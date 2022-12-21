12/13/22-LODGE: Officer responded to a phone call about a trailer being stolen on Bells Highway. 12/13/22-ROUND O: At approximately 1:30 p.m., an officer arrived on the scene on Turner Lane in reference to the victim wanting to report items missing from their location. The victim advised the officer of the missing items along with a possible suspect. Officer notified headquarters of the incident and responded to the scene.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO