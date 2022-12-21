Read full article on original website
Saltwell Dunkin' Donuts to be Closed for Remodeling
According to WBOY, one of the Dunkin’ Donuts in Harrison County will be closed starting on Christmas. The Dunkin’ in the Blackbear Express off the Saltwell Road exit of Interstate 79 gave customers a heads-up before the closing with signs posted in the drive-thru. According to the poster,...
Area Home Suffers Significant Damage Due to Fire
A Barbour County home was seriously damaged in a fire late Tuesday night, just five days before Christmas. It happened on Elliott Avenue in downtown Belington. 12 News crews arrived at the scene at around 11 p.m. and spoke with a family member of the residents who told us that two adults and five children live in the home. No one was home at the time.
State Route 57 in Harrison County Set to See Delays Both Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28
FROM THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS, DISTRICT FOUR OFFICE. There will be periodic delays on WV Route 57, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, and Wednesday, December 28, 2022, for canopy cutting. One lane will be open at all times, but delays are expected.
Iconic Area Family Business Owner, Educator, Leader in Community, Marcia Malone Slaven, Passes Away
Marcia Malone Slaven (born Margaret Marcia Malone) passed away peacefully at Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, WV, after a short illness on December 19, 2022. She was born on July 17, 1932, in Grafton, WV to her parents Paul E. Malone and Margaret N. Malone. She married Maynard D. Slaven...
DOH: "Treacherous" Conditions Throughout Region
WDTV is reporting that snow and ice are causing significant problems for drivers across north central West Virginia. 5 News spoke with Michael Daley, District Engineer with the DOH who oversees Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia,Preston and Taylor Counties. Daley said more than 90 crews are out in the district working...
Meadowbrook Mall a Regional Warming Center Today
According to their Facebook page, the Meadowbrook Mall is open today from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. For those dismayed, they are open for more than just shopping purposes. According to their post, the mall is considered a regional warming center for those without power, or in need of somewhere to shelter during extreme weather; and therefor must open.
Bridgeport High School Dance Team Schedules Dates for Annual Clinic, Performance, and Competition
The Bridgeport High School Dance Team will once again be hosting its annual Dancing Star Clinic, Performance, and Competition. This is your child’s chance to be a Dancing Star. The clinic will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, 9 a.m. to noon at the Bridgeport High School gymnasium.
Independence's Judah Price Named Kennedy Award Winner as State's Top High School Football Player
Judah Price's first three years in high school were best summarized as "second best." The Independence senior running back finished as the state runner-up as a freshman and junior in the state wrestling tournament, the state runner-up last year in football and was second on the depth chart at running back behind last year's Kennedy Award winner, Atticus Goodson.
