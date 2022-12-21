Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby treesRoger MarshDelaware State
Related
Cape Gazette
Reminiscing about hunting and fishing days of old
I always get kind of emotional around Christmas. I tend to reflect back on times gone by, and friends and family no longer around. Earlier this month, I had occasion to drive up to New Castle County on a very dark and rainy day. The ceiling was down on the deck and as I drove through Kent County, I should have seen lots of geese in the fields. I didn’t see a single one. Not a Canada nor a snow goose to be found.
Cape Gazette
Milton Chamber’s Holly Festival attracts thousands to Cape Region
The Milton Chamber of Commerce Holly Festival, held Dec. 10, attracted thousands of Sussex County residents and visitors from as far away as Ohio. Attendees strolled throughout downtown Milton and enjoyed the convenience of two shoppers’ buses. A new addition to the festival, the buses made stops at three vendor locations: H.O. Brittingham Elementary School, Milton Fire Hall and Milton Public Library, where more than 100 juried artisans and crafters were on hand. At the Milton Historical Society, the chamber offered free fun for children including professional face paintings, kids’ activities and pictures with Santa Claus.
Cape Gazette
Group behind Rehoboth canal dock dissolving
The group that spearheaded the construction of the canal dock in Rehoboth Beach has announced its plans to dissolve by the end of the year. In a Dec. 12 letter sent to supporters, Rehoboth Beach officials and the Delaware Community Foundation, the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association’s board of directors announced the association was dissolving and that a charitable fund called The Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Fund has been established.
Cape Gazette
LRAC supports Family Promise of Southern Delaware
The Lewes Rehoboth Association of Churches presented a $50,000 donation to Family Promise of Southern Delaware Dec. 7, to assist in its mission to help families experiencing homelessness. Family Promise board President Dale Smith said the local affiliate is the second in Delaware and one of 200 across the nation,...
Cape Gazette
Merry Christmas from the Seashore Striders
Merry Christmas to my Cape running readers. Each year, I like to leave a little present under the tree to some of my favorite folks. To Martin Rodriguez, I leave another sub-three-hour Boston Marathon and a masters win in his new division. To 73-year-old Mary Kessler, I leave another Delaware...
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MD
Ever since I was a kid, I always thought it would be so cool to have a bakery in town. I dreamed of buying fresh baguettes and pastries straight from the source instead of visiting Walmart. A few years ago, John Del Vecchio made that dream a reality for everyone.
Cape Gazette
Celebrating Christmas in Rehoboth Beach
A Christmas tree at The Bandstand in Rehoboth Beach is a holiday tradition. This photograph appears to be taken in the early 1990s before the city undertook the years-long Rehoboth Avenue streetscape project. This image also predates the current Bandstand, which was built in 2006. Prior to that, the Bandstand faced the Atlantic Ocean, with the stage located about where the Veterans Memorial is today. The Christmas tree lighting and sing-along tradition began in the 1980s, held every year on Black Friday to kick off the holiday season. This year’s tree, a green giant arborvitae donated by Dean and Debbie Smith, sits in about the same place as the tree in the photograph.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth a tree city? Ho ho ho
As Christmas approaches, the City of Rehoboth Beach has yet another beautiful Christmas tree. As the city has a very strict policy regarding cutting down trees, the city always procures its trees from outside the city. If someone wanted to cut down a tree in city limits, they would have obtain a permit and perhaps appear before a panel to get approval.
Cape Gazette
Edna Cecilia Peppelman Belsky, enjoyed traveling, crabbing
Edna Cecilia Peppelman Belsky, resident of Brandywine Assisted Living in Rehoboth Beach, passed away Monday, Dec. 19. She was born March 10, 1921, daughter of Clara Ballentine Peppelman and Francis Peppelman. She was predeceased by brothers George, Bernard and Francis; and sister, Catherine, Elizabeth and Isabel. Edna married Bill Belsky,...
Cape Gazette
Vintage caboose is first display at Lewes Junction
There were plenty of smiles to go around among members of the Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association Dec. 19. After a year’s restoration work – including a professional paint job – a historic 1917 Pennsylvania Railroad caboose was moved from the former Delaware Coast Line Railroad work building to its new display site in Stango Park in Lewes.
Cape Gazette
FOP Share Your Christmas event benefits area family
The Delaware Fraternal Order of Police Sussex County Lodge 2, with assistance from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department, conducted its annual Share Your Christmas gift distribution campaign Dec. 17 for a needy family of two adults and three children, including one child with significant medical concerns.
Cape Gazette
Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary donates $3K to Bless Our Children
The Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Cub recently donated $3,000 to the Bless Our Children campaign run by Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation Inc. and promoted by WRDE-TV and WBOC-TV. Bless Our Children campaign check presentation attendees shown are (l-) Jeff Kitchen, Rotary Club president; Paul Williams, WRDE-TV chief meteorologist; and Chuck Ward,...
Cape Gazette
Happy Holidays!
Wishing You and Yours a Very Happy Holiday Season and a. Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City looks to Schellville for Winterfest inspiration
The holiday light display at Northside Park that has been open for viewing 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday since Nov. 17, will continue operating on the same schedule through Christmas weekend. Santa, however, will not be there Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, as he will be loading up and then heading out in his sleigh.
Cape Gazette
Yes, Virginia, Santa Claus’ beard is real
For the past two months, my every-other-week turn for a column has fallen on the Friday of two major holidays – Halloween and Thanksgiving. In both instances, I wrote about something that had nothing to do with either subject. I knew that wasn’t going to be the case this...
Cape Gazette
Elizabeth Moran, beloved mother
Elizabeth Moran, 89, of Georgetown, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Elizabeth grew up with six siblings. She later married the love of her life, Edwin Moran, and went on to have seven children of her own, and was blessed with 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Elizabeth enjoyed...
Cape Gazette
Wishing You a Very Happy Holiday!
Christmas will always be….. heart to heart and hand in hand. We are very fortunate to live in such a beautiful state - and appreciate your continued support and patronage. We look forward to serving your real estate needs in the coming year!. Long & Foster Real Estate, the...
Cape Gazette
Grotto brings back Bake at Home Pizza
Grotto Pizza, a Rehoboth Beach restaurant group, is again offering Bake at Home Pizza. For the same price as a 12-inch cheese pizza, customers can stock their fridge and freezer to enjoy Grotto Pizza’s award-winning swirl-topped pies whenever they wish. A thawed pizza takes up to 10 minutes to...
Comments / 0