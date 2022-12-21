Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Horry Co. utility responds to rolling outages issued by central power companies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Temporary interruptions to some electric cooperative power services were implemented Saturday morning as South Carolina experiences unusually low temperatures. Horry Electric Co-op officials say freezing weather had already raised the demand for electricity to high levels, causing utilities to interrupt electricity service to businesses...
Utility companies urge South Carolinians to conserve energy
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians were told to expect low temperatures on Friday and Saturday, and now utility companies across the state are urging customers to conserve energy. Dominion Energy says the utility company’s electrical system is experiencing high demand. “We are feeling the effects of historically cold temperatures as our […]
charlestondaily.net
14.76 Acres of Undeveloped Land For Sale in North Charleston for $550K
Where: 8879 Salamander Road, North Charleston, SC 29406(Charleston County) Listing Agent Details: Richard Colangelo – Southern Marsh Properties, 5083207653 (MLS# 20011348) Ideal OPPORTUNITY for development! This is a 14.76-acre tract of land with approximately 9.582 acres of upland and 5.195 acres of wetlands. The land is under the N Charleston Planning Dept with a zoning of 20 single-family homes R1 6,000sq ft lots, Rezone and build townhomes with the possibility for 65+ Units. flood zone is an X.
Trees down in several counties in GA and SC
WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
travelyouman.com
12 Best Liveaboard Marinas South Carolina (Parking, Facilities, And Times)
A liveaboard marina provides a distinctive boat living experience, whether you’re retiring, downsizing, or simply giving it a try. South Carolina is home to a number of liveaboard marinas. All you have to do to enjoy an amazing experience is choose the best. South Carolina has more than 5,000...
charlestondaily.net
150 Acres of Undeveloped Land for Sale in Mount Pleasant, SC – $4.8M
Mount Pleasant, Charleston County, SC – Undeveloped Land for sale (4820 Woodville Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29429) MAJOR INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 150 ACRES of RAW LAND minutes from Mt. Pleasant proper. This parcel consists of 150 acres in the total split as follows: Wetlands 23.8, Uplands 75.593, Critical Area 50.477,...
abcnews4.com
Santee Cooper conducts power outage every 30 minutes due to cold front
Utility providers are encouraging customers to conserve as much power as possible amid the artic cold front plaguing the state. Santee Cooper is conducting 30-minute rolling outages to reduce grid strain related to the artic cold, and encouraging customers to reserve as much power as possible. “There is never a...
WJCL
In order to accommodate larger cargo ships, GDOT considers raising Talmadge Bridge by up to 10 feet
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah currently has the fastest-growing port in the country, and state leaders are taking steps to ensure it stays that way. The Georgia Department of Transportation is considering making some changes to the nearby Talmadge Bridge to ensure port traffic keeps flowing smoothly. While the 31-year-old...
Santee Cooper, Duke Energy finish rotating outages due to cold temperatures in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper and Duke Energy implemented temporary power outages across their systems Saturday in the Carolinas due to extreme cold weather conditions. Duke Energy announced that rotating power outages have ended in the Carolinas, according to the company’s Twitter. Customers are still encouraged to conserve their electricity usage. The rolling […]
WYFF4.com
Winds bring down trees, power lines; crews working to restore power to thousands
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Strong winds caused downed trees and power outages across the Upstate of South Carolina and the Western North Carolina Mountains Friday morning. More than 32,000 Duke Energy customers in South Carolina were without power at the height of the outages, company spokesman Ryan Mosier said. He...
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
live5news.com
South Carolina Highway Patrol breaks down what travelers can expect on roads this Christmas weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With the drop in temperatures, South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging people to prepare their vehicles just as they would their homes. Trooper Nick Pye says it’s surprising the number of people he sees who run out of gas during their commutes or don’t have a spare tire.
Thousands without power in Upstate, Western NC
UPDATE (12/24) – Thousands of customers across the Upstate and Western North Carolina are still without power Saturday due to the strong arctic cold front moving across the United States. According to Duke Energy, the company has begun temporary power outages for the necessity to protect the energy grid against longer widespread outages. The company […]
abcnews4.com
South Carolina lawmaker files bill to ban 'Carolina Squat' vehicle modification
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A representative in the South Carolina State House has pre-filed a bill aiming to outlaw a popular vehicle modification in the Carolinas commonly referred to as the "Carolina Squat." Rep. Mike Burns (R- Greenville) pre-filed the legislation on Dec. 8 ahead of the 2023 Legislative...
Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
WRDW-TV
How S.C. road crews are preparing for pounding temperatures
Brine crews work to keep CSRA roadways free of dangerous ice. Crews were treating roadways across the region even before them temperature dropped. Here's a look at the process. Extended interview: Protecting your home as temperatures plummet. Updated: 4 hours ago. Temperatures head into the teens starting on Friday —...
live5news.com
Union wins labor board ruling in Charleston port dispute, SC ports to appeal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The South Carolina Ports Authority plans to appeal a labor board ruling in a dispute involving heavy-lift equipment, its president says. The National Labor Relations Board panel ruled against the Port of Charleston on Dec. 16, deciding that only union members may work that equipment at a new shipping terminal in one of the nation’s largest maritime centers.
WLTX.com
South Carolina power outages rising and temperatures quickly falling this Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We reached 54 degrees early this morning in Columbia. That changed pretty quickly once the cold front moved in around 5:50 a.m. this morning. Since then, we have seen winds gusting from 40 to 50 mph with temperatures falling into the 30s. This is a sign of the bitter cold on the way in and has led to some issues this morning.
live5news.com
McMaster issues executive order ahead of winter weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has waived some transportation regulations ahead of possible winter weather that could affect portions of the state this weekend. Executive Order 2022-40 states that South Carolina could experience “hazardous winter weather conditions or a prolonged period of cold temperatures, which has increased the demand for certain heating fuels and other essential commodities.”
statehousereport.com
NEWS BRIEFS: S.C. receives $1M to help 988 call center staffing
Staff reports | The S.C. Department of Mental Health (DMH) said the state has received a one-time $1 million grant to help prevent suicides through the state’s 988 phone number. The money comes from a $130 million national program by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to “enhance 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline services.”
