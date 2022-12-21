A Woman Shows How She 'Survives' A Florida Cold Front & So Many Northerners Are Jealous

It's officially the first day of Winter and Florida weather is keeping up in time for the season's greetings. While it seems to have stayed toasty during the fall, the National Weather Service (NWS) reveals that it's all expected to change soon.

It might not be a white Christmas in the Sunshine State, but it definitely is going to be a cold one. The NWS reported it can drop to the teens in Northern Florida.

There will be "below freezing temperatures" and "dangerous wind chills."

\u201cOur holiday countdown looks a little different this year with each day bringing a new hazard. Focus remains on the high impact days over the weekend where below freezing temperatures & dangerous wind chills will persist for several overnight & morning hours.

One TikToker in Florida is already seeing the impact. The creator Resa Robins (@resarobins) mentioned that there was frost on the ground on December 19, so she showed her followers how she was "surviving" the change.

Robins recorded herself bundled up in a fuzzy robe and shows her small space heater.

"It's like a blow dryer," she said, "we don't have real heat."

She turns to her kitchen and shows her oven on with the door cracked open.

"This is Florida winter fireplace heat. That's how you do it," she continued.

Her video got 27.1K views and so many Northerners replied with how much worse their situation is.

"It's -8 here today with a windchill of -20 and we haven't hit the low for today," a user wrote without specifying where they lived.

A person describing themselves as a Michigan resident replied it was 19 degrees in their area.

"Um...stop it, Florida. I've got 9 inches of snow and fell trying to feed the horse," another account responded with laughing emojis.

Someone in New Jersey said they miss the Florida "cold" and made sure to put it in quotations.

The NWS reports it's going to start to dip into freezing temperatures beginning on Friday.