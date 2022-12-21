Read full article on original website
The Columbia Falls School Board member, Barb Riley, went to the state wide meeting of the Montana School Board Association. When she gave her report I thought she was going to say what their goals were to improve our student’s education and to communicate with parents to reach education goals, etc. Boy, I couldn’t have been more wrong. The report from Ms. Riley’s meeting with the MTSBA was that mostly “Conservatives,” were in leadership now and the school Board has to keep a close eye on the harm they were going to do to our students. ...
A host of school holiday concerts are coming up. At Ruder Elementary School Dec. 15 the third grade starts off the singing at 1:15 p.m., then fourth grade about 40 minutes later and fifth grade 40 minutes after that. Then on Friday, Dec. 16, Kindergarten starts its concert about 8:50 a.m., followed by first grade at 9:30 a.m. and second grade at 10:10 a.m. At the junior high, the choir concerts are Dec. 8 starting with sixth grade at 6 p.m. and seventh and eighth at 7:15 p.m. The band concerts are Dec. 12 starting with sixth grade at 6 p.m. with seventh and eighth grade to follow. The high school choir concerts are 7 p.m. Dec. 13, the band concert is 7 p.m. Dec. 15 featuring Wind Ensemble, Concert Band and both percussion groups and a holiday Jazz Cafe featuring both music and song and dancing is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Cedar Creek Lodge. The concert is free, but donations are appreciated.
ACTION 13: Residents at a senior living community trapped after power outage and flooded elevators
Families concerned for their loved ones and the lack of answers, after apartments in a senior living center, have been without power for days.
