Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Winners of the Youth Hunting Story Contest celebrated
MISSOULA, MT — Winners of the inaugural Youth Hunting Story Contest were recognized in a ceremony at the State Capitol in Helena on Monday, according to Gov. Greg Gianforte. To celebrate the tradition of hunting within Montana, Gov. Gianforte created the Youth Hunting Story Contest in the fall. The contest was open to Montana youth and apprentice hunters ages 10 through 17, with participants submitting a maximum of 500-word hunting story and a photo from the hunt.
406mtsports.com
Rosters for 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game in Butte revealed
BILLINGS — The Montana East-West Shrine Game, the annual matchup featuring some of Montana's best graduating high school football players, has unveiled rosters for its 76th edition next summer in Butte. Forty players will suit up for each team during the game, scheduled for June 17, 2023, at Naranche...
NBCMontana
HD 80 hopeful questions whether reservation votes should count
HELENA, Mont. — A legislative aide with aspirations of representing House District 80 in the 2023 Legislature questioned in public remarks Tuesday whether members of tribes living on reservations in Montana should be able to vote in state elections. “If the reservations want to say they are independent countries...
Lee Enterprises, owner of five Montana daily newspapers, accused of online privacy violations
The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law. Lee publishes newspapers and other media content in 77 markets across 26 states. The company’s five Montana newspapers include The Billings Gazette, Missoulian, Helena Independent-Record, the Montana Standard and […] The post Lee Enterprises, owner of five Montana daily newspapers, accused of online privacy violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
An act of love: clear sidewalks critical for community members during winter
When the weather gets as cold as it’s been this week, getting out and shoveling snow can be the last thing on your mind. But clearing a pathway in front of your home..
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Massive Montana Drug Bust Puts 22 in Prison and Nets $3 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana, Jesse Laslovich, in an exclusive interview with KGVO News, said 22 individuals, many from Montana, with ties to the vicious Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, were convicted of drug crimes and received lengthy prison sentences. Laslovich spoke to KGVO...
montanarightnow.com
Helena music teacher charged with assaulting two more elementary students
A Helena music teacher who was previously charged with assaulting one of his students is now facing two additional charges of assaulting children at Four Georgians Elementary School. Carson Yahvah was charged with one felony count of assault on a minor June 6 and two more felony counts of assault...
NBCMontana
Multi-car accident on southbound I-15
MISSOULA, MT — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported emergency crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 145 between Bernice and Elk Park. Officials remind drivers to slow down and move over in the area of the incident. According to Montana Highway...
XL Country 100.7
Bozeman, MT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0