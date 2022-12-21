ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Kit Harington says watching his performances in early Game of Thrones episodes makes him ‘wince’

By Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Srbxu_0jqZon9y00

Kit Harington has said that he struggles to watch his early work on Game of Thrones .

The English actor was around 24 when he appeared in the lead role of Jon Snow on the HBO series that became a global phenomenon.

At the recent Game of Thrones fan convention in Los Angeles, Harington admitted he “winces” when watching his performance in the show’s first series, which premiered in 2011.

Asked by The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon host Jason Concepcion if he was able to look back on Thrones and appreciate his growth as an actor, Harington replied: “I think any actor would find this – looking back at your early work is very painful.

“If I watch those early seasons of Thrones , especially season one, I’m wincing.”

However, Harington – now 35 – was quick to add that he “learnt a huge amount throughout those years” and that the experience of working on a “marathon” production served him in good sted for his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IkRkm_0jqZon9y00

“I feel very aware of what I’m good at,” he concluded, “and that’s a very good thing to know as an actor.”

Elsewhere at the fan convention, Podrick Payne star Daniel Portman admitted to lying about reading George RR Martin’s books from which the series was based.

“I used to say, ‘Well, I did [start reading the books] but then there wasn’t enough time’ – Nah. No. I didn’t and still haven’t,” he admitted.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Smallville creators share their reaction to news of James Gunn’s young Superman movie

Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar have shared their response to news that James Gunn is working on a new Superman movie.Prior to creating Netflix’s Wednesday, Gough and Millar were behind another hit series: Smallville.The show starred Tom Welling as the caped superhero. It was hugely successful and ran for 10 seasons from 2001 to 2011.In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the pair reflected on their time working on Smallville.Asked whether they would consider revisiting or rebooting the series, both Gough and Millar agreed that the answer is no.Speaking about Superman as a character, Gough went on...
The Independent

‘I’m such a sucker’: Joe Rogan ridiculed after falling for ‘father vs son boxing’ clickbait hoax

Joe Rogan has been ridiculed by fans after falling for a clickbait hoax on YouTube.The Joe Rogan Experience presenter has faced high-profile boycotts in the past over his platforming of conspiracy theories.During a recent episode, Rogan was seen describing at length a boxing match he had seen that supposedly took place between a father and a son.“I saw a video today of a boxing match between a father and a son. It made me so sad. Because there’s this young kid, he looks like he’s probably 17 or 18, and the father’s 42. And the father beats the s***...
The Independent

Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega says Netflix series had one line of dialogue she refused to say

Jenna Ortega has revealed there was one line in Wednesday that she refused to say.The 20-year-old actor plays Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series – a new re-imagining of Charles Addams’s iconic Addams Family.The line in question comes in the fourth episode of the series, based around her school’s annual dance. Wednesday is seen eyeing up a dress in the window of an antique shop, while out with Thing.Later in the episode, she is hunting around her room for something to wear, and finds that Thing had stolen the dress for her. She gives the disembodied hand a...
The Independent

Christmas Day TV ratings: King’s message tops most-watched festive broadcasts

The Christmas Day TV ratings have been revealed, unveiling the 15 most-watched broadcasts.With a showing on multiple channels, King Charles III’s first Christmas speech, following the death of the Queen earlier this year, topped the list with 10.72m viewers.Following behind was BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel and Call the Midwife, with 5.44m, 4.81m and 4.49m viewers, respectively.The BBC was also in the fifth olace with the premiere of Guy Ritchie’s live-action version of Aladdin, which was watched by 4.39m.Elsewhere, Danny Dyer’s departure from EastEnders saw the BBC soap beat ITV1’s Coronation Street and Emmerdale in...
The Independent

Lupita Nyong’o reveals relationship with boyfriend Selema Masekela

Lupita Nyong’o has revealed she is dating American television host and sports commentator, Selema Masekela.The Oscar winner, 39, debuted her relationship with Masekela, 51, when she posted a video of the couple taking part in a popular social media trend. The clip showed the two standing side-by-side and snapping their fingers to the beat of “The King’s Affirmation” by Iniko and Reuel Williams, while they changed into various outfits.“We just click!” Nyong’o captioned the post, alongside an emoji of a pink heart with an arrow through the center. She also tagged the Los Angeles-based producer in the caption, and...
The Independent

‘What a legacy’: EastEnders fans say goodbye to Danny Dyer as star leaves soap after nine years

EastEnders fans are waving goodbye to Danny Dyer after the Christmas Day episode, as the actor leaves the soap after nine years of playing Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter.The 45-year-old joined the cast of the BBC One soap on Christmas Day in 2013, shortly followed by his on-screen wife Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright.Warning: spoilers ahead for the Christmas Day 2022 episode of EastEndersIn last night’s episode (25 December), Mick learns the truth about his pregnant new wife Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) and everything she’s done to his ex-wife Linda.Mick then professes his love to Linda, and Janine...
The Independent

Princess Charlotte’s sweet reaction to Paddington Bear Queen tribute

Princess Charlotte's sweet reaction to Hugh Bonneville's Paddington Bear tribute for Queen Elizabeth II. The royals were attending a carol service at Westminster Abbey on 15 December, which was aired by ITV on Christmas Eve.The actor, who starred in the films about the marmalade-loving bear, read out an extract from the books to the congregation. Paddington's Christmas Post was the book chosen to be included in the service. Sitting next to her mother, the Princess of Wales, the princess appeared to be thrilled about the surprise. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?
The Independent

Gavin and Stacey stars reunite during Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

Gavin and Stacey star, Larry Lamb, was reunited with his on-screen wife during this year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.Alison Steadman, who played Gavin's mum, Pam, in the hit BBC comedy, sent a video message of support for Lamb, as he danced the American Smooth to Michael Bublé's 'Winter Wonderland'."Hi Larry! Hi! Congratulations on your American Smooth. Wow. Brilliant. I'm sending you lots and lots of love!", Steadman enthusiastically said, as the actor blew her a kiss back.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Daniel Craig disgruntled by the frenzy over Chris Evans’ Knives Out sweater: ‘I don’t understand’

Daniel Craig has admitted he has no idea why people are so enamoured by his co-star Chris Evans’ knitwear in Knives Out. The British actor returns to his role as suave detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to director Rian Johnson’s critically adored 2019 film.In the original movie, much was made about the wardrobe for certain characters, in particular the white fisherman’s knit jumper worn by Evans’ character, Ransom Drysdale. Such was the frenzy over the sweater that it was reported Irish retailer Blarney Woollen Mills, which has sold traditional Celtic knitwear since...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse most watched BBC show on Christmas Eve

The TV adaptation of Charlie Mackesy’s bestselling illustrated book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse was the most watched BBC programme on Christmas Eve, the corporation said.An average of four million people tuned in to watch the author and illustrator’s distinctive images reimagined with hand-drawn traditional animations for the BBC One short film about kindness, friendship, courage and hope.The film enlisted Hollywood star Idris Elba as the voice of the fox, and Tom Hollander, whose credits include The Night Manager and Bohemian Rhapsody, as the mole.Wishing you a very merry Christmas ❤️ #TheBoyTheMoleTheFoxAndTheHorse #iPlayer #CharlieMackesy pic.twitter.com/NKm1IHR5WV— BBC...
The Independent

Christina Ricci shares her thoughts on Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday

Christina Ricci has discussed the Netflix series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega.Ricci, 42, began her career playing the sullen Addams family daughter, Wednesday, adapted from the characters created by cartoonist Charles Adams.The actor was nine years old when she portrayed the deadpan child in two live-action Addams Family films, released in 1991 and 1993.Most recently, she starred in the Netflix series Wednesday, which sees 20-year-old Ortega take on the iconic role once played by Ricci.This time, Ricci played the role of Ms Thornhill, a teacher at Wednesday’s school, Nevermore Academy.In a recent interview with The Guardian, Ricci spoke briefly about...
The Independent

Edward Norton in Glass Onion brings to mind one man in particular – just admit it

Did Edward Norton base his character in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Elon Musk? Probably.If you’ve read any entertainment news outlet in the past six months, you’ll know three things: Glass Onion is out on Netflix on 23 December; Daniel Craig’s Southern sleuth is confirmed queer (but Craig himself doesn’t “want to make a song and dance about it”) and Edward Norton’s character is very probably, most likely, almost definitely based on Elon Musk.The film stars Norton as Miles Bron (a brief, cursory name not unlike Ee-lon Muhsk), a billionaire tech bro CEO. Once a year, he...
The Independent

Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers bemoan ‘unwatchable’ Christmas special

The Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special has aired – and viewers are not happy.The series, which is based on the popular theatre show and book series, stars Brendan O’Carroll as Agnes Brown, a mother to six children in Dublin.The Christmas episode – titled “Shining Mammy” – aired on Sunday night (25 December). In it, unlucky-in-love daughter Cathy (Jennifer Gibney) begins dating a strange Englishman, who Agnes’s friend believes might be a vampire. The episode has been slated by viewers, with many posting criticisms of the sitcom on Twitter when it was broadcast at 10.25pm on Christmas Day.“Mrs Brown’s Boys...
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg says cats followed her for three days after famous Annie Leibowitz photo shoot

Whoopi Goldberg has recalled the famous 1984 shoot she did with American photographer Annie Leibovitz, in which she was depicted emerging from a bath of milk. Discussing the portrait with The Times, the actor and talk show host said the idea for the image didn’t have any particular meaning behind it. “Listen, it’s a Black girl coming through milk,” the Sister Act star said. “It’s really no more than that. We weren’t that deep when we shot it. [Leibowitz] was like, ‘I think this would make a great picture.’ ‘OK,’ says I. ‘I have to get in the milk?’...
The Independent

Eve Hewson: Fans rally around actor as she shares post about being the ‘nepotism baby’ of a famous father

Fans have rallied around Eve Hewson after the actor spoke out about the “privilege” of having a famous father, U2 star Bono.Hewson, 31, made her television debut in the 2014 series The Knick by Steven Soderbergh.She has since starred in a number of TV shows and films, including the critically acclaimed comedy series Bad Sisters, and last year’s Behind Her Eyes on Netflix.In recent weeks, there has been much discussion about “nepotism babies” – a term used to describe the many celebrities descended from establishment stars.Examples include Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose, Denzel Washington’s son David, and Stranger Things star...
The Independent

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse: Viewers turned into ‘blubbering wrecks’ by BBC animation

TV viewers have been left in floods of tears after watching the BBC’s adaptation of The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse.Based on Charlie Mackesy’s 2019 illustrated book about a group of animals who become unlikely friends, the half-hour TV adaptation featured an all-star voice cast including Idris Elba and Tom Hollander.The episode aired on Christmas Eve on BBC One, with viewers admitting that the “beautiful” and simple animation “broke” them.“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse on @BBCOne is absolutely stunning,” one viewer tweeted. “What beautiful, beautiful animation. I’m a blubbering wreck.”“A classic that...
The Independent

The Independent

994K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy