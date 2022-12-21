Read full article on original website
Gov. Wolf: New Funding Awarded to Increase Electrical Worker Apprenticeships in the Lehigh Valley
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $296,396 in new funding for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 357 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Fund in Allentown to provide training for 30 apprentices in the Lehigh Valley. “I’m proud to...
Pennsylvania State Police Welcomes 102 New Troopers
Harrisburg, PA – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 102 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets they have been...
Vehicle, Speed Restrictions Updated on Interstates in the Northwest Region
Due to the severity of the storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated temporary speed and vehicle restrictions on interstates in the northwest region of the state. The speed reduction and the right lane only for commercial vehicles has been lifted on Interstate 376 in Mercer County. The...
Lehigh Valley DUI/Highway Safety Task Force Remind Motorists Celebrate the Holidays Safely
Lehigh Valley DUI/Highway Safety Task Force along with The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), and other safety partners wants to remind motorists the importance of not driving while impaired during the upcoming holidays and throughout the year. From Thanksgiving Day in 2021 to New Year's Day in 2022, there were...
PennDOT Urges Drivers to Use Caution This Holiday Weekend
With periods of possible intense wind, snow and cold temperatures in the weekend forecast for the northwest region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 1 is urging motorists to use caution while driving and avoid traveling whenever possible during severe weather conditions. "Our preparations for the storm include plans...
PennDOT Warns Motorists to be Alert for Snow Squalls, and Blowing, Drifting Snow
Uniontown, PA – With fresh snow and wintry winds, PennDOT is reminding motorists in the southwest region of Pennsylvania to slow down, pay attention and use caution on area roadways, especially during snow squalls or low-visibility conditions that may occur. Motorists always should be alert for sudden squalls which...
