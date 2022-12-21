ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Woman Shows How She 'Survives' A Florida Cold Front & So Many Northerners Are Jealous

By Jenna Kelley
 4 days ago
It's officially the first day of Winter and Florida weather is keeping up in time for the season's greetings. While it seems to have stayed toasty during the fall, the National Weather Service (NWS) reveals that it's all expected to change soon.

It might not be a white Christmas in the Sunshine State, but it definitely is going to be a cold one. The NWS reported it can drop to the teens in Northern Florida.

There will be "below freezing temperatures" and "dangerous wind chills."

\u201cOur holiday countdown looks a little different this year with each day bringing a new hazard. Focus remains on the high impact days over the weekend where below freezing temperatures & dangerous wind chills will persist for several overnight & morning hours. \n#FLwx #ALwx #GAwx\u201d

One TikToker in Florida is already seeing the impact. The creator Resa Robins (@resarobins) mentioned that there was frost on the ground on December 19, so she showed her followers how she was "surviving" the change.

Robins recorded herself bundled up in a fuzzy robe and shows her small space heater.

"It's like a blow dryer," she said, "we don't have real heat."

She turns to her kitchen and shows her oven on with the door cracked open.

"This is Florida winter fireplace heat. That's how you do it," she continued.

Florida Cold Fronts. Its below 70. We are frozen down here. Send help. #fyp #wedonthavecoats #florida @

Her video got 27.1K views and so many Northerners replied with how much worse their situation is.

"It's -8 here today with a windchill of -20 and we haven't hit the low for today," a user wrote without specifying where they lived.

A person describing themselves as a Michigan resident replied it was 19 degrees in their area.

"Um...stop it, Florida. I've got 9 inches of snow and fell trying to feed the horse," another account responded with laughing emojis.

Someone in New Jersey said they miss the Florida "cold" and made sure to put it in quotations.

The NWS reports it's going to start to dip into freezing temperatures beginning on Friday.

Khemestre
4d ago

lol we native Floridians actually LIKE the cold weather! We know it keeps the fleas, roaches, flies and mosquitoes away! Florida is a swap, it needs the cold sometimes 💯

Reply(3)
19
Raine Johnson
3d ago

If your from Florida you know how to beat your home when we do get the hard freezes our cold snaps are different from the north but we do know how to stay warm

Reply
7
Debbie Hudson
4d ago

I have been down here for 35 years, and still laugh at my friend from south FL when it gets below 70. The last time that it got down in the 40's she had a heavy pea coat, gloves and mittens, two scarves and a face mask. I can't wait to see her when this arctic weather hits here for Christmas.

Reply
8
