ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose plans hundreds of homes on church land

Hundreds of affordable homes are poised to be built at a Christian megachurch in central San Jose. Mayor Sam Liccardo on Thursday announced plans for an affordable housing complex in the parking lot of Cathedral of Faith on Canoas Garden Avenue. The project, developed by Sand Hill Property Company, includes 237 apartments across two buildings on a 13.4-acre parcel. Liccardo said it will serve roughly 78 seniors, as well as 159 unhoused people, adults with disabilities and young people coming out of the foster system. The developer is also planning supportive services and programs to help address mental health and substance use issues.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Canceled flights at Bay Area airports

San Francisco International Airport had 50 cancellations by 7 a.m., San Jose had 37 and Oakland had 34 – about triple the number from the day before. James Torrez reports.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

The Low-Key SF Neighborhood Where Airbnb and Instagram Founders Live

When Airbnb CEO and founder Brian Chesky listed his home on Airbnb in November, the entrepreneur, who’s worth $7 billion, disclosed the San Francisco neighborhood he lives in. And it’s not anywhere near Billionaires’ Row in Pac Heights, known for its A-list of tech and old money residents, from the Getty family to Larry Ellison.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

These Were the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022

Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-22-22 I barely survived San Francisco’s $95 soup

Chef Viet Nguyen has created a buzz for his restaurants with this extremely Instagramable bowl of pho known as "the Phozilla." Food influencers flock to Nguyen's Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar in San Mateo to get a look and taste of the purportedly 5-pound bowl of broth, mostly because it has a whole lobster and a gigantic beef rib the size of a small laptop sticking out of it. SFGATE’s Nico Madrigal-Yankowski visited the newly opened San Francisco outpost to take down the city's largest and most expensive bowl of soup... alone. "When I ordered the Phozilla for myself, our server immediately did a double take." Here's what happened.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Almanac Online

Portola Valley group celebrates Hanukkah

Close to 250 Woodside and Portola Valley residents gathered by a huge, colorful Lego menorah at an event on Sunday, Dec. 18, to mark the first night of Hanukkah at Portola Valley Town Center on Portola Road. The Village Chabad organized the event. Longtime Portola Valley resident Sue Crane spoke...
WOODSIDE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area brothers keeping alive holiday tradition of painted window displays

BURLINGAME -- Paintbrushes in hand, with windows their canvases, brothers Tim and Tom Taylor spend the lead-up to Christmas painting holiday window displays, spreading joy with every brushstroke. "People come up and say thank you, you really made my day and are bringing the spirit of the holidays, and all that stuff. It's fun interacting with the public that way," Tim said. They try their best to make every design fit the business they're painting for. Their design at the New England Lobster Market and Eatery in Burlingame included lobsters riding along in Santa's sleigh. "This guy is just enjoying...
BURLINGAME, CA
luxury-houses.net

Modern Mediterranean Estate with Spectacular Views of the San Francisco Bay from Nearly Every Room Asks $9 Million in Tiburon, California

3650 Paradise Drive Home in Tiburon, California for Sale. 3650 Paradise Drive, Tiburon, California is a rare gem and architectural masterpiece just minutes from San Francisco, enjoying direct access to world-class outdoor activities, the estate offers Riviera living at its finest. This Home in Tiburon offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3650 Paradise Drive, please contact Bill Bullock Lydia Sarkissian (Phone: 415-381-7300) & Magdalena N Sarkissian (Phone: 415-847-7913) at Golden Gate Sotheby’s for full support and perfect service.
TIBURON, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Millions at stake as downtown S.F. properties appeal tax bills

High atop San Francisco’s beleaguered downtown this month, the owners and redevelopers of the Transamerica Pyramid celebrated the skyscraper’s 50th anniversary and impending rebirth as a beacon of hope for a struggling city. But as they embark on a $400 million renovation project and touted the building’s potential, the owners are separately sending a very clear message to The City: This building isn’t worth nearly as much as you think it is. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
NEW YORK STATE
sfpublicpress.org

12 Hours of Chaos as Berkeley Clears Encampment

In early October, Berkeley police and city officials roused 53 unhoused residents — claiming they were harboring rodents — and seized and destroyed 29 tents and three self-made structures. People begged to retrieve personal items and work tools before the property was tossed into a phalanx of garbage trucks. Four vehicles in which people had been living were towed to impound lots. They would be crushed 15 days later, per the city’s request.
BERKELEY, CA
sfstandard.com

Who’s on BART at 5 a.m.? An Emotional Journey With Early-Morning Riders

Every weekday, BART’s trains shuttle approximately 150,000 passengers to all corners of the San Francisco Bay Area. While this number is a shell of what ridership looked like pre-pandemic, there are still thousands of people that use and rely on these trains every day. A fraction of those people—about 2,000 of them—get on during the first hour of service, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy