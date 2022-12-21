Read full article on original website
Cal OES Rapidly Initiates Recovery Phase to Help Californians After Humboldt County Earthquake
In an effort to help Humboldt County residents get on the road to recovery following a magnitude 6.4 earthquake, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is deploying assessment and recovery personnel and resources in the following days. . Assessing and Repairing Damages. Cal OES is coordinating with...
CalHHS Annual Letter 2022
It has been another tremendous year within the departments and offices across the California Health & Human Services Agency (CalHHS). We are not only proud of what we have done together, with you, our valued community, and local partners, in 2022 but for how the work in 2022 complements and carries forward the arch of our vision and mission over the past four years. Although the work continues at a furious and appropriately urgent pace, I write to reflect, celebrate, and lift-up some parts of the work.
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 12.23.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Deanne M. Wertin, 56, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director of the Office of Systems Integration and Deputy Agency Information Officer at the California Health and Human Services Agency. Wertin has been Deputy Agency Information Officer at the California Health and Human Services Agency since 2018. She was Chief Operating Officer at Social Interest Solutions from 2015 to 2017. She was Chief Operations Officer at M Corp from 2013 to 2015. Wertin was Senior Vice President of Operations at the Walz Group from 2011 to 2014 and Chief Executive Officer at Maximus Consulting Services Inc. from 2006 to 2010. Wertin was Managing Director at KPMG Consulting from 1997 to 2006. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $176,376. Wertin is a Democrat.
Watch: Shining a Spotlight on Staff – I am Cal OES Video Series: Dennis Smithson
Over the past several years, the state has experienced an unprecedented number of emergencies and disasters. As these climate-driven natural disasters become more severe in California, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) staff has met each new challenge head-on. The nearly 2,000 staff at Cal OES...
Governor Newsom Appoints Natalie Palugyai to the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board and Names Stewart Knox as the Next LWDA Secretary
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that Stewart Knox will serve as the next Secretary of the Labor and Workforce Development Agency (LWDA), filling the role held by outgoing Secretary Natalie Palugyai since 2021. Secretary Palugyai will continue to serve the Administration as an appointee to the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board.
California Seized Enough Fentanyl to Potentially Kill the Entire Population of North America, Twice
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement on the end-of-year numbers in California’s comprehensive and historic fight toward ending the opioid epidemic. “The opioid crisis has touched every part of California, and our nation, this year. As we mourn the many lives lost, California is working...
CDFW Opens Commercial Dungeness Crab Fishery Statewide but Continues Partial Recreational Crab Trap Restriction
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) will open the commercial Dungeness crab fishery statewide on Dec. 31, 2022. Fishing Zones 3-6 (all areas south of the Sonoma/Mendocino county line) will open under a 50 percent trap reduction on Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:01 a.m., with a 64-hour gear setting period to begin on Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:01 a.m. This trap reduction will help reduce risk of entanglement as humpback whales continue to migrate to winter breeding grounds. Commercial Dungeness crab vessels operating in Fishing Zones 3-6 must understand and comply with the restrictions by reviewing the CDFW Declaration (PDF). Any commercial Dungeness Crab vessel fishing in or transiting Fishing Zones 3-6, regardless of fishing location, is subject to the 50 percent reduction and must have at least half of their valid buoy tags for the current fishing season onboard and available for inspection by CDFW at all times until the trap reduction is lifted.
ABC Reminds Licensees to Help Prevent DUIs and Check Identifications Carefully
The public can help by designating a sober driver during the holiday season. Sacramento – The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is reminding ABC licensees to prevent DUIs and check identifications closely to prevent underage drinking during the holidays. ABC also wants to remind the public to have a plan in place for a sober driver to get everyone home safely.
