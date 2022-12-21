Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Pale Blue Eye Review
The Pale Blue Eye hits theaters on Dec. 23 before streaming on Netflix on Jan. 6. Scott Cooper is one of the best directors of performance currently working, but he’s an exceptionally boring storyteller. Like many of his previous films (Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, and Black Mass, to name a few), The Pale Blue Eye holds little by way of tension, meaning, or effective drama, despite its superficial allure. Set at the United States Military Academy in 1830, the movie — based on Louis Bayard’s 2003 book of the same name — follows widowed detective Gus Landor (Christian Bale), who sleuths out information about a mysterious murder with the help of a young cadet, a fictionalized Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling). However, the broad strokes of this premise are about as interesting as it gets.
Being watched by a shadowy figure on your hikes? It's probably a Brocken Spectre
What is a Brocken Spectre? We explain this sinister apparition that has been plaguing hikers in the fog for centuries
IGN
Of An Age - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for Of An Age, an upcoming movie starring Elias Anton, Thom Green, and Hattie Hook. Of An Age is set in the summer of 1999 as a 17-year-old Serbian born, Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend’s older brother. The movie is produced by Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings. Stephen Kelliher, Phil Hunt, and Compton Ross serve as executive producers. It is written by Goran Stolevski.
IGN
How to Get Overwatch 2 Festive Wreath
It wouldn't be a true holiday event without some free gifts! During Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland event this year, you can earn a free exclusive holiday-themed Weapon Charm: Festive Wreath. The Festive Wreath Weapon Charm is a free log-in bonus reward to all Overwatch 2 players who log on from...
AT THE RUFUS STONE
The Wheels of Chance by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. AT THE RUFUS STONE. He folded his arms as Dangle and Phipps returned towards him. Phipps was abashed by his inability to cope with the tandem, which he was now wheeling, but Dangle was inclined to be quarrelsome. “Miss Milton?” he said briefly.
Comments / 0