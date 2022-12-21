A host of school holiday concerts are coming up. At Ruder Elementary School Dec. 15 the third grade starts off the singing at 1:15 p.m., then fourth grade about 40 minutes later and fifth grade 40 minutes after that. Then on Friday, Dec. 16, Kindergarten starts its concert about 8:50 a.m., followed by first grade at 9:30 a.m. and second grade at 10:10 a.m. At the junior high, the choir concerts are Dec. 8 starting with sixth grade at 6 p.m. and seventh and eighth at 7:15 p.m. The band concerts are Dec. 12 starting with sixth grade at 6 p.m. with seventh and eighth grade to follow. The high school choir concerts are 7 p.m. Dec. 13, the band concert is 7 p.m. Dec. 15 featuring Wind Ensemble, Concert Band and both percussion groups and a holiday Jazz Cafe featuring both music and song and dancing is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Cedar Creek Lodge. The concert is free, but donations are appreciated.

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT ・ 18 DAYS AGO