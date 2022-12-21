ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethalto, IL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlds.com

Jacksonville Man Struck with a Crowbar, Threatened with a Gun in Domestic Dispute

Jacksonville Police arrested two individuals after a domestic disturbance turned violent this afternoon. West Central Illinois Joint Dispatch received a call at 2:11PM from a residence in the 600 block of North Clay Avenue. The male caller on the line told dispatch that a female he had an active order of protection against struck his car multiple times and left southbound from the residence in a blue Dodge Journey. The male complainant also advised that one of the female’s family members traveling with her had struck him with a crowbar during an altercation at his residence.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, December 24th, 2022

A 50-year-old Rosiclare man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Terry Tolbert was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Biana Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for criminal trespass to property. 38-year-old...
MARION COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
edglentoday.com

Man Pleads Guilty To Murder Of Friend

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday that a 41-year-old St. Louis man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and received a 34-year prison term for the fatal shooting of a friend in Maryville. Danyiel M. Johnson pleaded guilty Thursday to killing Ronald L. Holland, 41, also of St. Louis, on March 17.
MARYVILLE, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Gun stolen from pickup in Festus

Festus Police are investigating the theft of a gun from a pickup parked along the 800 block of Warne Street. The theft was reported Dec. 12, but the victim, a 27-year-old Festus man, said the gun probably was stolen a few weeks earlier, Chief Tim Lewis said. “He noticed his...
FESTUS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, December 23rd, 2022

A 56-year-old Junction City man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Ronald Melton of Madison Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail. 31-year-old Jereld Wisecup of East Bennett in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding...
MARION COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Man pleads guilty to attempted robbery of supermarket

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man admitted Thursday to attempting to rob a supermarket at gunpoint in 2019, authorities said. Court documents state Michael Chambers, 54, admitted to approaching a store clerk at the Field Foods on Lafayette Ave. on Nov. 23, 2019. He pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cash register, but the clerk refused. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Two Centralia residents plead guilty to felony charges in Marion County Court

A 37-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to 30 months probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated domestic battery. Eddie Armstrong of East Kell was also ordered to undergo drug, alcohol, and mental health evaluation and recommended treatment and pay $750 in probation fees. He was accused of impeding the breathing of a family member. The charge was reduced from an aggravated domestic battery with a prior conviction that would have required a three to seven-year prison term.
CENTRALIA, IL
kttn.com

Missouri man indicted on six counts of manufacturing and selling fake vehicle temporary tags

A man from St. Louis was arrested Thursday on an indictment that accuses him of manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle license tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. The indictment says Cooks used a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced between June 28 and December 6.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Weapons charges for two Alton men

A saturation patrol by the Madison County Cross-River Crime Task Force on Thursday in Alton resulted in a couple of arrests on weapons charges. Officers allegedly found a 9mm handgun in a vehicle occupied by 20-year-old Daron S. Hearn and 23-year-old Keith A. Sanders, both of Alton. Hearn was charged...
ALTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Sheriff appoints new deputy and full-time correctional officer

Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps has named Sandoval Police Officer Jake Delcour as a new deputy. The additional deputy position was added to this year’s county budget to provide a deputy to work alongside a correctional officer at the eastside security entrance of the courthouse. Cripps will announce in the future which deputy will be assigned to the courthouse position.
MARION COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Woman arrested after 2 men shot, killed outside gas station in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has been arrested after two men were killed and a third injured in a shooting in north St. Louis City late Wednesday night. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Demesha Coleman of Spanish Lake in relation to the murder of Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49. The shooting happened at the Speedie gas station at 8880 North Broadway just after 10:30 p.m. A third victim was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy