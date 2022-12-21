BURLINGAME -- Paintbrushes in hand, with windows their canvases, brothers Tim and Tom Taylor spend the lead-up to Christmas painting holiday window displays, spreading joy with every brushstroke. "People come up and say thank you, you really made my day and are bringing the spirit of the holidays, and all that stuff. It's fun interacting with the public that way," Tim said. They try their best to make every design fit the business they're painting for. Their design at the New England Lobster Market and Eatery in Burlingame included lobsters riding along in Santa's sleigh. "This guy is just enjoying...

