 11 days on a ship's rudder, then rescued by coast guards
The Spanish Coast Guard rescued three stowaways who traveled on the rudder blade of an oil tanker that was at sea for 11 days from Nigeria to the Canary Islands. Now, two of the three people have been put back on the ship, to deport them, Reuters reported. Salvamento Maritimo,...
Video Shows Cruise Ship Lifeboat Detach, Fall Overboard
A video shared online showed a lifeboat detach from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.
30-foot humpback whale found on Outer Banks beach, National Park Service says
The cause of death is under investigation.
This 50-Foot Yacht Is Built to Tackle Rough Seas—All the Way Down to Its ‘Indestructible’ Wet Bar
Stratos wants to make the provenance of its debut yacht crystal clear. The nascent Dutch yard’s new 50-footer has been christened somewhat patriotically: the Dutch Built 50. The inaugural model is the brainchild of Bas Lengers. The avid seafarer, who already helms yacht dealership Lengers Yachts, recently founded Stratos and poured 40 years of international nautical experience into the yard’s first yacht. Lengers has no doubts about the design, either. He claims the Dutch Built 50 will outrival competitors in the 50-foot yachting segment on account of its high quality and exceptional seakeeping abilities.“I can say with complete confidence that the Stratos...
Three Crewmembers Refuse Rescue Waiting for Salvage
Vietnamese authorities are reporting that they were summoned for a rescue operation of a cargo ship in distress but that when they reached the ship some of the crewmembers refused to leave the ship instead reportedly told by the vessel’s owners to remain aboard to manage the salvage operation. All but three crewmembers were removed from the ship, but the current status of the disabled vessel is unclear.
Moment 30-foot humpback whale approaches divers in French Polynesia
A diving group had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter after they were approached by a curious 30-foot humpback whale off the coast of French Polynesia in September.Footage filmed by Kayleigh Grants shows the huge mammal swimming between the divers and breaching the surface, with its pectoral fins just inches away.Such encounters are rare, and have only happened to the diver a handful of times in her decade-long career.“It’s like babysitting a 40-ton animal. They really do have the playful nature of a toddler of any species, even a human toddler,” Grants said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shapps confirms £700m investment in Sizewell C nuclear plantEngland fans dine in Qatari mansion after owner spots Premier League shirtInterior designer shares easy tips to arrange and design any space
Video Footage Shows Huge Hammerhead Sharks Swimming Inside Safety Nets at Popular Beach
Some wild video footage shows the moment massive hammerhead sharks swim inside safety nets at a popular Australian beach. The shocking footage was captured earlier this week at the Australian Bondi Beach. The video clip shows the hammerheads as they cruise inside the safety nets in the water. These nets are designed to prevent large ocean animals, such as these hammerheads, from approaching areas along the shores.
Lie detectors to target “corrupted” officials amid wildlife poaching
South Africa plans to carry out lie detector tests on staff working at its game reserves in a bid to fight rampant wildlife poaching, a national parks management agency said Thursday. Poachers, sometimes operating in cahoots with crooked park employees, have decimated the country’s population of endangered rhinos in recent...
“Very rare discovery” of fossil unveils a dinosaur eating a mammal
It’s not uncommon for scientists to uncover new fossils from the ages of dinosaurs, but every now and then, a discovery reveals much rarer information. Scientists unearthed the fossil of the small and feathered microraptor zhaoianus back in 2000, but only recently did one researcher catch a “very rare discovery” — another animal inside of its remains. Professor Hans Larsson of Montreal’s McGill University found that the fossil actually displayed the foot of an ancient mammal right between the ribs.
This Monstrous 1,000lb Tiger Shark Is So Big It Looks Fake
Ever seen a monstrous tiger shark so big it looks fake? Intrigued; keep reading!. Tiger sharks can weigh up to one ton and measure 18 feet long!. This shark species is highly aggressive, so catching one is an incredible feat. Tiger sharks are named for the tiger-like stripes that flow...
