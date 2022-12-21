Read full article on original website
Related
streetwisereports.com
Expert Says Gold Co. Is 'Most Attractive'
We were too early buying NevGold Corp. (NAU:TSX.V; NAUFF:OTC; 5E50:FSE) early in August as in the event it wanted to drop even further and then mark out a base pattern yet, even though it did drop to lower levels, its technical condition has continued to improve significantly so that it now looks most attractive after its latest dip, especially as the sector is now taking off higher.
7 Surprising Analyst Favorite Buy-Rated Stocks Pay Huge and Growing Dividends
These seven outstanding stocks not only have very solid growth potential for 2023 but also pay the big and reliable dividends income investors crave, and they are offering investors very timely entry points as well.
rigzone.com
Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
tipranks.com
‘Defense Is the Name of the Game’: Jefferies Suggests 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 13% Yield
The rollercoaster ride continues in the stock market, and equities have been falling across the board this week. The S&P 500 is down 3.5%, and the Dow has lost some 870 points. The market drop was fueled by uncertainty; recent economic data has been unexpectedly positive, and it’s clouded the forecast for the Fed’s interest rate decision next week.
kalkinemedia.com
Invictus Energy (ASX:IVZ) issues update on Mukuyu-1 sidetrack operations
Invictus Energy (ASX:IVZ) is undertaking sidetracking drilling operations at the Mukuyu-1 well. The company recommenced drilling after repairing the Rig 202 Top Drive System control module. The Mukuyu-1 well sits within the SG 4571 licence in Zimbabwe’s Cabora Bassa Basin. ASX-listed Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ) has provided an update...
US News and World Report
Anglo American Cuts Copper Production Outlook for 2023
LONDON (Reuters) -Global miner Anglo American Plc on Friday cut its copper production outlook for 2023, impacted by lower grades at its Chilean mines, and also trimmed the higher-end of output target for 2022. The London-listed miner now expects its copper mines to produce between 840,000 and 930,000 tonnes in...
streetwisereports.com
The New Investor's Guide To Investing in Metal Stocks
Are you one of the many people who go through life with a vague curiosity about investing?. Perhaps you think you’ll get to it when you’re older or when you have more disposable income. Maybe you see it as gambling and, although interested, you don’t really know where to begin. If that sounds like you, then this guide will serve as a pathway to your investing future. We’ll help you explore the major types of metals people buy and show you some places to buy them.
Canadian oil companies, lighter in debt, have cash to spare despite falling prices
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 9 (Reuters) - After a bumper year of share buybacks and dividends, investors in debt-light Canadian oil and gas producers are set to reward shareholders even more in 2023 as they generate ample cash and show little appetite for acquisitions.
OPEC and China Could Drive Oil Back Over $100 a Barrel: 6 Big Dividend Winners
Though many of the top energy stocks have backed up from their summertime highs, crude prices could be poised to spike. These six Buy-rated stocks are among the best values and offer investors growth potential and big, dependable dividends.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Rio Tinto Acquisition Of Turquoise Hill Receives Shareholder Support
* RIO TINTO ACQUISITION OF TURQUOISE HILL RECEIVES SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
via.news
Mitek Systems And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Mitek Systems (MITK), Champions Oncology (CSBR), Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Turquoise Hill's Friday vote on Rio Tinto takeover bid is hard to call
MELBOURNE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Canada's Turquoise Hill (TRQ.TO) will on Friday vote on a Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) $3.3 billion takeover offer that aims to give the Anglo-Australian miner more control over a giant Mongolian copper mine. The deal is far from a slam dunk.
NASDAQ
Canadian Market Modestly Higher Around Noon
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up in positive territory around noon on Friday, thanks to strong gains in technology and materials sectors. A few stocks from healthcare sector are also up with notable gains. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 109.22 points or 0.55% at 20,078.41 a few...
Follow the markets to see where U.S. natural gas activity is high
Market intelligence shows U.S. shale drillers may be following the market when determining where next to drill.
rigzone.com
Transocean Bags $1B+ In Contract Awards for 2 Drillships
Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced $1.04 billion in contract awards for two ultra-deepwater drillships this week. The company revealed that the Deepwater Corcovado and Deepwater Orion had secured work offshore Brazil with a “national oil company”. Deepwater Corcovado was awarded a four-year deal, which Transocean outlined contributes an estimated $583 million in backlog. This deal is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2023 in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract, Transocean revealed.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Adamas One Announces Commencement Of Trading On The Nasdaq Capital Markets Exchange
* ADAMAS ONE ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETS EXCHANGE. * ADAMAS ONE CORP - ANNOUNCES IT HAS COMMENCED TRADING ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETS EXCHANGE UNDER SYMBOL "JEWL." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual...
kalkinemedia.com
Factbox-North American energy sector expects higher spending in 2023
(Reuters) - U.S. and Canadian oil and gas companies are expecting to spend more in 2023, compared with the current year, as inflation drives up costs of everything from raw materials to labor. Oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron also raised their capital allocation toward their lower carbon businesses. Following...
via.news
Sypris Solutions Already 7% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Sypris Solutions‘s pre-market value is already 7.37% down. Sypris Solutions’s last close was $2.17, 39.04% below its 52-week high of $3.56. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Sypris Solutions (SYPR) sliding 1.81% to $2.17. NASDAQ jumped...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold in tight range as traders brace for Fed verdict
(Reuters) - Gold prices ticked up on Wednesday as the dollar eased but kept to a tight range as investors eyed next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for confirmation on its interest rate hike trajectory. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,774.37 per ounce by 1137 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged...
Gold Snaps Back-to-Back Losses on Modest Support From US Dollar, Market Weakness
Gold futures stayed above $1,780 to finish the Tuesday trading session, and they are flat in overnight trading. The yellow metal found tried to find more support from the greenback and Treasury yields, but they also finished the day higher. So, what’s driving gold this week?. February gold futures...
Comments / 0