Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soonJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
sfstandard.com
Historic SF Building Could Be First Office-to-Homes Conversion Since the Pandemic
Preliminary plans have been filed to transform a portion of the historic Warfield Building in the city’s Mid-Market neighborhood into 34 apartments—in what would be the first office-to-residential conversion since the pandemic. The plans to transform the building at 988 Market St. were filed by San Francisco developer...
LA's knockoff McDonald's Mr. Charlie’s opens first San Francisco location
If Lizzo likes it, it must be good.
San Jose plans hundreds of homes on church land
Hundreds of affordable homes are poised to be built at a Christian megachurch in central San Jose. Mayor Sam Liccardo on Thursday announced plans for an affordable housing complex in the parking lot of Cathedral of Faith on Canoas Garden Avenue. The project, developed by Sand Hill Property Company, includes 237 apartments across two buildings on a 13.4-acre parcel. Liccardo said it will serve roughly 78 seniors, as well as 159 unhoused people, adults with disabilities and young people coming out of the foster system. The developer is also planning supportive services and programs to help address mental health and substance use issues.
KTVU FOX 2
Canceled flights at Bay Area airports
San Francisco International Airport had 50 cancellations by 7 a.m., San Jose had 37 and Oakland had 34 – about triple the number from the day before. James Torrez reports.
sfstandard.com
The Low-Key SF Neighborhood Where Airbnb and Instagram Founders Live
When Airbnb CEO and founder Brian Chesky listed his home on Airbnb in November, the entrepreneur, who’s worth $7 billion, disclosed the San Francisco neighborhood he lives in. And it’s not anywhere near Billionaires’ Row in Pac Heights, known for its A-list of tech and old money residents, from the Getty family to Larry Ellison.
Eater
These Were the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
The Daily 12-22-22 I barely survived San Francisco’s $95 soup
Chef Viet Nguyen has created a buzz for his restaurants with this extremely Instagramable bowl of pho known as "the Phozilla." Food influencers flock to Nguyen's Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar in San Mateo to get a look and taste of the purportedly 5-pound bowl of broth, mostly because it has a whole lobster and a gigantic beef rib the size of a small laptop sticking out of it. SFGATE’s Nico Madrigal-Yankowski visited the newly opened San Francisco outpost to take down the city's largest and most expensive bowl of soup... alone. "When I ordered the Phozilla for myself, our server immediately did a double take." Here's what happened.
The Almanac Online
Portola Valley group celebrates Hanukkah
Close to 250 Woodside and Portola Valley residents gathered by a huge, colorful Lego menorah at an event on Sunday, Dec. 18, to mark the first night of Hanukkah at Portola Valley Town Center on Portola Road. The Village Chabad organized the event. Longtime Portola Valley resident Sue Crane spoke...
Bay Area brothers keeping alive holiday tradition of painted window displays
BURLINGAME -- Paintbrushes in hand, with windows their canvases, brothers Tim and Tom Taylor spend the lead-up to Christmas painting holiday window displays, spreading joy with every brushstroke. "People come up and say thank you, you really made my day and are bringing the spirit of the holidays, and all that stuff. It's fun interacting with the public that way," Tim said. They try their best to make every design fit the business they're painting for. Their design at the New England Lobster Market and Eatery in Burlingame included lobsters riding along in Santa's sleigh. "This guy is just enjoying...
San Francisco Bay lighthouse seeks innkeeper 'couple' for 2-year job
For a knowledgeable, introverted duo, it's a pretty sweet gig.
luxury-houses.net
Modern Mediterranean Estate with Spectacular Views of the San Francisco Bay from Nearly Every Room Asks $9 Million in Tiburon, California
3650 Paradise Drive Home in Tiburon, California for Sale. 3650 Paradise Drive, Tiburon, California is a rare gem and architectural masterpiece just minutes from San Francisco, enjoying direct access to world-class outdoor activities, the estate offers Riviera living at its finest. This Home in Tiburon offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3650 Paradise Drive, please contact Bill Bullock Lydia Sarkissian (Phone: 415-381-7300) & Magdalena N Sarkissian (Phone: 415-847-7913) at Golden Gate Sotheby’s for full support and perfect service.
Millions at stake as downtown S.F. properties appeal tax bills
High atop San Francisco’s beleaguered downtown this month, the owners and redevelopers of the Transamerica Pyramid celebrated the skyscraper’s 50th anniversary and impending rebirth as a beacon of hope for a struggling city. But as they embark on a $400 million renovation project and touted the building’s potential, the owners are separately sending a very clear message to The City: This building isn’t worth nearly as much as you think it is. ...
I barely survived the $95 soup at San Francisco’s Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar
Do you think you can take down a $95 bowl of soup?
7-foot tides expected to bring flooding to San Francisco Bay Area
Exceptionally high tides - known as king tides - are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area Dec. 22 to 24.
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, California
This list is based on prior customer reviews. This cake shop works with you to create a memorable culinary experience. They offer mini cakes, specialty beverages, and delicious cakes. All their items are made using quality and fresh ingredients, and they have an impeccable style giving you a unique customer experience.
sfstandard.com
The New Rooftop Lounge You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
A Christmas staycation in the Bay never looked so good. If you find yourself scouring Downtown San Francisco for last-minute gifts or wandering through Mid-Market’s holiday festivities, there’s a new rooftop lounge that sits atop the recently opened Canopy by Hilton hotel—near the Yerba Buena ice skating rink.
Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
sfpublicpress.org
12 Hours of Chaos as Berkeley Clears Encampment
In early October, Berkeley police and city officials roused 53 unhoused residents — claiming they were harboring rodents — and seized and destroyed 29 tents and three self-made structures. People begged to retrieve personal items and work tools before the property was tossed into a phalanx of garbage trucks. Four vehicles in which people had been living were towed to impound lots. They would be crushed 15 days later, per the city’s request.
sfstandard.com
Who’s on BART at 5 a.m.? An Emotional Journey With Early-Morning Riders
Every weekday, BART’s trains shuttle approximately 150,000 passengers to all corners of the San Francisco Bay Area. While this number is a shell of what ridership looked like pre-pandemic, there are still thousands of people that use and rely on these trains every day. A fraction of those people—about 2,000 of them—get on during the first hour of service, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Bay Area home nicknamed 'Disney House' for its special holiday display
Sometimes, the happiest place on earth could just be your neighborhood.
Comments / 0