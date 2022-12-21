ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Saltwell Dunkin' Donuts to be Closed for Remodeling

According to WBOY, one of the Dunkin’ Donuts in Harrison County will be closed starting on Christmas. The Dunkin’ in the Blackbear Express off the Saltwell Road exit of Interstate 79 gave customers a heads-up before the closing with signs posted in the drive-thru. According to the poster,...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Home Suffers Significant Damage Due to Fire

A Barbour County home was seriously damaged in a fire late Tuesday night, just five days before Christmas. It happened on Elliott Avenue in downtown Belington. 12 News crews arrived at the scene at around 11 p.m. and spoke with a family member of the residents who told us that two adults and five children live in the home. No one was home at the time.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

DOH: "Treacherous" Conditions Throughout Region

WDTV is reporting that snow and ice are causing significant problems for drivers across north central West Virginia. 5 News spoke with Michael Daley, District Engineer with the DOH who oversees Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia,Preston and Taylor Counties. Daley said more than 90 crews are out in the district working...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Meadowbrook Mall a Regional Warming Center Today

According to their Facebook page, the Meadowbrook Mall is open today from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. For those dismayed, they are open for more than just shopping purposes. According to their post, the mall is considered a regional warming center for those without power, or in need of somewhere to shelter during extreme weather; and therefor must open.
MEADOWBROOK, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Independence's Judah Price Named Kennedy Award Winner as State's Top High School Football Player

Judah Price's first three years in high school were best summarized as "second best." The Independence senior running back finished as the state runner-up as a freshman and junior in the state wrestling tournament, the state runner-up last year in football and was second on the depth chart at running back behind last year's Kennedy Award winner, Atticus Goodson.
INDEPENDENCE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy